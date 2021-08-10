U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

North America Nonwoven Fabrics Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to have a Value Growth of $3.60 Billion - Outlook to 2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Nonwoven Fabrics Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2015, this industry in North America accounted for a value of USD 6.99 Billion.

Today, innovations in nonwoven fabrics are growing as rapidly as the demand for them, with almost unlimited possibilities for a wide variety of industries. In between 2021 to 2026, the North America Non-woven Fabrics market is expected to have a value growth of USD 3.60 Billion and a difference of 0.77 Million Tonnes by volume. The market is growing due to the aging population in the country, which is responsible for the increase in the adoption of medical devices as older people are more prone to diseases.

The camping industry is witnessing growth in the region. Polypropylene polymer has a part in the manufacturing of tents, dominates the market with more than half of the market share. A projection says that the consumption of fiber and fabric per habitant will double by the year 2050. With the increasing environmental awareness, the demand for renewable textiles is forthcoming, allowing the wood pulp technology segment to grow with a high anticipated CAGR of 6.62%.

The presence of the elderly populace is consequently propelling the regional market growth. The increasing research and development activities on nonwoven textiles are accelerating market growth in the forthcoming years. The market is dominated by single-layer fabrics, which held a share of more than 80% in the year 2015.

The clothing manufacturing industry is trying to design & produce high-end clothing and high-performance garments, including performance clothing like sportswear and protective apparel. The multi-layer fabric segment is expected to grow over a CAGR of 8% in the coming period.

Spun bond and Dry laid segment in the region together accounted for over 70% of the market share since 2015. The growth in nonwovens is because of growing technological advancements, new product developments, and rising awareness among consumers and their pace in adopting nonwoven goods.

The other segment which includes technologies such as electrostatic spinning and flash-spun is expected to grow over an anticipated CAGR of 7.43%. Disposable nonwovens are growing at a slightly faster pace than durables, as in the high performance and high-value consumer goods like medical materials, feminine hygiene products, and diapers, and move away from lower-cost, low-quality products.

The highest use of non-woven fabrics in the region is done in the hygiene care segment, which accounted for nearly 45% of the market in 2020. Moreover, nonwovens are making progress in geosynthetics and farming. They are highly engineered to give a good strength-to-weight ratio and are more affordable than their woven counterparts. The filtration application of the non-woven fabrics is the lowest in the region which is to grow to less than 6% of the market share in 2026.

Scope of the Report

  • Market Size by Value for the time period (2015-2026F)

  • Market Share by Polymer Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, Wood Pulp, Rayon & Others)

  • Market Share by Layer Type (Single Layer & Multi-Layer)

  • Market Share by Technology Type (Spun-Bond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid & Others)

  • Market Share by Application (Hygiene, Medical, Filtration, Automotive, Building & Construction & others)

  • Market Share by Country

  • Market Share by Company

The major market players are

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo

  • Berry Global Inc

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc

  • Fitesa

  • Freudenberg Group

  • Glatfelter Corporation

  • Johns Manville

  • Kimberly Clark

  • Lydall

  • PFNonwovens

  • Toray Industries, Inc

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Avgol

  • Avintiv

  • Fibertex

  • Fiberweb

  • Hollingsworth

  • Low & Bonar

  • Mitsui

  • Providencia

  • Suominen

  • TWE Group

  • Zhejiang Kingsafe

Years Considered

  • Geography: North America

  • Base year: 2020

  • Historical year: 2015

  • Forecasted year: 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vib1ky

