North America Refrigerated Van Truck/Body Manufacturing Market Report 2022 - Size, Competitive Shares, Trends & Outlook to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Van Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Market Size, Competitive Shares, Trends & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Twenty-four refrigerated van truck/body manufacturers have been identified in the United States and Canada. Close to 75% of annual refrigerated van truck/body shipments are from the three leading manufacturers.

Small, regionally focused players with single facilities successfully compete alongside, as proximity to the customer to keep transportation costs low is an important consideration in this segment.



Leading players reported a strong 2021. Shipments, however, remained below 2019 levels due to supply-chain constraints. Chassis unavailability was the primary cause and continued to impact shipments of refrigerated van truck/bodies, despite strong demand.



Major dry freight and refrigerated van body manufacturers are introducing products across all van segments in readiness for the expected introduction of electric van chassis. A few prototype units for pilot projects have been manufactured.



The report comes with an Excel Appendix with data from the tables in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope & Method

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Distribution Channels

E. Recent Developments

F. EV Impacts on Refrigerated Van Truck/Body Manufacturing

G. Trends & Outlook

H. Key Manufacturer Data

Appendix

Appendix

Summary: Totals by Chassis Class - Units, dollars & average price

Market Shares - All: Units, dollars & average price by manufacturer

Market Shares by Chassis Class: Units, dollars & average price by manufacturer by chassis class

Key Mfr. Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Total Employees & Revenue & Ownership

Outlook: Estimated Units: 2022 - 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcdb9m

