North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Market 2021-2028: A $1,163.1 Million Market by 2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Railway Maintenance Machinery Market by Product Type, Application, and Sales Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America railway maintenance machinery market size was valued at $774.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,163.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the number of railway electrification projects fuels the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. Electric trains are more ecological when compared to fuel-powered trains, which boosts the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market.

A rise in the number of railway construction projects fuels the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. In addition, a rise in government spending on building new railway projects, and investing on railway maintenance operation is anticipated to drive the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. For instance, in 2020, Canadian National Railway Company (CN) planned to invest around $105 million across Manitoba, $20 million on Brunswick, and $10 million in Nova Scotia. This investment is aimed at replacement of railway lines, and railroad track infrastructure.

In addition, a rise in adoption of internet of things (IoT) and cloud-based system in railway maintenance operations owing to its features such as scalability, high speed, continuous support, and IT security services drives the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market.

However, high costs associated with railway maintenance machineries is anticipated to hamper the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market. Conversely, technological integration in the railway maintenance machinery is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America railway maintenance machinery market.

The North America railway maintenance machinery market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales type, and region. Based on product type, the railway maintenance machinery market is fragmented into tamping machine, stabilizing machinery, rail handling machinery, ballast cleaning machine, and others.

Based on application, the North America railway maintenance machinery market is categorized into ballast track, and non-ballast track. Based on sales type, the market is divided into new sales, and aftermarket sales. The aftermarket sales segment is further bifurcated into parts and services. Country wise, the North America railway maintenance machinery market has been analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.


Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in government spending on construction of railway projects
3.5.1.2. Increase in number of railway electrification projects
3.5.1.3. Benefits associated with railway maintenance machinery
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. High cost of machine
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Technological innovation
3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA RAILWAY MAINTENANCE MACHINERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA RAILWAY MAINTENANCE MACHINERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: NORTH AMERICA RAILWAY MAINTENANCE MACHINERY MARKET, BY SALES TYPE

CHAPTER 7: NORTH AMERICA RAILWAY MAINTENANCE MACHINERY MARKET, BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

  • Coril Holdings Ltd (Loram Maintenance of Way Inc.)

  • Curran Group Inc.(Holland LP)

  • Fluor Corporation (American Equipment Company Inc.)

  • Geismar

  • Harsco Corporation

  • Knox Kershaw Inc

  • Plasser & Theurer

  • Export von Bahnbaumaschinen

  • Gesellschaft m.b.H.

  • ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH

  • Wabtec Corporation (Nordco Inc


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2zhgg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


