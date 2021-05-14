U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.52
    +0.47 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,875.37
    +583.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

The North America liquid hand soap market was valued at USD 1,642.35 million in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.52 % during the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The global pandemic COVID-19 has made a significant impact on the liquid hand soap market growth in the North American marketplace. Further, increased coronavirus positive cases have raised the adoption of safety trends in home, office, and other public places, which in turn, likely to boost product demand.

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Liquid Hand Soap Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030511/?utm_source=GNW


Moreover, sighting the rising demand for liquid hand soap and other hand hygiene products, market players are rapidly investing in introducing liquid hand wash solutions with quick action against viruses, bacteria, and pathogens. Increasing government regulations to prevent outbreaks is likely to propel liquid hand soap market share.

The North American liquid hand soap has witnessed a shift in consumer preference toward hand hygiene products, such as liquid hand soap. In addition, increasing demand for health and wellness products, owing to the rise in communicable diseases, has increased the demand for hand hygiene products.

Liquid hand soaps have largely preferred over the normal hand soap as consumers perceive it to be more effective and convenient to use, hence propelling the market growth.

Key Market Trends
Consumer Inclination Toward Personal Hygiene Coupled With Government Initiatives

The demand for personal hygiene, especially hand hygiene products, is expected to rise further in the coming days due to the growing awareness among consumers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have become more conscious about cleanliness, hygiene, and keeping themselves and their environment germ-free.

As a result, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, during the pandemic, the US adults were more likely to remember to wash their hands after coughing, sneezing, or blowing their noses as compared to a similar survey in 2019. Thus, such survey results indicate fruitful market growth during the forecast period.

In support of the rising awareness regarding hand hygiene, government bodies across the region have taken various initiatives in order to reduce the diseases which may get in with human hand touch. For instance, the government of the United States has launched a new global initiative called “Hand Hygiene for All” in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Increasing Consumption of Liquid Hand Soap Pouches (Refil)

Increasing consumer awareness toward health & hygiene practices and rapid penetration in the market is likely to foster the liquid hand soap market demand. Consumers are rapidly adopting liquid pouch solutions owing to their economical and easy to carry nature. These products are popular as anti-bacterial soaps, which greatly impact increasing penetration and adoption among consumers.

Manufacturers are rapidly shifting toward pouch packaging as it offers distinctive shapes when placed on the shelves, thus attracting consumers and promoting impulse buying. Additionally, increasing investment in marketing and branding initiatives is likely to boost refill based liquid hand soap market share.

Competitive Landscape
With a huge presence and wide distribution network in the region, key players, like Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and SC Johnson & Son Inc. dominate the North American liquid hand soap market. ?Moreover, the market studied is competitive in nature, as it consists of many public and private players. The companies offer diversified product portfolios, which include factors, such as different scented liquid hand soaps, animal-free tested products, paraben-free products, and an infusion of plant-based ingredients.

The companies have invested heavily in their R&D sectors to launch innovative products in the market and tap into the ongoing interest of the consumers in sustainable liquid hand soaps in North America.?

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030511/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ABC Renews American Idol, Shark Tank Plus 3 Other Unscripted Series

    Dim those lights, because we’ve got the results on American Idol‘s fate: The singing competition has officially been renewed for Season 20 at ABC, TVLine has learned. American Idol — which will be heading into its fifth season on ABC, after a long original run on Fox — is less than two weeks away from […]

  • Prices increase today: Last chance to buy a $99 pass to TC Disrupt 2021

    Today’s the final day to keep more money in your pocket and still enjoy three opportunity-packed days at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. Stop what you’re doing right now and buy your pass your TC Disrupt 2021.

  • The gaming industry needs more than just coders

    While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on countless businesses across the globe, the $118 billion gaming industry not only survived, it thrived, with 55% of American consumers turning to gaming for entertainment, stress relief, relaxation and a connection to the outside world amid lockdowns. This is great news for the growing gaming industry and especially those looking to score a job at a company developing the next blockbuster. The unemployment rate is already near zero for those with gaming development and design skills, which means there is an unprecedented opportunity to join the field.

  • Using captured CO₂ in everyday products could help fight climate change, but will consumers want them?

    Consumer decisions could play a critical role in dealing with climate change. A study gauging perceptions was published May 13, 2021. FotographiaBasica via Getty ImagesWould you drink carbonated beverages made with carbon dioxide captured from the smokestack of a factory or power plant? How would you feel if that captured carbon dioxide were in your child’s toys, or in the concrete under your house? The technology to capture climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from smokestacks, and even from the air around us, already exists; so too does the technology to use this carbon dioxide to make products like plastics, concrete, carbonated drinks and even fuel for aircraft and automobiles. That combination – known as carbon capture and utilization – could take up billions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions if the technologies were adopted across a range of sectors worldwide. But for that to happen, the public will have to accept these new products. Will they? That’s a question we have been exploring as engineers who work on carbon capture technologies and as social psychologists. One key to success: CCU adds economic value Studies show that to stabilize the climate by 2050, the world will have to do more than just stop greenhouse emissions. It also will have to remove huge amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Trees, soils and oceans naturally store some carbon dioxide, but human activities produce about five times more than nature can handle. That’s why technologies that can reuse carbon dioxide to avoid fossil fuel use – or even better, lock it away in long-lived products like cement – are essential. The key to carbon capture and utilitization’s potential is that these products have economic value. That value can give companies the incentive to deploy the technology at the global scale necessary to slow climate change. Carbon capture technology is used to stop emissions at the source, particularly in industries like steel and cement production that have high emissions. Svante Carbon capture technology itself isn’t new. Initially, captured carbon dioxide was used to force oil and gas out of old wells. Once emissions are captured, typically from an industrial smokestack via a complex chemical filter, they can be pumped deep underground and stored in depleted oil reservoirs or porous rock formations. That keeps the carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere, where it can contribute to climate change. But storing carbon dioxide in the ground doesn’t create a new product. The absence of an economic return – coupled with concerns about storing carbon dioxide underground have slowed the adoption of the technology in most countries. How do people feel about carbon dioxide-based products? For many products made with captured carbon dioxide, success will depend on whether the public accepts them. Two of us recently conducted one of the first large-scale studies to examine public perception of carbon dioxide-based products in the U.S. to find out. We asked over 2,000 survey participants if they would be willing to consume or use various carbon dioxide-based products, including carbonated beverages, plastic food storage containers, furniture made with foam or plastic, and shatterproof glass. We found that most people knew little about carbon capture and use. However, 69% were open to the idea after learning how it worked and how it helped reduce the emissions contributing to climate change. Participants in the survey were shown illustrations explaining carbon dixoide-based products. Lauren Lutzke/University of Southern California There was one exception when we asked about different types of products people might be willing to use: Fewer people – only 56% – were open to the idea of using captured carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages. Safety was a concern for many people in the survey. One-third didn’t know if these products might pose a health risk, and others thought they would. It’s important to understand that products made with captured carbon dioxide are subject to the same safety regulations as traditional materials used in food and consumer products. This includes filtering out unwanted pollutants in the flue gas before using the carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages or plastics. When carbon dioxide is used as a raw material, it becomes chemically stable once it is used to create a product, meaning carbon dixoide used to create plastic will not turn back into a gas on its own. What people may not realize is that the majority of carbon dioxide currently used nationwide is already a fossil fuel byproduct from the steam-methane reforming process. This carbon dioxide is used widely for purposes that include making dry ice, performing certain medical procedures and carbonating your favorite soda. Overall, we found that people were open to using these products, and that trend crossed all ages, levels of education and political ideologies. Carbon capture and use already has bipartisan support in Washington, and the Department of Energy is funding research in carbon management. Bipartisan consumer support could quickly expand its use, creating another way to keep carbon emissions out of the air. Over 77 million tons of carbon dioxide was captured worldwide in 2020, but use of that carbon dioxide lags behind. One use that is quickly expanding is using carbon dioxide to cure, or harden, concrete. A company called CarbonCure, for example, has permanently stored over 90,000 tons of captured carbon dioxide in concrete to date. Recently, Unilever and partners piloted replacing fossil-based ethanol with carbon dioxide-based ethanol for manufacturing laundry detergent, significantly reducing the associated ethanol emissions. Both are cost-competitive methods to capture and use carbon dioxide, and they demonstrate why carbon capture and use could be the most market-friendly way to remove carbon dioxide on a large scale. How innovators can improve public perception Some emerging technologies could help address the perceived risks of ingesting carbon captured from industrial emissions. For example, a Coca-Cola subsidiary is piloting a project in which carbon dioxide is captured directly from ambient air using direct air carbon capture technology and then used in drinks. Although it’s currently expensive, the costs of direct air carbon capture are expected to fall as it is used more widely, and its use could reduce people’s concerns about health risks. The most important steps may be educating the public about the process and the value of carbon dioxide-based products. Companies can alleviate concerns by being open about how they use carbon dioxide, why their products are safe and the benefits they hold for the climate.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lucca Henrion, University of Michigan; Joe Árvai, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences; Lauren Lutzke, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and Volker Sick, Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissionsTechnology innovation gives government leverage to drive down emissions fast – here’s how Lucca Henrion works as a research fellow in the Global CO2 Initiative at the University of Michigan. He is a volunteer with the Open Air Collective.Joe Árvai receives funding from The National Science Foundation. Lauren Lutzke previously received funding from the Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise, and the Global CO2 Initiative, both at the University of Michigan.Volker Sick receives funding from the US Department of Energy, NRC Canada, and the University of Michigan.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Reach Towards Downtrend Line

    The gold markets have shown themselves to be resilient after initially pulling back during the day. In fact, we find ourselves testing a significant downtrend line that could open up a huge move higher.

  • Gundlach: Bitcoin, crypto 'poster child' of speculative, 'funny money' market

    The hot crypto market "actually does resemble a casino" to investors, Gundlach told Yahoo Finance.

  • Wall Street Opens Higher as Retail Sales Fail to Frighten; Dow up 220 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • FTC officials say 7-Eleven purchase of Speedway chain likely illegal despite closing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The completion of 7-Eleven's purchase of thousands of Speedway gas and convenience stores is potentially illegal and may raise competitive concerns in hundreds of local U.S. markets, two top U.S. Federal Trade Commission officials said as a dispute between the agency and companies broke into the open on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co, which owned the Speedway chain, and 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, announced Friday they had closed the $21 billion deal involving some 3,800 stores in 36 states.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Single taxpayers who lost work in 2020 could see extra refund money soonest

    The IRS detailed on how it will handle a mixup involving a tax break for jobless benefits that became law a month after many already filed returns.

  • Dogecoin prices surge 40% higher but here’s one sign the crypto is headed for a lasting breakout, analysts say

    Here's how to tell if dogecoin's rebound is more bark than bite, according to technical analysts following the popular crypto.

  • Why Gamble on Dogecoin When you can use a Trading Strategy That Stands the Test of Time?

    Last week, we witnessed a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). Many Dogecoin enthusiasts were hoping that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s stint hosting the television show “Saturday Night Live” would lead to higher prices. After all, Musk has been known to pump the price of this cryptocurrency on Twitter and has been one of its biggest supporters. With so many Dogecoin holders anxious to see what the Dogefather had to say Saturday, the price of cryptocurrency rallied hard into the event to hit a record high of $0.74. Unfortunately, Doge investors learned that sometimes these types of events simply cannot live up to the hype. The price of Doge dropped more than 30% following the premiere of the show after Musk failed to deliver the praise for the cryptocurrency investors were hoping for. Traders can learn a lot from this story, particularly since this “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario repeats itself time and time again in financial markets. It highlights just how difficult it can be to trade based on the news and should be viewed as a cautionary tale. With that said, perhaps the most important lesson here is that instead of gambling on Dogecoin, why not learn a trading strategy that can deliver real results? For example, Mindful Trader has created a data-driven swing-trading strategy that can potentially help you grow your account. Because he has analyzed and dissected historical stock market price data to test his trading strategy, you won’t have to worry about trying to guess right on binary events like the one mentioned above. Instead, you can use a statistical approach with proven results to take your trading to the next level. Signing up for the Mindful Trader service gives you access to tutorials and all the trading rules he uses for successfully generating returns with stocks and options trading. He also provides data-driven stock picks that he trades himself, which allows you to learn while following his suggestions. Whether you are a beginner trader or a seasoned veteran, Mindful Trader has something for everyone. Since Mindful Trader uses a swing-trading strategy that relies on price movement, not hope, you will always be confident in making a trade. That means you won’t have to trade the news and rely on hype to potentially generate returns like those unfortunate Dogecoin investors mentioned above. Check out this link to learn more about Mindful Trader’s trading strategy and why it’s such a smart alternative to gambling with Dogecoin. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April3 Advantages to Binary Options Trading with Nadex© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • DBS Launches Bank-Backed Crypto Trust Service in Asia First

    The bank becomes the first in Asia to offer crypto trust services providing custody and trading.

  • Dogecoin will migrate from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake to make it viable, predicts head of crypto lending platform

    Dogecoin will likely transition from a proof-of-work protocol to proof-of-stake, speculated Alex Mashinsky, the chief executive and founder of The Celsius Network on Friday during a webcast hosted by his lending platform on YouTube.

  • Plug Power stock soars as restatement removes overhang of uncertainty

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged Friday, after they hydrogen and fuel cell systems company completed its restatement, removing a "shroud of uncertainty" that has been weighing heavily on the stock the past couple months.

  • Billionaires Are Selling Mega-Sized Stock Blocks After Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock sales are reaping a windfall for the world’s richest shareholders.Corporate insiders including Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have ramped up stock sales recently, cashing in on a 14-month long bull market that’s helped boost fortunes to the tune of trillions.U.S. public company insiders offloaded shares worth $24.4 billion this year through the first week of May, with about half sold through trading plans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost as much as the $30 billion total they disposed of in the second half of 2020.Large shareholders frequently sell stock in planned intervals, often through pre-arranged trading programs. Yet the prolonged rally in equities markets has made the value of these disposals, whether planned or opportunistic, strikingly high.There are multiple reasons an investor of any size might be motivated to sell. After the pandemic-defying rally, valuations are increasingly under pressure from rising inflation. Investors are wary the post-Covid recovery could prompt tightening measures from the Federal Reserve. And President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes -- including a near doubling of the capital gains rate -- have created uncertainty.Bezos, EllisonWhatever the reason, the sales are flooding the market with yet more liquidity, the consequences of which will ripple through philanthropy, the art market, real estate and other niches.Bezos has sold $6.7 billion worth of Amazon shares this year. While a relative pittance for the world’s richest person, it’s more than two-thirds the value of shares he sold in 2020. Larry Ellison unloaded 7 million Oracle shares in the past week for total proceeds of $552.3 million. Charles Schwab has sold $192 million worth of shares of his eponymous brokerage this year.Brin, who has signaled that he intends to sell as many as 250,000 Alphabet Inc. shares, has disposed of $163 million worth of stock in recent days, his first sales in more than four years, filings show.Mark Zuckerberg and his charitable foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, meanwhile, accelerated their sales of Facebook stock in the fall. Zuckerberg or his charity has divested shares at a near-daily clip since November, for a cumulative total exceeding $1.87 billion.The surging markets have exacerbated the concentration risk of the single-stock-dominated fortunes typical of many tech billionaires, said Thorne Perkin, president of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management.“From a portfolio-management perspective, it makes sense to spread it around,” he said.Covid EconomyAlso among the biggest sellers are some noteworthy beneficiaries of the Covid economy. Zoom Video Communications founder Eric Yuan and used-car retailer Carvana Co.’s Ernest Garcia II have together received more than $1.75 billion from stock sales since March 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. George Kurtz, chief executive officer of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, has sold shares worth at least $250 million over that period.Zoom founder Yuan -- the poster child, in many ways, for the coronavirus economy -- has stepped up his sales this year as the firm’s share price slumped. In 2020, he typically offloaded about 140,000 shares a month through a trading plan, which generated more than $350 million over the course of the year.Since March, he’s sold almost 200,000 shares a month on average, yielding him about $185 million. He also donated more than a third of his stake in the San Jose-based company as part of “typical estate planning practices,” according to a spokesman. Some of the cash from his share sales fund donations to unspecified “humanitarian causes.”(Updates with Charles Schwab’s sales in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congress pushes to cancel some student loan debt while Biden makes up his mind

    Lawmakers are looking for quick action to improve an existing forgiveness program.

  • Meme stocks take eerily similar journeys leaving retail traders to wonder why and who

    Despite differing outcomes, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment were moving in almost perfect sync on Friday as the two most popular meme stocks experienced very similar choppy trading one day after both experienced major surges.

  • Elon Musk’s Tweet Wiped Out $360 Billion Worth of Bitcoin. It May Have Been Marketing for Tesla.

    The Tesla CEO sent the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeting. But he may be aiming to turn crypto-mining green in ways that benefit Tesla.

  • AMC is in 'secular decline' as Disney and other studios bypass movie theaters: veteran analyst

    Meme-stock favorite AMC has skyrocketed this year, but one veteran media analyst says the movie studios' pressure on the exclusivity window means AMC is very overpriced.

  • Over 700 Barges Stuck in Mississippi River From Bridge Crack

    (Bloomberg) -- A crack in a bridge over the Mississippi River has stranded more than 700 barges, cutting off the biggest route for U.S. agricultural exports when the critical waterway is at its busiest.The route is shut near Memphis while the Tennessee Department of Transportation inspects a large crack in a highway bridge spanning the river, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A queue has expanded to 47 vessels and 771 barges, with 430 of those heading north and the rest going south, Petty Officer Carlos Galarza of the Coast Guard’s 8th District said Thursday afternoon by email.The Mississippi River is the main artery for U.S. crop exports, with covered barges full of grain and soy floating to terminals along the Gulf of Mexico, while crude oil as well as imported steel also travel through sections of the waterway. Any sustained outage would disrupt shipments out of the Gulf. Corn futures tumbled by the most allowed under CME Group rules partly on speculation that exports would back up.“The river is the jugular for the export market in the Midwest for both corn and beans,” said Colin Hulse, a senior risk management consultant at StoneX in Kansas City. “The length of the blockage is important. If they cannot quickly get movement, then it is a big deal. If it slows or restricts movement for a longer period it can be a big deal as well.”The stoppage along the Mississippi River is the latest calamity to upend the commodities world in recent weeks. Back in March, the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship that got stuck sideways in the vital waterway for almost a week, paralyzing global shipping. And late last week, a cyberattack brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. for five days, leading to widespread gasoline shortages from Florida to Virginia.A lengthy halt on the Mississippi River could further roil crop markets, where soybeans and corn futures have hit multiyear highs amid adverse weather in Latin America and a buying spree from China. Corn futures fell Thursday by the exchange limit of 40 cents, or 5.6%, to $6.7475 a bushel in Chicago.As a workaround, traders could in theory also send some supplies on trains and divert to ports along the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Few grain and soy buyers were bidding for barges north of the river closure amid uncertainty on when vessel traffic would resume.The crack halting vehicle and waterway traffic is in the truss of the Interstate 40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which was found during a routine inspection, according to a Tuesday statement from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.“The timeline is still undetermined” for the waterway reopening, department spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence said Thursday morning by email.The Army Corp of Engineers could figure out a way to keep automotive traffic closed in order for water traffic to resume under the bridge, according to CRU Group analyst Josh Spoores. It may cause bottlenecks, but most consumers already used to waiting months for supplies to ship are probably fine with some added delays, he said.The New Orleans Port Region moved 47% of waterborne agricultural exports in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The majority of these exports were bulk grains and bulk grain products, such as corn, soybeans, animal feed and rice. The region also supports a significant amount of edible oil exports, such as soybean and corn oils and even attracted 13% of U.S. waterborne frozen poultry exports in 2017.Some traders speculated that, based on past experience, the river might be partially opened for restricted movements while repairs are being done.“My sense is that it is not a big deal for river traffic as it will be a short-term disruption,” said Stephen Nicholson, a senior analyst for grains and oilseeds at Rabobank. “The good news is most of fertilizer has already come up river and soybean exports are at their low point. However, corn exports continue at a strong pace, so we may see a slight delay in corn barges reaching” New Orleans.It may be difficult for exporters to shift much volume to rail, as the capacity to unload trains outside of the New Orleans area is limited, according to Curt Strubhar, vice chairman and risk management consultant at Advance Trading Inc.“There aren’t many rail unloaders South of the issue,” he said, adding that New Orleans “port elevators aren’t equipped to handle a sharply higher share of rail unloads either.”Of agricultural supplies that floated on barges north of Memphis, about 84% was corn and about 13% was soybeans, according to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, citing USDA data. Overall shipments of corn and soy during the week ended May 8 were 18% higher than a year ago.Agricultural co-operative Growmark’s St. Louis port, which sends corn and soybeans south to New Orleans for export mostly to China and receives fertilizers, will likely close Friday, according to Matt Lurkins, executive director of the firm’s grain division.“Freight was already tight,” Lurkins said in a phone interview. “Then this kind of sent us over the edge.”If the pause drags on, he said, Growmark could send more grain to processors rather than loading it on barges for export.Small volumes of crude and partly refined oil are shipped by barge on the river as well. In February, 2.85 million barrels moved from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast via barge and tanker, according to government data.Imported steel on barges will be delayed as long as traffic is halted. About 25% of imported steel travels through at least a section of the Mississippi River, according to Wood Mackenzie analyst Cicero Machado, though he said newly arriving foreign steel to ports in New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama can be diverted onto rail cars or trucks.The river also is a major artery for steel shipments within the U.S. and delays could become an issue for automakers in the South that depend on high-strength steels produced in the Midwest, he said.“At this stage the big question is: is this going to last?” Machado said. “The issue is not actually in the river, it’s in a bridge over the river -- so perhaps they’re going to find a way to manage the traffic there.”(Adds Coast Guard update in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.