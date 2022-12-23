U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

North America Quantum Computing Market Report 2022: Increased Investments and Early Adopters Bolster Burgeoning Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

North American Quantum Computing Market

North American Quantum Computing Market
North American Quantum Computing Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Quantum Computing Market 2021-2031 by Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America quantum computing market is projected to grow by 27.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,435.1 million by 2031, driven by the need for secure communication and digitization, an emergence of advance applications and early adoption of quantum computers in some industries, increased investment in quantum computing technology, and the rise of numerous strategic partnerships and collaborations among key vendors.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America quantum computing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America quantum computing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Deployment, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

125

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$299.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$3435.1 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

27.6%

Regions Covered

North America



Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Hardware

  • Quantum Computers

  • Programmed Infrastructure

  • Software

  • Simulation

  • Optimization

  • Machine Learning

  • Sampling and Others

  • Services

  • Professional Services

  • Deployment and Installation

  • Infrastructure Maintenance

  • Consulting and Education

  • Managed Services

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Superconducting Qubits

  • Trapped Ion

  • Quantum Cryptography

  • Quantum Annealing

  • Topological and Photonic

By Deployment, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • On-premises Deployment

  • Cloud-based Deployment

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Machine Learning (ML)

  • Quantum Optimization

  • Quantum Simulation

  • Quantum Finance

  • Quantum Chemistry

  • Other Applications

By Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Government and Public Services

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Chemical Industry

  • IT and Telecom

  • Manufacturing Industry

  • Cybersecurity

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

  • 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

  • Accenture Plc.

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Anyon Systems, Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

  • ColdQuanta, Inc.

  • D-Wave Systems Inc.

  • Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • IonQ Inc.

  • ISARA Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • QC Ware Corp.

  • Quantum Circuits, Inc.

  • Rigetti & Co, Inc.

  • River Lane Research

  • Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

  • Zapata Computing, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Deployment

6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

7 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical

8 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

9 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rskq9m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


