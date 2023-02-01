U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

North America Personal Protective Equipment Market to Worth $38.15 Bn by 2029 | North America PPE Industry Share, and Forecast 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in North America personal protective equipment market are 3M (U.S.) AlphaProTech (Canada) DuPont (U.S.) Bullard (U.S.) MSA Safety (U.S.) Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.) Lakeland, Inc. (U.S.) Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.) Radians, Inc. (U.S.) and many more

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 23.76 billion in 2021 and USD 26.99 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 38.15 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for personal protective equipment from the biochemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the market growth. The pandemic also spurred innovation in antiviral fabrics which is set to drive market growth. Demand from the food industry for the protection of food and various food products is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insightsshares this information in its report titled “North America Personal Protective Equipment Market, 2022-2029.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-personal-protective-equipment-market-107121

List of Key Players Profiled in the North America PPE Market Report:

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • AlphaProTech (Canada)

  • DuPont (U.S.)

  • Bullard (U.S.)

  • MSA Safety (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Lakeland, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Radians, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

5.1%

2029 Value Projection

USD 38.15 billion

Base Year

2021

North America personal protective equipment market Size in 2022

USD 2.10 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

80

Segments Covered

By Form, By Product and Regional

North America PPE market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand from the Food Industry Drive Market Expansion

Healthcare Segment to Lead Due to the Importance of Staff Safety in Healthcare Facilities

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/north-america-personal-protective-equipment-market-107121

Segments

Respiratory Protection to Lead Due to High Usage of PPE Kits

On the basis of product, the market is divided into hearing protection, head protection, protective clothing, eye face protection, protective footwear, hand protection, respiratory protection, fall protection, and others. Respiratory protection is the fastest growing segment as it was prescribed for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 virus. Respiratory protection is further divided into Air Purifying Respirators (APR) and supplied air respirators. This respirator can flush out 95% of very small particles.

Healthcare Segment to Lead Due to the Importance of Staff Safety in Healthcare Facilities
On the basis of end-use industry, the market is divided into manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, food, transportation, and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to have the dominant part due to increasing importance of staff safety in healthcare facilities.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand from the Food Industry Drive Market Expansion

Increasing demand from the food industry is anticipated to drive the North America personal protective equipment market growth. Many harmful substances can be found in food factories, ranging from anhydrous ammonia used in cooling systems to disinfectants needed to clean equipment. Industrial gases such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, chlorine, and ozone are used in food processing today for freezing, chilling, carbonating, and sterilizing. Such gases can create danger for employees, which is expected to propel market development for PPE kits. The pandemic also spurred innovation for antiviral fabrics, which is expected to push market growth.

However, rising skin allergies due to the usage of PPE products is expected to hinder market growth.

Regional Insights

Growing Demand for PPE Amongst Healthcare and Paramedical Workers to Promote Regional Growth

The North America personal protective equipment market share is set to increase due to the growing demand for PPE amongst healthcare and paramedical workers. Increasing demand for coverall head gears from the healthcare industry owing to growing number of coronavirus cases. Increasing demand for head gears from the healthcare industry is expected to boost regional growth. The U.S. accounts for the largest market PPE market share due to increasing number of cases in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and other cities.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Market Players to Set Market Headway

Key players of the market are 3M, AlphaProTech, DuPont, Bullard, and MSA Safety. Key players have been updating and elevating their product portfolios for enhancing their market share. In January 2021, MSA Safety Incorporated acquired England-based Bristol Uniforms at USD 60 million. This acquisition will support MSA Safety’s hold in fire service and PPE and expand the business in the U.K. and key European markets.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-personal-protective-equipment-market-107121

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Trends

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Challenges & Opportunities in COVID-19 outbreak

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

  • North Amrica Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product (Value)

      • Hand Protection

      • Eye & Face Protection

        • Safety Spectacles

        • Safety Goggles

        • Welding Shields

        • Face Shields

        • Head Gear

      • Hearing Protection

        • Ear Plugs

        • Cap Mounted Earmuffs

        • Hearing Bands

      • Protective Clothing

        • Chemical Defending Garment

        • Flame Retardant Apparel

        • High Visibility Clothing

        • Others

      • Respiratory Protection

        • Air Purifying Respirators (APR)

        • Supplied Air Respirators

      • Protective Footwear

      • Fall Protection

        • Soft Goods

        • Hard Goods

        • Full Body Harness

        • Rescue Kits

        • Body Belts

      • Head Protection

      • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/north-america-personal-protective-equipment-market-107121

Key Industry Development

April 2021- Honeywell acquired Norcross Safety Products L.L.C. for USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition will offer the company a platform in North America that is expected to provide significant growth prospects.

Read Related Insights:

Protective Clothing Market to Hit USD 34.31 Billion by 2027 | Expected to Surpass a CAGR of 14% by 2020-2027

Personal Protective Equipment Market to Worth USD 110.85 Billion by 2029 | PPE Industry CAGR of 8.1% by (2022-2029)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


