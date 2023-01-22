North America Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Class 1-3 HVAC Components Replacement Report 2022-2028: Opportunities in Private Labels, eCompressors, & Connected Vehicle Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1-3 HVAC Components in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the North American passenger car and light commercial vehicle HVAC components aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million).

It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for eight product types: Compressor, condenser, heater core, evaporator, radiator, expansion valve, accumulator and receiver drier, and radiator fan and motor. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028.

The demand for HVAC components in the North American aftermarket declined in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the aftermarket has recovered in 2021 because of pent-up demand, increasing VIO, and an aging vehicle population.

Unit shipment, however, will remain flat until the end of the forecast period because of a reduction in the number of vehicle accidents and higher product durability. Most of the HVAC components witnessed a significant price increase in 2021 because of the increase in raw material cost and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations.

Revenue will see marginal growth because of price correction and a decline in unit shipment. Warehouse distributors (WDs) and retailers are the key channel partners, as this category is primarily a Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) segment.

OES channel has a notable share in certain HVAC components, as a significant share of the demand arises from vehicle collision. WDs and retailers dominate the HVAC category with their aggressive pricing and extensive private label coverage.

Key participants in the North American HVAC aftermarket are

SMP

Keystone (LKQ)

Santech Industries (Omega Group)

TYC Genera

Spectra Premium

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Top 3StrategicImperativeAffectingtheGrowthoftheHVACAftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Competitors

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact on the HVAC Components Aftermarket, 2028

Competitive Environment

Forecast Assumptions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Overall HVAC Components Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Compressor

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Accumulator and Receiver Drier

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Evaporator

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Condenser

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Expansion Valve

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Heater Core

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator Fan Assembly

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Retail Supplier Matrix

12. Key Supplier Profiles

SMP

Keystone (LKQ)

Santech Industries (Omega Group)

TYC Genera

Spectra Premium

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels

Growth Opportunity 2: eCompressor

Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Vehicle Technology/Telematics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0x1ig

