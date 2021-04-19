U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,984.00
    -97.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,985.75
    -43.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.10
    -18.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.92
    -0.21 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.11
    +0.54 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1400
    -0.6430 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,207.72
    +1,651.86 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,272.23
    -119.48 (-8.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.67
    +15.14 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

The North America plastic bottles and containers market was valued at USD 35.79 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 49.99 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.95% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Owing to the rising stringent regulations against plastic recyclability, plastic bottle and container manufacturers, coupled with end users, are expected to use more recyclable materials. - Packaging is the most critical factor that plays an essential role in the widespread consumption of various consumer and industrial products around the world.

New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062820/?utm_source=GNW
Strong demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions among consumers will drive the demand for plastic bottles in North America.
- Another indication of the industry’s plastic and bottling strength and growth is shown in Plastic’s Committee on Equipment Statistics (CES) survey of North American shipments of plastics machinery, such as injection molding and blow molding equipment. For the past seven years, plastics machinery shipments increased year over-year (YoY).
- PET and HDPE are the main polymers used for beverages in the United States. PET bottles are expected to hold a prominent share in the market. Plastic is a preferred packaging product by several manufacturers, due to their reduced manufacturing costs and their easiness.
- However, the usage of plastic will gradually slow down with the growing awareness about environmental concerns. Many consumers in the United States and Canada are increasingly moving toward environment-friendly packaging materials. As the usage of plastic and plastic products have potentially hazardous implications on the environment, governments in these countries imposed very stringent rules and regulations in the industry, making it a relatively slower growing industry than other materials.?
- For instance, San Francisco’s international airport (SFO) recently banned convenience shops, restaurants, and vending machines from selling plastic water bottles. The change is a part of SFO’s five-year strategic plan.

Key Market Trends
LDPE is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

- LDPE provides impact resistance. It is an effective barrier to chemical and vapor, while being pliable. It is used to make trays, containers, and bottles.
- One of the critical drivers for the LDPE bottles market is with an increase in some small households resulting in the high demand for commodities in day to day life, from consuming to storing will give a boost to the LDPE bottles market.
- Though LDPE is less chemically resistant and rigid compared to HDPE, it is similar to HDPE in composition. LDPE is used in the manufacturing of squeeze bottles, such as ketchup and other products.
- Alpla Inc., a plastic bottle and packaging manufacturer, announced a USD 6.9 million expansion of its Bowling Green facility, in Kentucky, to increase its LDPE bottle manufacturing capacities. The investments in LDPE packaging are anticipated to drive the LDPE bottle packaging market.

Cosmetics Industry is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in Adoption

- Plastic is one of the most used and preferred materials for cosmetics packaging, and numerous cosmetic products in the market come in plastic bottles and containers, owing to the easy molding, structuring, and designing capability of the material, as well as the protection. In the cosmetics industry, plastic bottles and containers are preferred forms of primary packaging and held an unchallenged prominent share in the market.
- According to Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI), at 61% market share, plastic packagings, such as bottles, jars, compacts, and tubes, dominates the cosmetics and other personal care products categories, where plastic bottles are the most used containers, accounting for 30% of the market.
- Moreover, the United States is one of the biggest markets when it comes to cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrances market. According to Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW’s) market trend studies, United States beauty sales accounted for USD 19 billion in 2019. Also, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on cosmetics, perfume products per consumer units in the United States accounted for USD 197.01 in 2019 that grew from USD 145.91 in 2013. Thus, such huge growth in the cosmetic market is driving the plastic bottle and container market in the country.
- Furthermore, cosmetic companies are taking the initiative for making plastic packaging used in their product to be sustainable. For instance, in August 2020, Loreal USA has joined 60 brands, retailers, government agencies, and NGOs in collaboration to advance all plastic packaging in the United States to become reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

Competitive Landscape
The North American plastic bottles and containers market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

- October 2020 - Gerresheimer developed a new type of dropper insert, with DropControl, for modern drugs with low viscosity for ophthalmology, which prevents the drug from flowing uncontrollably during use. DropControl is produced for the various dropper bottle types A, C, E, and F by Gerresheimer under cleanroom conditions in sizes of 5, 10, 15, and 30ml. The bottle and the dropper are made of LDPE, and the cap is made of HDPE.
- July 2020 - SC Johnson, a United States prominent manufacturers of household cleaning products has announced a new line of Mr. Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner featuring 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles. The company aims to triple the amount of post-consumer recycled plastic content in packaging by 2025, including Mr. Muscle and several other product lines.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062820/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Does the Coinbase IPO mark the peak for bitcoin?

    Bitcoin arrived on one of the world’s most important exchanges, a watershed moment that could bring crypto from the fringes to the mainstream. The original virtual asset soared on optimism that it was an important step toward bitcoin becoming a fixture among institutional investors. Instead, we’re talking about Dec. 2017, when bitcoin futures started trading on an exchange operated by Cboe Global Markets in Chicago.

  • HSBC boss Noel Quinn scraps executive floor at London HQ

    Bank chief Noel Quinn says the "new reality of life" is people will not be in the office five days a week.

  • Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery

    Auto industry executives are rattled by a global shortage of semiconductors which is hitting production in China, after hoping the world's biggest car market could spearhead global recovery in the sector. Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing delays that some semiconductor makers blame on a faster-than expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen AG, China's biggest foreign automaker which wants to sell over four million vehicles in the country, said the impact of the shortage remains unabated in the second quarter this year.

  • Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd is buying smaller domestic peer Galaxy Resources for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable producer of the key raw material for electric vehicle batteries. The all-stock deal for A$1.78 billion ($1.38 billion)announced on Monday, which will also establish Australia's most valuable lithium miner with a A$4 billion market capitalisation, comes as demand for the material is booming amid a jump in global sales of electric vehicles. The new entity will have hard rock, brine, and chemicals assets across Australia, Argentina, Canada and Japan, and will be able to accelerate development and sell into global markets.

  • Bitcoin slumps 14% as pullback from record gathers pace

    Bitcoin was last trading down 10% at $53,991 as of 1320 GMT, a whopping $12,000 below record highs set on Wednesday. Data website CoinMarketCap cited https://coinmarketcap.com/headlines/news/chinas-xinjiang-blackout-and-bitcoin-hashrate-correction-caused-btc-price-crasha blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the selloff. Luke Sully, CEO at digital asset treasury specialist Ledgermatic, said in an email that people "may have sold on the news of the power outage in China and not the impact it actually had on the network".

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% on Sunday, just days after reaching a record of $64,870. It subsequently pared some of the losses and was trading at about $57,000 at around 1:25 p.m. in Tokyo Monday.Ether, the second-biggest token, dropped below $2,000 over the weekend before also paring losses. The volatility buffeted Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano too. Dogecoin -- the token started as a joke -- bucked the trend and is up 25% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.The weekend carnage came after a heady period for the industry that saw the value of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth about $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the crypto plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment, and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.”‘Price to Pay’“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley moved toward providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients.VolatilityThat’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Moreover, governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses.(Updates prices in the second and third paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden warned corporate tax plan could backfire

    The Biden administration’s plan for a global minimum corporate tax risks backfiring on the US and West as the rise of consumers in India and China shifts sales to Asia, tax experts have warned. The US has proposed a minimum tax based on local sales, but the President has been cautioned that the shrinking influence of the West will mean revenues become concentrated in the developing giants in Asia within decades. Marvin Rust, head of European tax at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Over time, as the Indians and the Chinese become more wealthy and middle class and their consumption rises, the effect of the policy would be a shift to tax revenues being collected in China and India. “You can see that the Chinese and Indians are not going to want this reversed once their populations become more prosperous… from a Western world perspective, there needs to be a bit of care about this.” The White House is attempting to win support for its plan that will seek to level the playing field in tax and clamp down on avoidance. Many European leaders have also backed the proposals for a global minimum tax on the biggest firms after seeking to clamp down on US tech giants in recent years. Matt Kilcoyne, deputy director of the Adam Smith Institute, said: “The concern is absolutely right, and it highlights well that Yellen is attempting to uphold a world that is rapidly ceasing to exist. Rising non-western states are not going to automatically accept the hegemony of the USA.” He added: “Demanding tax harmonisation risks pushing our old friends and countries we currently have issue with into the arms of one another while diminishing the West.” Economists expect tectonic shifts in the global economy to occur in the next few decades, with developing countries becoming far more powerful and wealthy. China and India’s economies are expected to catch up with the US in size, with Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Nigeria also climbing the rankings. The US wants to ramp up taxes on businesses to help pay for a jump in spending with Joe Biden eyeing an infrastructure investment boost. However, its plan may struggle to win the backing of countries that benefit from low business taxes. Bank of America estimates that 60pc of US multinationals’ income was booked in just seven tax havens in 2019, including Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That has risen sharply from 30pc in 2000.

  • Global Markets: European shares hit highs as markets upbeat about recovery prospects

    World shares traded near record highs on Monday, as markets were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, ahead of a busy week for earnings. MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day, having come close to but not surpassed Friday's record high. MSCI's main European Index was up 0.1%.

  • Gold hits 7-week high on weak dollar, lower yields

    Gold scaled a more than seven-week peak on Monday as a softer dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields lifted the yellow metal's appeal even as the appetite for riskier assets stood strong. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,7883.31 per ounce by 0904 GMT, its highest since Feb. 25. "The fact that we managed to break above $1,765 and close above on Friday is likely to have attracted some renewed speculative buying from trend and momentum players," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signalled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Fed’s Plan to Keep Interest Rates Historically Low

    The catalysts behind gold’s strength were a sharp retreat by U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday and a generally softer U.S. Dollar.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

    Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69. The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said.

  • Britain to look closer at creating digital currency

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain stepped up efforts on Monday to look at the case for a digital pound in response to the challenge posed by cryptocurencies such as bitcoin, and outlined plans to make its financial market more attractive after Brexit. "We're launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC)," Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak told a financial industry conference. "Alongside this we will set up a new financial market infrastructure 'sandbox' for firms innovating with technologies like distributed ledger technologies," he added.

  • Vaccine Envy Hits Japan as Pfizer Talks Fail to Lift Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan won praise during the pandemic for staying open while other developed economies locked down -- helping lift stocks to three-decade highs. But as the country now struggles with its inoculation program, a case of vaccine envy is breaking out.The Topix is down 2.8% in the past month, compared with gains of 7% in the S&P 500 Index and 4.6% by the FTSE 100 in London, where photos of revelers at re-opened pubs this week contrast with reports from Tokyo, where hours at bars and restaurants have been shortened as virus cases surge.“Japanese indexes are starting to fall behind. Foreign investors are looking at vaccination rates as an investment decision,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “Markets are at their wits end right now with the vaccination rate slower in Japan.”Talks on a new supply of vaccine between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla failed to immediately lift spirits in Tokyo markets, as the governors of both Tokyo and Osaka opened the door to declaring another virus emergency.Suga told reporters on Monday that Pfizer had agreed to hold talks on supplying more of the vaccine, and that he expected to have sufficient supplies for the entire country by the end of September. However, he didn’t give further clarity on the timeline or how many doses might be secured. Japan’s vaccine czar Taro Kono said Sunday that a deal had been effectively reached with Pfizer.“The news on the vaccines is outstanding and should help the market regain some of it recent global underperformance in the last few weeks,” John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management Co., said.The first shipments of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, which could be approved for use in Japan as early as next month, are also set to arrive this week, according to a report by the Jiji news agency.Olympic FocusJapan has entered a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with fewer than 100 days before the scheduled opening of the Olympic Games. A senior official in Japan’s ruling party indicated last week that canceling the event was an option, though he later clarified his remarks.In Tokyo’s financial circles, some envy peers abroad who have already been vaccinated. Hong Kong on Thursday expanded eligibility to all people over the age of 16. Japan has yet to set out a schedule for groups beyond those over the age of 65, although officials have said they expect the rates to increase in May.“If the inoculation rate for Japan remains so overwhelmingly low, it’s inevitable that compared to other countries, the recovery of the economy will be significantly delayed,” Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a report.The country plans to distribute enough vaccine to cover both doses for people 65 years and older by the end of June, though the timeframe for actual administration of the shots hasn’t been finalized.Less UrgencyJapan started inoculations of the elderly one week ago, with only about 7,000 of the 36 million over-65s administered to in the first four days. Nearly 2 million doses have also been given to medical workers.A combination of factors has dragged the rollout, including a requirement for local trials, a lack of domestic development and production capacity that has made Japan dependent on imports, and a public long-skeptical of vaccines.Also, with around 500,000 reported cases to date -- compared to 31 million in the U.S. and 5.2 million in France -- Japan hasn’t felt as much urgency as many nations in the West. Indeed, even during the most recent state of emergency, businesses both large and small mostly stayed open.“Globally, Japan is still an A-student in terms of how little economic activity declined,” said Hiroshi Matsumoto head of Japan investment at Pictet Asset Management, who cites a lull in the earnings cycle for sluggishness in the markets, with a recovery already priced in and earnings season looming.“There isn’t really a debate that Japan is somehow worse compared to other countries that need to ramp up vaccination because their outbreak is worse,” he said.(Updates with quote in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

    Oil prices have risen significantly in Q1 of this year, but despite the improving environment, many oil and gas companies continue to face huge debt levels

  • The era of subsidies for wind and solar may be ending far too soon

    The cost of renewable energy is plunging, but there are still sound reasons to encourage its adoption through subsidies.

  • Packer Gets Crown Exit Path With $2.3 Billion Oaktree Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- James Packer has a potential new exit path from troubled casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. after Oaktree Capital Management LP offered to help Crown fund a purchase of the billionaire’s shares.Oaktree has offered as much as A$3 billion ($2.3 billion) in financing for the deal through a “structured investment,” Crown said Monday. According to the proposal, Crown would use the funds to buy some or all of Packer’s 37% stake in Crown.Removing Packer from Crown’s shareholder registry might go some way toward rehabilitating the company as regulators across Australia assess its suitability to run casinos. A report for the gaming watchdog in New South Wales state in February found widespread management and cultural failings at Crown and said Packer’s influence had “rather disastrous consequences for the company.”Crown hasn’t been allowed to start gaming operations at its new A$2.2 billion Sydney casino resort.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for License Crown said it will assess Oaktree’s offer. Packer’s Crown shares are held by his private investment company, Consolidated Press Holdings Pty.It’s not clear whether Oaktree -- an alternative investment manager that focuses on credit strategies -- plans to invest directly in Crown or just finance a buyback of Packer’s stock. But the U.S. firm’s offer puts the billionaire’s cornerstone stake at the center of a bidding war. Blackstone Group Inc., which owns 10% of Crown, last month offered to buy the rest of the company in an A$8.02 billion deal.Crown shares rose 0.7% to A$12 at the close in Sydney, valuing the company at about A$8.1 billion. Blackstone has offered A$11.85 a share in cash for Crown stock.Oaktree’s offer is a possible quick fix for Crown before independent inquiries into the company’s fitness to operate casinos in Perth and Melbourne deliver verdicts this year.Buying Packer’s stake would solve some of the conflicts of interest identified in the report for the New South Wales regulator -- without ceding control of the entire company. Blackstone also needs to wait for permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos.Packer has already distanced himself from Crown since the explosive report in February, and his board nominees have quit Crown’s board. Last week, the New South Wales gaming regulator said Packer has also agreed not to strike information-sharing arrangements with Crown or start discussions with the company other than through public forums.Read more: Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown BidA representative for Consolidated Press declined to comment on Oaktree’s proposal. Oaktree declined to comment when asked whether the firm planned to own a stake in Crown.Packer, who has stepped back from Crown and corporate life to fight a mental-health battle, has previously failed at least twice to find a suitor.Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.(Adds no comment from Oaktree in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Mainland China is third behind the Bahamas and Cambodia in a ranking of the maturity of central banks’ retail digital currency projects, according to a report from PwC.More than 60 central banks are now exploring digital currencies, with retail projects more active in emerging economies given the importance of financial inclusion, while interbank or wholesale applications tend to be more predominant in advanced economies, the report said.The Bahamas and Cambodia take top marks in retail because their projects are already live, while China is still in the test phase. Only 23% of retail projects have reached implementation stage, while nearly 70% of wholesale projects are running pilot programs, according to the report.“CBDCs will contribute significantly to the modernization of the international monetary landscape, hand-in-hand with reconfiguration in both payment and financial infrastructure,” PwC said. “They will generate numerous opportunities for further digitization in both corporates and financial institutions, as their integration in payment and financial infrastructure progresses.”Read More: Central Banks Edge Toward Money’s Next Frontier in Digital WorldCentral bank efforts at digital currencies accelerated first after Bitcoin became more popular and then once the Facebook Inc.-backed Libra project, now named Diem, was announced.With China in the testing phase on its digital yuan, other countries have accelerated their efforts. Jurisdictions like Sweden and the European Union are starting to make some headway. The Federal Reserve, though, has signaled it’s in little rush to get a digital dollar off the ground.Digital YuanChina’s efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use and its goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, a senior official from its central bank said Sunday.As for interbank or wholesale projects, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR tied for the top ranking, according to the PwC report. They’re followed by Singapore, Canada and the U.K.The report also said more than 88% of CBDC projects at pilot or production phase use blockchain as the underlying technology. While it isn’t always necessary for such projects, it helps offer secure transfer of ownership, transparent audit trails and increasing interoperability with other digital assets, the report said.“The general public will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBDCs as it will give them access for the first time to a digital form of central bank money,” said Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader at PwC. “And that is a big milestone in the evolution of money.”(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India is already a major IT supplier for the US—can it be more?

    "Only five US industry sectors—all manufacturing-based—have become dependent on China, whereas just about every industry now relies on India for IT."

  • 4 steps to finding the lowest 30-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    Declining rates are providing new refi opportunities, but you have to shop around.