North America Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Increased Investments and Early Adopters Bolster Burgeoning Sector
North American Quantum Computing Market
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Quantum Computing Market 2021-2031 by Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America quantum computing market is projected to grow by 27.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,435.1 million by 2031, driven by the need for secure communication and digitization, an emergence of advance applications and early adoption of quantum computers in some industries, increased investment in quantum computing technology, and the rise of numerous strategic partnerships and collaborations among key vendors.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America quantum computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America quantum computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
125
Forecast Period
2021 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$299.8 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
$3435.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
27.6%
Regions Covered
North America
Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Hardware
Quantum Computers
Programmed Infrastructure
Software
Simulation
Optimization
Machine Learning
Sampling and Others
Services
Professional Services
Deployment and Installation
Infrastructure Maintenance
Consulting and Education
Managed Services
Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Superconducting Qubits
Trapped Ion
Quantum Cryptography
Quantum Annealing
Topological and Photonic
By Deployment, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
On-premises Deployment
Cloud-based Deployment
By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Machine Learning (ML)
Quantum Optimization
Quantum Simulation
Quantum Finance
Quantum Chemistry
Other Applications
By Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
BFSI
Government and Public Services
Aerospace and Defense
Energy & Utilities
Automotive and Transportation
Chemical Industry
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing Industry
Cybersecurity
Media and Entertainment
Other Industry Verticals
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
1QB Information Technologies Inc.
Accenture Plc.
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Anyon Systems, Inc.
Atos SE
Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.
ColdQuanta, Inc.
D-Wave Systems Inc.
Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
IonQ Inc.
ISARA Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
QC Ware Corp.
Quantum Circuits, Inc.
Rigetti & Co, Inc.
River Lane Research
Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.
Zapata Computing, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Deployment
6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
7 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical
8 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
9 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rskq9m
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900