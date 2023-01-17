U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

North America Specialty Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The North America Specialty Fertilizer Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.99%. Key Highlights. Largest segment by Speciality Type - Liquid Fertilizer : The soil’s acidic nature in the North American region increases the demand for liquid-based fertilizers, which help maintain soil pH and avoid nitrogen leaching.

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Specialty Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" -

Fastest growing by Speciality Type - SRF : The SRF are safe to the soil and environment as they precisely release the nutrients in to the soil throughout the cropping season and thus reduce the leaching of nutrients.
Largest Segment by Crop Type - Turf & Ornamental : As turfs and ornamentals must be maintained throughout the year, farmers utilize specialty fertilizers to reduce the effort and increase the ease of fertilizer application.
Largest segment by Country - United States : The United States accounts for about 69% of the total agricultural crop area in the region. The country is one of the major producers of fertilizers in North America.

Key Market Trends

Liquid Fertilizer is the largest segment by Speciality Type.

The North American specialty fertilizer market segment grew by 33.04% during the study period, 2017-2021. Field crops are the major consumers of specialty fertilizers, followed by turfs and ornamentals. The United States and Canada dominated the North American specialty fertilizer market during the study period, growing significantly by 36.54% and 37.49%, respectively, from 2017 to 2021.
The US specialty fertilizer market segment accounted for 81.07% of the North American specialty fertilizer market in 2021. The US market was majorly dominated by water-soluble and liquid fertilizers. Similarly, the foliar and fertigation modes of fertilizer application dominated the US market during the study period. This situation can be attributed to the well-developed irrigation system across the country.
Fertigation is the most suitable fertilizer application method for specialty fertilizers, such as liquid and water-soluble fertilizers. These specialty fertilizers are incorporated within the irrigation water pipes through a drip system. The fertigation application method requires less labor and takes lesser time for better absorption by plants. The increasing popularity of fertigation in micro-irrigation systems is driving the specialty fertilizer market across the region.
Hence, the developed irrigation system and the increased demand for field crops and turfs and ornamentals in the local and international markets are anticipated to boost the market for specialty fertilizer during the forecast period.

United States is the largest segment by Country.

In 2021, the US specialty fertilizer market was dominated by water-soluble fertilizers, with a value of USD 3,387 million, followed by liquid fertilizers and controlled-release and slow-release fertilizers, together holding a market value of USD 8.8 million.
In North America, Canada held the second-largest fertilizer market in 2021, followed by the United States. The country’s fertilizer market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.
The value of specialty fertilizers witnessed a significant decline in 2019 and 2020 due to supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19. However, the market value increased in 2021 due to the increased raw material prices and demand hikes.
The increasing adoption of precision technologies may boost the need for specialty fertilizers, as precision farming needs a modest application of recommended fertilizers. These needs are met by specialty fertilizers, such as controlled-release and slow-release fertilizers.
Similarly, with decreasing cultivable land in the region, other methods of cultivation, like hydroponics and aquaponics, are being adopted, thus driving the market for water-soluble and liquid fertilizers.
The increasing population, decreasing arable land, and the need for enhanced yields in available land may lead to the positive growth of specialty fertilizers in North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The North America Specialty Fertilizer Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 41.68%. The major players in this market are CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co. and Yara International ASA (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381442/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


