U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.80
    +1.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,078.08
    -26.89 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,651.46
    +17.88 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.94
    -1.63 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.92 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    +0.0170 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1552
    +0.0060 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7660
    -1.8790 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,284.46
    -963.89 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    -0.66 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.32
    -82.54 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

North America Recommendation Engine Markets to 2027: Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 30% with US Accounting for $2.77 Billion

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Recommendation Engine Market By Type, By Application, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End Use, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The North America Recommendation Engine Market is expected to witness market growth of 30.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Collaborative filtering is one of the major kind of recommendation engine, which is the process of gathering and analyzing data on user behavior, activities, and preferences in order to forecast what a user will like based on their similarities to other users.

In addition, collaborative filtering uses a matrix-style method to plot and calculate these similarities. This type of recommendation engine has the advantage of not requiring the content to be analyzed or understood.

With the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms, the IT industry is gradually adopting recommendation engines to construct product recommendation chatbots. For example, Gnani.ai, provides a tailored suggestion chatbot based on the user's preferences and chat history. This attracts more buyers to the sales funnel's final stage.

Several consumers across this region prefer shopping based on recommendation since it takes less time for them to deep search the products they require. Along with that, the growing population of millennials and Gen Z is significantly supporting the recommendation engine's demand since they are highly preferring online platforms and sites that prefer suggestions and automatically play music or videos as per the last played track or video.

Regional Analysis

  • The US market dominated the North America Recommendation Engine Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,776.7 million by 2027.

  • The Canada market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.6% during (2021 - 2027).

  • The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.4% during (2021 - 2027).

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Salesforce.com, Inc.

  • Adobe, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Intel Corporation

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

  • Amazon.com, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Type

  • Collaborative Filtering

  • Content-based Filtering and

  • Hybrid Recommendation

Application

  • Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery

  • Product Planning & Proactive Asset Management

  • Strategy Operations & Planning

Deployment Type

  • Cloud and

  • On-premise

Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises and

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

End Use

  • Retail

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Information Technology and

  • Others

Country

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hois31

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-recommendation-engine-markets-to-2027-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-30-with-us-accounting-for-2-77-billion-301624188.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Bausch Health Announces Early Exchange Offer Results for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (the "Company") announced today the results to date of its previously announced offers (the "Exchange Offers") to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the "Existing Senior Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors (as defined below), the "Maximum New Secured Notes Amount") of New Secured Notes (as defined below) and the related solicitations of consents

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

    The company provides cross-border e-commerce solutions that make it easier for businesses to sell goods internationally. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has a price target of $51 on the company, implying a significant upside from the current stock price. While this represents an aggressive increase in the company stock price over just one year, here's why Global-e could reach and possibly even exceed this price target over the long term.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Nvidia, Apple, Toll Brothers, Lennar, KB Home, Paramount

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the after-hours trading action for trending tech and homebuilder stocks.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Another Key Inflation Report After CPI Sparks Market Plunge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on a key inflation report after Tuesday's stock market plunge on a hot CPI reading.

  • As Markets Plunged, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

    All 30 Dow stocks were down, and just five stocks out of the S&P 500 managed to eke out gains on the day. Below, you'll learn more about why Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) bucked the big downward move on Wall Street and moved further into record territory. Albemarle ended the day up just a fraction of a percent after having climbed as much as 3.5% above its closing level on Monday.

  • 3 Top Defense Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    As an investment, defense stocks tend to be reliable passive income producers thanks to a business cycle that operates somewhat independently from the broader economy. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), and General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stand out as three defense stocks to buy now. Daniel Foelber (Lockheed Martin): Lockheed Martin and its defense contractor peers have been in the spotlight due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in Ukraine.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    It's always a good idea to consider the downsides when buying stocks. With that in mind, here's what investors should look out for when considering buying shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW),3M (NYSE: MMM),  and Boeing (NYSE: BA) right now.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today

    At their lowest points through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had shed 6.7%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) 7.5%, and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) 4.9%. Investors dumped these stocks after the latest economic data refueled fears of an economic slowdown that could force these companies to cut back on their plans. Although economists expected inflation in the U.S. to drop by 10 basis points in August versus July in what would have been the first signs of inflation cooling down, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics poured cold water on their hopes.