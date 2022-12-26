The North America Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to grow by $62.71 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the last mile delivery market in North America and it is poised to grow by $62. 71 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the last mile delivery market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US, premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery, and growing incidence of pandemic.



The last mile delivery market in North America is segmented as below:

By Service

• B2C

• B2B



By Vehicle Type

• Large OEMs

• Custom vehicle OEMs



This study identifies the strong focus on technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market growth in North America during the next few years. Also, strong focus on offering services to specific end-user segments and growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on last mile delivery market in North America covers the following areas:

• Last mile delivery market sizing

• Last mile delivery market forecast

• Last mile delivery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market vendors in North America that include ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the last mile delivery market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

