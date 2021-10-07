U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

North America Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2021: 327 Body Fabricators have Been Identified, with Estimates of Total and Segment Sales

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This project is a market assessment of the $3.5 billion medium/heavy-duty (Class 4 to Class 7) vocational/work truck industry in the United States and Canada. It covers 17 truck/body segments, with a total of 40 sub/types, and quantifies 2020 market size and competitive shares in units and dollars.

327 body fabricators have been identified, with estimates of total and segment sales and employee numbers, along with details on manufacturing facility locations, ownership and competitive shares.

Included are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, recent developments in M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches and electric propulsion, plus five-year forward forecasts by segment. Maps display geographic distribution of production.

Covid-induced shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions on production and shipments by truck/body fabricators had significant impact on the industry in 2020, with shipments declining over 2019 for all truck/body segments.

The 2021 outlook is cautiously optimistic, with expected easing of supply chain constraints and infrastructure investment expected to boost demand.

Truck/body segments included are:

  • Beverage & Vending Truck/Bodies

  • Concrete Mixers & Pumps

  • Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

  • Dump Truck/Bodies

  • Flatbed Truck/Bodies

  • Grain Truck/Bodies

  • Grapple Loaders

  • Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

  • Lube Truck/Bodies

  • Refuse Compactors - Front, Side & Rear

  • Service, Utility & Mechanic/Crane Truck/Bodies

  • Street & Parking Lot Sweepers

  • Tank Truck/Bodies - Dry & Liquid

  • Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

  • Vacuum Tank Trucks - Hydro Excavators, Vacuum Loaders & Coded Tanks

  • Vacuum Tank Trucks - Septic & Portable Restroom

  • Van Truck/Bodies

Key Topics Covered:

Part I

A.1 Scope & Method
A.2 Medium- & Heavy-Duty Truck/Body Segments
A.3 Chassis Classes

B. Executive Summary

C. Industry Analysis
C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Segment (ii) Geography (iii) Ownership
C.2 Historical Market Size Estimates: Total & by Segment
C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Segment, (ii) Unit Shipments and (iii) Body Types
C. 4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by Segment and Groups
C. 5 Recent Developments: Acquisitions, Facility Expansions, New Products, Electric Propulsion
C. 6 Outlook - Estimated Units: Total & by Segment - 2021 - 2025
C. 7 Key Manufacturer Data

Part II

D. Truck/body segments
D.1 Van Truck/Bodies
D.2 Service, Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies
D.3 Sweeper Truck/Bodies
D.4 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies
D.5 Tank Truck/Bodies
D.6 Refuse Truck/Bodies
D.7 Flatbed Truck/Bodies
D.8 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies
D.9 Dump Truck/Bodies
D.10 Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies
D.11 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-Coded
D.12 Grapple Truck/Bodies
D.13 Beverage Truck/Bodies
D.14 Lube Truck/Bodies
D.15 Grain Truck/Bodies
D.16 Concrete Mixers & Pumps
D.17 Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

Each of the 17 individual segments in PART II include the following:

  • Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total

  • Estimated Market Size by Sub-Types in Units & Dollars

  • Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for All Manufacturers

  • City, State/Province, Country for All Manufacturers

  • Ownership Details for All Manufacturers

Below are the individual worksheets in the accompanying Excel APPENDIX file:

  • Summary: Market Size Estimates by Segment in Units & Dollars

  • All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

  • All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

  • All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

  • All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

  • All-Chassis Class - Units & Dollars: Segments by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars

  • Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data

  • Historical: Historical Data by Segment: Estimated Units: 2015 - 2020

  • Outlook: Outlook by Segment: Estimated Units: 2021 - 2025

  • Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

  • Beverage

  • Concrete

  • Conveyor Delivery

  • Dump

  • Flatbed

  • Grain

  • Grapple

  • Hoists

  • Lube

  • Refuse

  • Service

  • Sweeper

  • Tank

  • Tow

  • Vacuum, Coded

  • Vacuum, Non-Coded

  • Van

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q886ww

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-medium---heavy-duty-vocational--work-truckbody-manufacturing-report-2021-327-body-fabricators-have-been-identified-with-estimates-of-total-and-segment-sales-301395236.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

