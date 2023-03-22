The North America Rail Freight Transportation Market is forecast to decline by $ 42.88 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Rail Freight Transportation Market in North America 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the rail freight transportation market in North America and is forecast to decline by $ 42.88 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

Our report on the rail freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low transportation cost of freight, increasing investments in rail transportation, and increase in cross-border trades.



The rail freight transportation market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Petroleum and chemical

• Coal

• Metals and minerals

• Agriculture products

• Others



By Mode of Transportation

• Freight cars

• Tank wagons

• Intermodals



By Geography

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in rail infrastructure technology as one of the prime reasons driving the rail freight transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for freight rail network and increasing investment in high-speed rail links will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rail freight transportation market in North America covers the following areas:

• Rail freight transportation market sizing

• Rail freight transportation market forecast

• Rail freight transportation market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rail freight transportation market vendors that include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc., Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Harsco Corp., Hub Group Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Norfolk Southern Corp., Patriot Rail Co., RSI Logistics Inc., Union Pacific Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., VIA Rail Canada Inc., and WSP Global Inc. Also, the rail freight transportation market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

