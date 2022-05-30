North America Pallet Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Plastic Pallets from the Food and Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industry

Company Logo

North American Pallet Market

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pallet Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America pallet market attained a volume of about 1,563.9 billion units in 2021. Aided by flourishing transportation system, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a volume of 1,737.7 billion units by 2027.



Pallet is defined as a hard wooden structure which is capable of handling, and storing, heavy goods from one place to another. These goods are lifted or moved using a forklift truck. The typical dimensions of American pallets are 1200 X 1000 nm and are strong and durable. Moreover, the entry openings of pallets can vary according to the design.

The market is being driven by the portability, rigidity, and strength of pallets, which improves the assembly, safety, and transportation of heavy goods. Products such as double face pallets and stringer pallets provide extra support to the goods and can facilitate heavy duty tasks, which is invigorating the market growth.



Over the forecast period, the rising manufacturing and warehousing activities in the United States and Canada are likely to spearhead the market growth. The market is anticipated to be bolstered by the increasing demand for plastic pallets from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry, owing to the great resistance offered to insects, fungi, and various other pathogens.

The key trends in the pallet market in North America include the increasing stock levels in industries, such as agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and construction, among others, which is propelling the demand for pallets. Meanwhile, the growing expansion of the e-commerce industry is boosting the sales of food and pharmaceutical products, which require high safety.

Moreover, the increasing awareness among the transporters companies about the advantages of using wooden pallets, to achieve balance between low cost and high durability, is anticipated to be another crucial trend in the market.

Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be accelerated by the increasing industrial activities in North America due to the rising investments in various industries and growing population.



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

PalletOne Inc.

Herwood Inc.

John Rock Inc.

ORBIS Corporation

TMF Corporation

Kamps Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Market Snapshot

6.1 North America



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 North America Pallet Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights by Value

8.2 North America Pallet Historical Market by Value (2017-2021)

8.3 North America Pallet Market Forecast by Value (2022-2027)

8.4 Key Industry Highlights by Volume

8.5 North America Pallet Historical Market by Volume (2017-2021)

8.6 North America Pallet Market Forecast by Volume (2022-2027)

8.7 North America Pallet Market by Type

8.7.1 Wood

8.7.1.1 Market Share

8.7.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.7.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.7.2 Plastic

8.7.3 Metal

8.7.4 Corrugated Paper

8.8 North America Pallet Market by Application

8.8.1 Food and Beverages

8.8.2 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

8.8.3 Machinery and Metal

8.8.4 Construction

8.8.5 Agriculture

8.9 North America Pallet Market by Structural Design

8.9.1 Block

8.9.2 Stringer

8.10 North America Pallet Market by Region

8.10.1 Market Share

8.10.1.1 United States

8.10.1.2 Canada



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 441520)

12.1 Major Exporting Countries

12.1.1 By Value

12.1.2 By Volume

12.2 Major Importing Countries

12.2.1 By Value

12.2.2 By Volume



13 Price Analysis

13.1 North America Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

13.2 United States of America Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

13.2 Canada Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Company Profiles

PalletOne Inc.

Herwood Inc.

John Rock, Inc.

TMF Corporation

ORBIS Corporation

Kamps Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2phoz

