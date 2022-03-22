U.S. markets closed

North America Recombinant Protein Industry Sales is Projected to Reach Nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end, Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Recombinant Protein Market Analysis by Product Type (Chemokines, Immune Checkpoint Regulators, Growth Factors, Cytokines, Colony Stimulating Factors, Hormones), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), Application & Region - Global Forecast 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Recombinant Protein market is projected to grow at a moderate compound annual rate (CAGR) during given assessment period.

Through genetic engineering, and cell engineering, recombinant protein are produced from creature body. The recombinant protein technology now stands at the edge of biotechnology production. Becoming the new standard, this technology is witnessing a gradual shift from bulk production procedure towards post-production techniques, which in turn promises an enhanced delivery and stability. The highly effective recombinant proteins play an integral part in treating specific diseases, such as haemophilia.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=186

However, blood coagulation factor is excluded, as it possesses an extremely limited source. A large number of recombinant protein drugs utilized are human proteins. This is mainly to compensate functional proteins in vivo defects, and for increasing the functions of proteins in a body. These factors provide recombinant proteins with substantially higher safety as compared to small molecules, further leading towards higher approval rates.

North America to Remain Dominant in the Market

North America will continue to retain its dominance in the global recombinant protein market, with sales projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end. Europe is estimated to be the second most lucrative market for recombinant protein throughout the forecast period.

The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to witness a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Recombinant proteins factoring molecular growth will remain the most lucrative product in the market, followed by checkpoint regulators. In addition, sales of growth factors, and cytokines are poised to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022.

However, sales of chemokines are estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Demand for enzymes & inhibitors will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

To learn more about Recombinant Protein Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=186

Key Segments Covered in the Recombinant Protein Industry Survey
By Product Type

  • Immune Checkpoint Regulators

  • Chemokines

  • Growth Factors

  • Cytokines

  • Colony Stimulating Factors

  • Hormones

  • Enzymes & Inhibitors

  • Other

By End User

  • Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Forensic Science Laboratories

  • Food & Beverage Companies

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Others

By Application

  • Drug Discovery & Development

  • Basic Research

  • Toxicity Screening

  • Biopharmaceutical Production

  • Drug Screening

  • Tissue Engineering

  • Forensic Testing

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=186

Key players in the Recombinant Protein Market

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Sigma Aldrich

  • Merck Millipore Limited

  • GenScript Corporation

  • Crown Bioscience, Inc.

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • BPS Bioscience Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Basic research will remain the largest application segment in the global recombinant proteins market. Revenues from basic research will reach roughly US$ 270 Mn in revenues by the end of 2022.

  • Toxicity screening, and drug discovery & development will witness the fastest expansion through 2022, based on application of recombinant proteins.

  • Recombinant protein sales for forensic testing application will exhibit the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

  • North America is projected to remain dominant in the global market for recombinant proteins, with sales poised to account for approximately US$ 150 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

  • Europe will continue to be the second largest market for recombinant proteins over the forecast period.

  • The market for recombinant protein in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will exhibit a sluggish expansion through 2022.

  • Academic & research institutes will remain the most lucrative end-users in the global recombinant proteins market, accounting for more than one-third revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period.

  • Biopharmaceutical companies will continue to be the fastest expanding end-users of recombinant proteins in the global market.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Bilateral Osteoarthritis Treatment Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the bilateral osteoarthritis treatment market offers an unbiased analysis on the opportunities and trends through 2021 and beyond. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the challenges, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Fact.MR gives a detailed assessment of tuberculosis biomarkers market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Large macrolide drugs Market: Fact.MR delivers an in-depth analysis on global large macrolide drugs market with the strategies and competitive landscape through 2021 and beyond. The key players’ market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

