U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.25
    +30.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,375.00
    +200.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.25
    +135.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.80
    +17.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.60
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1670
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    +3.20 (+17.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3090
    -0.1710 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,428.17
    +636.96 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.86
    -4.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.46
    +64.36 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The North American passenger vehicle industry is approaching an inflection point. The ongoing vehicle power train electrification is expected to accelerate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as policymakers and the entire mobility ecosystem intensify their focus on the sustainability aspects of personal motoring.

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153222/?utm_source=GNW


As passenger vehicle electrification progresses, aftermarket participants increasingly agree that the entire value chain’s revenue and profit pools will shrink due to the burgeoning plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)/battery electric vehicle (BEV) footprint in the overall light vehicle parc. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan identifies business models and component categories expected to emerge as new demand pockets for incumbents and new entrants in the North American automotive aftermarket.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153222/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • First look: Lucid Motors starts production in Casa Grande with first deliveries expected in October

    On Sept. 28, Lucid Motors opened its doors to visitors for the first time to mark its official start of production. The company plans to make its first vehicle deliveries late next month.

  • Boeing 737 MAX test flight for China's regulator a success - exec

    Boeing Co's 737 MAX test flight for China's aviation regulator last month was successful and the planemaker hopes a two-year grounding will be lifted this year, the head of Boeing's China business said on Wednesday. "It went off without a hitch," Boeing China President Sherry Carbary said of the test flight, speaking on the sidelines of Airshow China, the country's biggest air show.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • As Tesla pilots self-driving cars, auto insurance may become obsolete

    Tesla owners are beta testing “full self-driving," but who's responsible in a crash?

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Crude Oil Prices Hit $80, But Don't Expect A U.S. Drilling Boom

    Oil prices soared to over $80 per barrel Tuesday boosted by rising natural gas and coal prices, but then reversed lower with the broader market. Unlike past crude oil rallies, analysts don't expect U.S. oil companies to boost drilling. The increased demand for natgas and coal could spill over into the oil sector as an alternative energy source and send oil prices surging.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Electric car maker Polestar valued at $20bn in Spac deal

    An upmarket electric car company spun off from Volvo and backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been valued at $20bn (£14.6bn) as it becomes the latest challenger carmaker to go public.

  • China's power crunch dwarfs Evergrande's troubles in investors' eyes

    China's power supply crunch, that has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group, prompting investors to shun industries vulnerable to power shortages such as steelmaking and construction. China is facing a power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry that have triggered widespread curbs on usage. Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Rolls-Royce’s Best Month Since November Sparks Recovery Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,

  • Tesla Stock Down As It Delays Next FSD Software Launch, Slows Wider Rollout

    Tesla delayed its next FSD update and it could take longer for many Tesla drivers to test it. Tesla stock fell, but is still in buy range.

  • Inflation fears: UK supply chain cost pressures filter into prices

    The news comes amid a looming cost of living crisis in the UK amid inflationary pressure in many sectors.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.