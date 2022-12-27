North America Shipping Supplies Market to Grow by 4.2% CAGR between 2023-2032 Driven by Trade of Crude and Refined Petroleum – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / The North America shipping supplies market is likely to witness moderate growth at a CAGR of 4.2% in the assessment time frame from 2023 to 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

The U.S. is considered to be the leading economy in terms of GDP, and in terms of export, it is set to be in number two in the world. Leading exports of the U.S. include refined petroleum, crude petroleum, integrated circuits, cars, and petroleum gas.

The U.S. was one of the biggest exporters of petroleum gas, refined oil, medical instruments, aircraft parts, and gas turbines in 2020. It exported around US$ 180 billion worth of trade in August 2022.

Exports of the U.S. increased by 21.7% between August 2021 and August 2022. Also, the country trades goods mainly to Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, and the Netherlands. Increased export of various high-value goods is projected to augment sales of multiple packaging supplies such as drums, cartons, boxes, straps, tapes, and others.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16116

These products need to be shipped and delivered in good condition, which is projected to drive the demand for advanced shipping supplies across North America. In addition, government regulations associated with the packaging and labelling of products during shipment would bolster the demand for shipping supplies. Thus, owing to rapid expansion of the logistics industry in the U.S., North America is expected to witness high growth in the field of shipping supplies by 2032.

Key Takeaways from North America Shipping Supplies Market

Based on material, the paper segment is expected to cover 44% of the North America shipping supplies market share by the end of 2023.

By packaging format, the corrugated boxes segment is projected to create a growth opportunity of US$ 4.6 Bn during the forecast period.

In terms of end use, the e-commerce companies sub-segment under the commercial segment is estimated to grow 1.5 times the current market value during the evaluation period.

Mexico shipping supplies market is expected to grow 1.8 times the current value during the projected time frame.

During the historical period (2017-2022), the North America shipping supplies market witnessed a CAGR of 2.5% and reached a valuation of US$ 25.2 Bn in 2022.

Story continues

"Significantly growing national and international trade activities, better trading relationships, and relaxation of trade laws are some of the major growth drivers for the North America shipping supplies market." - Says an FMI analyst.

Expansion of Manufacturing Industries in Mexico to Drive Growth in the North America Shipping Supplies Market

Manufacturing in Mexico is continuously growing in both size and sophistication across many industries. Mexico is the twelfth biggest exporter in the world. The government in this country has updated various rules and regulations for allowing the easy setup of manufacturing units and their operations.

Agreements of free trades and preferential tariffs are expected to provide the suitable production cost with a structured infrastructure for shipping numerous goods with less or zero tariffs. Large & variegated labor pool and its propinquity to the U.S. would also accompany the transportation and wage intensification in China, thereby leading the way for industrial growth in Mexico.

Major manufacturing industries situated in Mexico are automobile, aviation, medical device, apparel & textile, and consumer products. Thus, ongoing expansion of manufacturing industries in Mexico is expected to increase sales in the North America shipping supplies market in the estimated time frame.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-16116

Competitive Landscape: North America Shipping Supplies Market

DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and International Paper Company are the key players operating in the North America shipping supplies market. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market are Pregis LLC, ProAmpac LLC, Ferguson Box Company, and others.

Get More Insights into the North America Shipping Supplies Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the North America shipping supplies market, analysing historical demand from 2017-2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for North America shipping supplies market based on the material (plastic (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others), paper & paperboard, metal, and wood), packaging format (corrugated boxes, folding cartons, bags, crates, drums & barrels, straps, IBCs, mailers & envelopes, wraps, labels, and tapes), and end use (commercial (e-commerce companies and courier service companies) and institutional (financial institutions, academic institutions, and government organizations)) across seven regions.

North America Shipping Supplies Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Wood

By Packaging Format:

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Cartons

Bags

Crates

Drums & Barrels

Straps

IBCs

Mailers & Envelopes

Wraps

Labels

Tapes

By End Use:

Commercial E-commerce Companies Courier Service Companies

Institutional Financial Institutions Academic Institutions Government Organizations



By Country:

US

Canada

Mexico

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16116

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Market Demand Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017-2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Access Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-shipping-supplies-market

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Padded Mailers Market : Global sales in the padded mailers market are projected to increase year-on-year by 4.7%, surpassing US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021. Shifting consumer preference towards sustainability to reduce waste generation and waste disposal in oceans and landfills is expected to drive sales over the forecast period.

Labeling Equipment Market : The labeling equipment market revenue totaled US$ 3.4 Bn in 2020, according to Future Market Insights. The overall labeling equipment market is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% for 2021-2031.

Paper Tapes Market : The global paper tapes market is expected to touch US$ 7.6 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030.

Insulated Coolers Market : The insulated coolers market is estated at USD 699 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,094 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029.

IV Infusion Bottle Seals & Caps Market : The global IV infusion bottle seals and caps market is expected to be worth US$ 231.1 Mn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3 % between 2022 and 2029.

About Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733235/North-America-Shipping-Supplies-Market-to-Grow-by-42-CAGR-between-2023-2032-Driven-by-Trade-of-Crude-and-Refined-Petroleum-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



