North America Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Class 1-3 HVAC Components Replacement Report 2022-2028: Opportunities in Private Labels, eCompressors, & Connected Vehicle Technology
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Replacement Demand Analysis for Class 1-3 HVAC Components in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service covers the North American passenger car and light commercial vehicle HVAC components aftermarket in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million).
It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, and distribution channel share for eight product types: Compressor, condenser, heater core, evaporator, radiator, expansion valve, accumulator and receiver drier, and radiator fan and motor. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2028.
The demand for HVAC components in the North American aftermarket declined in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the aftermarket has recovered in 2021 because of pent-up demand, increasing VIO, and an aging vehicle population.
Unit shipment, however, will remain flat until the end of the forecast period because of a reduction in the number of vehicle accidents and higher product durability. Most of the HVAC components witnessed a significant price increase in 2021 because of the increase in raw material cost and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations.
Revenue will see marginal growth because of price correction and a decline in unit shipment. Warehouse distributors (WDs) and retailers are the key channel partners, as this category is primarily a Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) segment.
OES channel has a notable share in certain HVAC components, as a significant share of the demand arises from vehicle collision. WDs and retailers dominate the HVAC category with their aggressive pricing and extensive private label coverage.
Key participants in the North American HVAC aftermarket are
SMP
Keystone (LKQ)
Santech Industries (Omega Group)
TYC Genera
Spectra Premium
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Top 3StrategicImperativeAffectingtheGrowthoftheHVACAftermarket
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Definitions
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Key Competitors
Key Findings
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
CASE Impact on the HVAC Components Aftermarket, 2028
Competitive Environment
Forecast Assumptions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Overall HVAC Components Aftermarket
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Compressor
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Accumulator and Receiver Drier
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Evaporator
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Condenser
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Expansion Valve
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Heater Core
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Radiator Fan Assembly
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Average Pricing Forecast
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Analysis of Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference
Retail Supplier Matrix
12. Key Supplier Profiles
SMP
Keystone (LKQ)
Santech Industries (Omega Group)
TYC Genera
Spectra Premium
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels
Growth Opportunity 2: eCompressor
Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Vehicle Technology/Telematics
