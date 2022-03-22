North America Recombinant Protein Industry Sales is Projected to Reach Nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Recombinant Protein Market Analysis by Product Type (Chemokines, Immune Checkpoint Regulators, Growth Factors, Cytokines, Colony Stimulating Factors, Hormones), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), Application & Region - Global Forecast 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Recombinant Protein market is projected to grow at a moderate compound annual rate (CAGR) during given assessment period.



Through genetic engineering, and cell engineering, recombinant protein are produced from creature body. The recombinant protein technology now stands at the edge of biotechnology production. Becoming the new standard, this technology is witnessing a gradual shift from bulk production procedure towards post-production techniques, which in turn promises an enhanced delivery and stability. The highly effective recombinant proteins play an integral part in treating specific diseases, such as haemophilia.

However, blood coagulation factor is excluded, as it possesses an extremely limited source. A large number of recombinant protein drugs utilized are human proteins. This is mainly to compensate functional proteins in vivo defects, and for increasing the functions of proteins in a body. These factors provide recombinant proteins with substantially higher safety as compared to small molecules, further leading towards higher approval rates.

North America to Remain Dominant in the Market

North America will continue to retain its dominance in the global recombinant protein market, with sales projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end. Europe is estimated to be the second most lucrative market for recombinant protein throughout the forecast period.

The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to witness a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Recombinant proteins factoring molecular growth will remain the most lucrative product in the market, followed by checkpoint regulators. In addition, sales of growth factors, and cytokines are poised to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022.

However, sales of chemokines are estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Demand for enzymes & inhibitors will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Recombinant Protein Industry Survey

By Product Type

Immune Checkpoint Regulators

Chemokines

Growth Factors

Cytokines

Colony Stimulating Factors

Hormones

Enzymes & Inhibitors

Other

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Science Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others





By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Basic Research

Toxicity Screening

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Tissue Engineering

Forensic Testing





Key players in the Recombinant Protein Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

Merck Millipore Limited

GenScript Corporation

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BPS Bioscience Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Basic research will remain the largest application segment in the global recombinant proteins market. Revenues from basic research will reach roughly US$ 270 Mn in revenues by the end of 2022.

Toxicity screening, and drug discovery & development will witness the fastest expansion through 2022, based on application of recombinant proteins.

Recombinant protein sales for forensic testing application will exhibit the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

North America is projected to remain dominant in the global market for recombinant proteins, with sales poised to account for approximately US$ 150 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Europe will continue to be the second largest market for recombinant proteins over the forecast period.

The market for recombinant protein in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will exhibit a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Academic & research institutes will remain the most lucrative end-users in the global recombinant proteins market, accounting for more than one-third revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical companies will continue to be the fastest expanding end-users of recombinant proteins in the global market.

