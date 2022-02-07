U.S. markets open in 4 hours

North America Soft Tissue Repair Industry 2021-2028: Trends, Growth Segments, Challenges, Profiles & Strategies of Leading Players

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Soft Tissue Repair Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for soft tissue repair in North America is anticipated to develop with a CAGR of 6.05% by revenue, during the forecast years 2021-2028.

Canada is one of the world's most advanced countries. As a result, the government of the nation strongly focuses on healthcare and medical infrastructure. In 2019, the total healthcare expenditure in Canada was $264 billion, or $7,068 per person. Overall, healthcare spending represents nearly 11.6% of the national GDP. Therefore, there is a huge demand for soft tissue repair in the country.

Further, according to the government's estimates, more than 1.4 million people have heart disease. It is also one of the leading causes of death here, claiming over 33,600 lives every year. This is another factor driving the demand for soft tissue repair.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, approximately 17,655 individuals were hospitalized for sports-related injuries during the period from 2016 to 2017. Though sports injuries are not as common as falls, they can still be quite serious. Moreover, according to Statistics Canada, there were 6,592,61 people aged 65 years and above present in the country as of July 2019, and this number is likely to rise in the coming years.

With the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, the rising elderly population, and a rise in the incidences of sports-related & other injuries, the demand for soft tissue repair is rising in Canada. This growing demand is helping the market to grow further in the coming years.

The dominant players in the soft tissue repair market are Bard Peripheral Vascular, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Athersys, Allergan, Baxter International, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Key Topics Covered

1. North America Soft Tissue Repair Market

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Soft Tissue Repair Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Strategic Developments
2.6.1. Contracts and Partnerships
2.6.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, and Divestitures
2.6.3. Acquisitions & Mergers
2.6.4. New Product Launches & Developments
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Incidence of Soft Tissue-Associated Diseases Driving the Market Growth
2.7.2. Occurrence of Soft Tissue Damage-Related Diseases Diagnosed More Frequently in the Aging Population
2.7.3. Adverse Effects of Obesity on the Musculoskeletal System
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Indistinct Regulatory Environment
2.8.2. Unfavorable Reimbursement Hindering the Market Growth
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Opportunities for the Soft Tissue Repair Market in Developing Economies
2.9.2. Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Products Catering to Sports-Related Injuries

3. Market by Product Type
3.1. Laparoscopic Instruments
3.2. Tissue Mesh
3.3. Fixation Devices

4. Market by Application
4.1. Orthopedic Repair
4.2. Hernia Repair
4.3. Skin Repair
4.4. Dental Repair
4.5. Dural Repair
4.6. Breast Reconstruction
4.7. Head and Neck Products
4.8. Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair

5. Geographical Analysis - North America
5.1. Country Analysis
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada

6. Company Profile
6.1. Allergan
6.2. Athersys Inc.
6.3. Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.
6.4. Baxter International Inc.
6.5. Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)
6.6. Boston Scientific Corporation
6.7. Cryolife Inc.
6.8. Johnson & Johnson
6.9. Integra Lifesciences Corporation
6.10. Medtronic plc
6.11. Organogenesis Inc.
6.12. Stryker Corporation
6.13. Smith & Nephew plc
6.14. W.L. Gore and Associates
6.15. Zimmer Biomet Inc.

7. Research Methodology & Scope
7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables
7.1.1. Objectives of Study
7.1.2. Scope of Study
7.2. Sources of Data
7.2.1. Primary Data Sources
7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources
7.3. Research Methodology
7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market
7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources
7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants
7.3.4. Data Collection
7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krqi1b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


