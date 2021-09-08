U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.00
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    -107.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,648.75
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.10
    -7.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    +0.42 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    +2.80 (+17.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2250
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.27
    -5,222.66 (-10.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.68
    -190.28 (-13.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.13
    -84.24 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

North America Mobile Communication Market Report 2021 - Aggressive Capital Investments will Expedite Market Growth

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mobile Communication Market 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancements in next-generation mobile network technologies and devices have accelerated the growth of innovative mobile applications, fundamentally changing the way we live, communicate, conduct business, consume content, and interact.

Aggressive capital investments in these technologies, including 5G networks, will further expedite market growth. The associated growth in new modes of communication and content consumption patterns will usher in a wide range of innovative opportunities for mobile communications providers.

At the same time, the current market is saturated, and consolidation and pricing pressure are intensifying. As the market matures, the ability to introduce differentiated value-added services to enhance average revenue per user (ARPU), attract customers from competitors and reduce churn will be critical to long-term success.

While the North American mobile communications market includes hundreds of wireless carriers, service providers, and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), The publisher has identified the top 10 participants based on a variety of parameters assessed and benchmarked in this 2021 report.

The companies featured are AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, Videotron, TELUS, U.S. Cellular, Shaw Communications, and Tracfone.

The publisher has recognized these companies as market leaders in North America based on an evaluation of their growth performance and track record, growth strategy and vision, growth pipeline systems, end-user sales and marketing strategies, product innovation and scalability, and their ability to cater to evolving customer demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Growth Environment

2. Radar Report

  • North America Mobile Communication Market

  • Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

  • AT&T

  • Verizon Wireless

  • T-Mobile

  • Bell Canada

  • Rogers Communication

  • Videotron

  • Telus

  • U.S. Cellular

  • Shaw Communications

  • Tracfone

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

  • Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

  • Empowers Investors

  • Empowers Customers

  • Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkyuq2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $50,000 levels to restore confidence. A return to sub-$45,000 would test investor resilience…

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Bitcoin’s Latest Plunge Brings Key Technical Levels Into Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s slump following El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender has put several key technical levels into focus that could point to greater losses ahead.The virtual coin was trading at about $44,900 as of 9:15 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses while El Salvador was working through some first-day technical glitches.Even with today’s recovery Bitcoin is looking more vulnerable to further d

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $46,300 as of 6:45 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Ten Years

    In this article, we will examine the reasons why Cathie Wood is sticking to her innovation-centric strategy despite lower than expected performance in the first half of 2021. We will also review the 10 best stocks to buy for the next ten years based on Cathie Wood’s Q2 portfolio. You can skip our detailed discussion […]

  • Analysis-With GameStop earnings on tap, options traders bet on muted moves

    Options traders are expecting comparatively subdued moves in GameStop Inc shares around its earnings report, as the company that helped spark the so-called meme stock phenomenon prepares to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Traders are pricing a 14% swing for GameStop's shares by Friday, according to pricing in options expiring at the end of the week. By comparison, the video game retailer’s shares have moved about 30% on the day after each of its last two earnings reports.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin move puts best, worst crypto impulses on display: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) set a Low Bar for its Q4 Report. Here is What Will Actually Drive High Growth

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a young FinTech growth company that has garnered a lot of attention since its IPO in January 2021. Affirm is offering a payment platform where people can buy products and pay in 1 to 48 month installments. Before Thursday's Q4 Earnings report, we are going to do a quick overview of the company and see what can investors expect from Affirm in the future.