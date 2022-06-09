U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

North America String Cheese Consumption More Than Rest of the World Put Together, Reveals Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

String Cheese is Expected to Peg More Than 630.2 Kilo Tons By 2032-End Owing To Its Rising Demand as A Healthy On-The-Go Snack

United States, Rockville MD, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global string cheese market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. Over the 2017-2021 historical period, the market registered a CAGR of 3.2%.

The snacking sector is gaining traction among the global population. People nowadays prefer small and frequent meals due to their fast-paced lifecycle. In this case, string cheese seems to be the perfect snack as it is known for its high protein and nutrient content. Additionally, the rising population of health-conscious and health-literate people across the world is constantly demanding a cheese-rich diet as a healthier approach to living.

For Critical Insights on String Cheese Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6416

Usage of cheese is raging in the keto diet, which switches the metabolism into ketosis, a fat-burning metabolic pathway. Consequently, the snacking sector and string cheese market will grow in parallel over the coming years.

In addition, string cheese is gaining popularity among children owing to its peelable nature, which works as an attraction point for kids together with its high nutritional value. Product packaging and flavors also play a vital role in attracting consumers. Hence, innovative product packaging and varied string cheese flavors are the key focus areas for manufacturers to grow in the market.

Why is String Cheese Gaining Popularity across the World?

“String Cheese – Healthy & Fun On-the-go Snack Option”

String cheese has been popular among kids since its emergence. Because of its stringy texture, it's fun to chew and play with. Adults, on the other hand, prefer it as an on-the-go snack. Individually packaged string sticks can be carried to classrooms, work desks, and other locations, and they can satisfy mid-meal hunger without creating a mess.

According to the 2019 Mintel U.S. cheese study, 77 percent of those surveyed flavour cheese as an on-the-go snack. Furthermore, to increase string cheese's popularity among youngsters, manufacturers are focusing on customized flavors and attractive packaging for kids.

Full-fat string cheese has huge amounts of saturated fats and some cholesterol, in addition to all of the vital vitamins and minerals. Milk includes 70% saturated fats, 25% monounsaturated fats, and 5% polyunsaturated fats by composition.

To learn more about String Cheese Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6416

Key Segments Covered in the String Cheese Industry Survey

  • String Cheese Market by Product Type :

    • Natural String Cheese

    • Processed String Cheese

    • Flavored String Cheese

      • Cheddar

      • Smoked

      • Chili

      • Barbeque

      • Herbed

      • Garlic

      • Others

  • String Cheese Market by Source :

    • Cow Milk-based String Cheese

    • Goat Milk-based String Cheese

    • Buffalo Milk-based String Cheese

    • Sheep Milk-based String Cheese

  • String Cheese Market by Shapes :

    • Sticks

    • Twists

    • Balls (Braided Strings)

    • Nuggets

  • String Cheese Market by End User :

    • Retail Consumers

    • Commercial

    • Bakery

    • QSR/HoReCa

Competitive Landscape

The global string cheese market is fairly fragmented with several string cheese manufacturers struggling to secure dominance. Both organic and inorganic growth tactics have been used by market players for expansion.

For instance:

  • In May 2022, Sargento announced the acquisition of Baker Cheese Factory Inc., a known manufacturer of high-quality mozzarella string cheese. The acquisition will enhance Sargento’s product offerings and also provide opportunities for future expansion.

  • In 2021, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality dairy foods and ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, established an 850,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas. The facility is meant to meet consumer demand for whey products and cheese, both locally and internationally, by producing mozzarella cheese and dairy ingredients.

Get Customization on String Cheese Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6416

Key players in the String Cheese Market

  • Kraft Heinz Company

  • Lactalis (Galbani)

  • Leprino foods company

  • Saputo (Frigo )

  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (Borden)

  • Bega Cheese

  • Danone ( Horizon Organic)

  • Baker Cheese Inc.

  • Sargento

Key Takeaways from String Cheese Market Study

  • The global string cheese market is valued US$ 4 billion and is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.9% through 2032.

  • The market witnessed 3.2% CAGR over the period 2017-2021.

  • Under product type segment, natural string cheese dominates the market and is estimated to exceed US$ 3.6 billion by 2032.

  • North America dominated the market by holding 59.4% market share in 2021.

  • Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent 83.4% of the overall market share in 2022.

  • Demand for string cheese is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.4% and 6% in North America and Europe, respectively, over the forecast period.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverage Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the food and beverage domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain-

Pulse Flour Market- According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global pulse flour market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 10% CAGR through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 25 Bn. By 2026, the industry is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 15 Bn.

Feed Micronutrients Market- The global feed micronutrients market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019-2027) and reach a valuation of over US$ 2.5 Bn on the back of growing focus on sustainability of animal nutrition products in developed as well as developing regions.

Commercial Seaweed Market- The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market- Protein fortification and standardization is propelling the plant protein ingredient market on an upward growth trajectory as plant protein’s nutritional profile is attractive to consumers and is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 3.0 Bn during forecast period.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market- Awareness towards potential health benefits of infant food have encouraged consumers to see these products as a suitable substitute for breastfeeding. The global market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 370 Mn by the end of 2031, expanding nearly 2x.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Bn in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Food Thickening Agents Market- Food thickening agents market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of nearly 7%. Companies in this region are increasingly penetrating ASEAN countries and Japan to address the demands of the rapidly proliferating food processing industry.

Vitamin E Market- The global vitamin E market is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 5% from 2021 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.3 Billion. Consumers are largely inclined towards consuming tocopherol vitamin E products, expected to create an opportunity worth US$ 531 Million until 2031.

Plant-based Dairy Market- The plant based dairy market revenue totalled US$ 11 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The overall plant based dairy market is expected to reach US$ 32 Bn by 2031 end, growing at a CAGR of around 11%. The demand for plant based dairy product will accelerate with top 5 providers holding 65% of plant based dairy market in 2021.

Flavored Syrup Market- Newly-released flavored syrup industry analysis shows that global sales enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2020, to total a valuation of US$ 50 Bn. Fruit flavoured syrup marked growth of 4.5% to reach US$ 20.1 Mn, while vanilla flavored syrup was up 9.1% to close in on a valuation of US$ 7.3 Bn.

