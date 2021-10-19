North America Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Category, By Product, By Processing, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

North America Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Category (Branded, In-store/Private Label), By Product, By Processing, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

North America Packaged Salad Market Growth & Trends



The North America packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising health consciousness among consumers and a growing inclination toward convenience foods are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The branded category segment led the market in 2020.Branded packaged salads are salads that are widely available nationally or internationally and are not limited to one retailer or region.



Retail channels usually trade both branded and private label packaged salads to take advantage of exclusive products.



Vegetarian products are most popular among customers and the demand for vegetarian packaged salads is being pushed by the rising number of health-conscious consumers in North America. Individuals searching for organic produce/products continue to create a large demand for vegetarian packed salads in this regard.



The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2020. With the increasing awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, the demand for packaged salads has been growing significantly among consumers. Furthermore, the high penetration of key market players in the U.S. has improved product accessibility across the country.



The market players face stiff competition from each other as some of them are among the top frozen bakery manufacturers and have a large customer base. The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players such as Earthbound Farm; Vegpro International Inc.; Dole Food Company, Inc.; and Fresh Express Incorporated.



North America Packaged Salad Market Report Highlights

• Canada is projected to register the fastest growth rate of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 due to increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of eating salads as a part of the daily diet

• By type, packaged kits are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing consumption of healthy meal alternative products that are healthy and contain less fat

• The offline distribution channel held the largest share of over 80.0% in 2020as supermarkets offer significant advantages to consumers, such as the freedom of selection, lower prices, and the high visibility of international brands

