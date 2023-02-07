U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Markets, 2023-2028: Use of Nanotechnology to Improve Excipients Capabilities Gaining Traction and Rising Demand and Emphasis on Co-Processed Excipients

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

North American Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

North American Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
North American Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to grow from US$ 3,715.72 million in 2022 to US$ 5,326.59 million by 2028. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing Product Launches is Fueling the Growth of North America pharmaceutical excipients market

The pharmaceutical excipients market is characterized by the presence of large and small market players. A few product launches have taken place in recent years. For instance, in October 2022, Rouqette, a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients provider, launched two next-generation mannitol products - PEARLITOL CR-H and PEARLITOL 200 GT - for direct compression.

These excipients have been specially formulated to overcome the unique drug formulation challenges in the pharmaceutical spaces, which helps the manufacturers optimize direct compression processes and expand into application areas such as mini tabs and controlled-release tablets.

Similarly, in March 2022, Lubrizol Life Science Health launched Apisolex, a novel solubility-enhancing excipient for parenteral drug products. With the ability to improve solubility by up to 50,000-fold and support high drug loading, Apisolex excipient provides access to new and improved parenteral drug products. This is especially relevant in oncology, as direct injection of drugs into the bloodstream ensures higher bioavailability and lower patient variability compared to oral delivery.

Similarly, in April 2021, DFE Pharma, the pharmaceutical excipient solution provider, launched its new product line, BioHale, a solution for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. With the launch of BioHale Sucrose, DFE Pharma offers exceptional market purity and low endotoxin excipient to be used in the formulation. The active participation of market players in product innovation and development, leading to the increase in product launches, is fueling the growth of the North America pharmaceutical excipients market .

North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Overview

The North America pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest share of the North American pharmaceutical excipients market in 2021. In North America, economic prosperity and a rise in demand for pharmaceuticals have boosted drug production.

Consequently, excipient consumption is a key factor driving a gradual increase in manufacturing expenditures. Within the pharmaceutical industry, the falling price pressure lowered R&D productivity, and stringent regulations have prompted drug manufacturers to progressively turn to produce excipients with the intent to develop differentiated and value-adding products at low prices without compromising quality.

The pharmaceutical industry has continuously been one of the most advanced research and development industries in the US. According to the International Trade Administration report in 2016, the research-based industry generally allocates ~15-20% of revenues to R&D activities and invests over US$ 50 billion in R&D annually. The US remains the global leader in innovative R&D investment. Thus, the research activities that fuel new drug manufacturing have a positive impact on the use of pharmaceutical excipients in dosage forms.

North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation Highlights

  • The inorganic chemicals segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

  • The cancer segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

  • The tablet filler and diluents segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

  • The orals formulations & tablets segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

  • The pharma industries segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

  • The US dominated the market in 2022.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

256

Forecast Period

2019 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019

$1865.4 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$2877.1 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.6%

Regions Covered

North America

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growing Generics Market

  • Increasing Product Launches

Market Restraints

  • Cost and Time-Intensive Drug Development Process

Market Opportunities

  • Rising Demand and Emphasis on Co-Processed Excipients

Future Trends

  • Use of Nanotechnology to Improve Excipients Capabilities

Company Profiles

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co

  • AshLand Inc

  • Avantor Inc

  • BASF SE

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG

  • MEGGLE GmbH & Co KG

  • Roquette Freres SA

  • The Dow Chemical Co

  • The Lubrizol Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amq6iw-america?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


