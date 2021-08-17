U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.50
    -17.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,403.00
    -131.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.50
    -53.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,179.10
    -22.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.06
    -0.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +1.48 (+9.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3630
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,000.76
    -1,184.45 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.72
    -32.86 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.79
    -6.19 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

North America Oxygen Concentrator Market Report 2021: Increasing Innovation is the Need of the Hour - Outlook to 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Oxygen Concentrator Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Apart from the already prevailing respiratory ailments, the COVID 19 pandemic had its part in the rapid increase in the demand for oxygen concentrators in the region. Invacare Corporations, which is one of the global leading companies, achieved a 72.2% increase in terms of sales in the last quarter of 2020, owing to the COVID outburst.

COVID patients who do not require ventilator support can be treated with an oxygen concentrator. Moreover, patients can take oxygen therapy in the safety and comfort of their homes. The application of oxygen concentrators in the treatment of COVID-19 is a major reason for the sudden increase in demand in 2020.

Through the forecasted period, the regional market is expected to show a growth of over 5.5%, retaining its market dominance with a decline in market share. Other major key players are Philips Health Care, AirSep Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Inogen, Inc., Inova Labs, Inc., O2 Concepts & others.

One of the biggest problems in the region is the growing geriatric population, which in turn has been a boost to the market growth. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of elderly people in Northern America is projected to grow by 41.0% by 2030.

The frequency of increasing respiratory disorders among the aged population has allowed the oxygen cylinder segment to account for a value of USD 0.24 Billion in the year 2015. The increase in cases of respiratory disorders including asthma, COPD, fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension among young adults is estimated as a driver for the portable oxygen cylinder segment in the region, which is to have an anticipated CAGR of 9%.

The easy availability in a large number, rapid technology development, and the growing prevalence of patients suffering from long-term respiratory disorders had allowed the continuous flow oxygen concentrators segment to account for a market share of over 85% in 2020.

However, the pulse flow segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to its lightweight, high mobility, and suitability for patients having an active lifestyle. Being an ideal choice for the condition which requires low liters of O2 per minute, the pulse flow segment is looked forward to growing to a market value of USD 0.17 Billion by the end of the forecasted period.

In North America, the home care segment dominated the market as an end-user, holding more than half of the market share, and expected to show an incline in the market. It can be ascertained reason that the increase in home therapy for COPD is the root cause for this market dominance.

Even though losing the market share, the nonhome care segment witnessed a lucrative market value of USD 0.29 Billion in 2020, due to the COVID outbreak. In terms of country, the USA holds a major market share, while all the rest countries could hardly manage a single-digit market share.

There were more than 46 Million adults older than 65 years old in 2020 and is estimated to increase to 90 Million by 2050 in the USA. Along with this, a minimum of 16.4 Million people was suffering from COPD in 2018 in the country which in 2014 was at 14.9 Million. Such prevalence of respiratory disorders and the geriatric population is boosting the market potential in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size by Value
3.2. Market Share
3.2.1. By Product Type
3.2.2. By Technology Type
3.2.3. By End User
3.2.4. By Region
3.2.5. By Country
3.2.6. By Company

4. North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size by Value
4.2. Market Share
4.2.1. By Product Type
4.2.2. By Technology Type
4.2.3. By End User
4.2.4. By Country
4.3. US Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Outlook
4.4. Canada Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Outlook
4.5. Mexico Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Key Drivers
5.2. Key Challenges

6. Market Trends and Developments
6.1. Increasing Technological Advancements for the Miniaturization of the Oxygen Concentrators
6.2. Increasing Innovation is the need of the hour
6.3. Altitude Masks
6.4. Use of Renewable Source for Power

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Caire Inc.
7.2. Inogen Inc.
7.3. Invacare Corporation
7.4. Koninklijke Philips
7.5. Nidek Medical Products Inc.
7.6. O2 Concepts LLC
7.7. Precision Medical, Inc.
7.8. ResMed
7.9. Teijin Limited
7.10. Company Overviews
7.10.1. AirSep Corporation
7.10.2. Besco Medical Limited
7.10.3. DeVilbiss Healthcare
7.10.4. GCE Group
7.10.5. Medtronic
7.10.6. Supera Anesthesia Innovations

8. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjph32

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • 10 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 Russell 2000 basic materials dividend stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy. The basic materials sector is one that is typically considered to be […]