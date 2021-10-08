U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.00
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,599.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,843.25
    -38.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.58
    +1.28 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -1.15 (-5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8580
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,607.91
    +1,343.76 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.39
    +24.63 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.53
    +3.49 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

North America Subscriptions and Recurring Payments Market 2021: Subscriptions and Recurring Payments are Set to Grow in Size Post COVID-19

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Subscriptions and Recurring Payments Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers subscriptions and recurring payments markets in North America, including United States and Canada. The report contains relevant information about the current state of the markets in the region, market trends, subscription sales and shares, and consumer and business preferences. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

This report provides insights into the current state and developing trends of the subscriptions and recurring payments industry across the globe and in North America specifically. The publication reveals that due to the pandemic in 2020, consumers realized benefits of such purchasing methods and the practice is here to stay post-COVID-19.

Amid COVID-19, consumers worldwide realized benefits of subscriptions and increasingly adopted them

Globally, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, around two-fifth of consumers subscribed to new products and services to adapt to the changing situation, and despite the economic downturn, just a low percentage of consumers cancelled or downgraded their existing subscriptions.

Moreover, consumer spending on the top one hundred subscription applications rose by at least 30% globally, and by over 25% in the United States. With that, many online enterprises are finding the benefits that subscription purchasing agreements provide, such as revenue predictability, which in turn improves future business planning.

However, before incorporating subscriptions into their profile, companies have to choose an appropriate business model. So-called "Subscription Box" is one of the most popular ones to date, but there are also some other that may be even more suitable for certain firms. Additionally, it is also essential to learn which metrics to consider when evaluating subscriptions; one important metric is customer lifetime value.

Subscriptions spiked in the United States in 2020

In the United States, between 2019 and 2020, the subscriptions market revenue rose by over 25%, and as during the pandemic and the trend is clearly here to stay post-COVID-19. When it comes to the product and service categories, especially pronounced was the market growth rate in the sector of consumer retail products and digital media, as subscription services account for well over half of music industry revenue.

Among the subscription service providers, free trials, appeared to be uncommon though the top 30 performers in the industry realize the importance the most. Furthermore, among the payment service providers offering recurring payments for subscriptions in the United States, Square and PayPal stood out in a recent assessment of PSPs.

Report Structure

  • The report opens with a global chapter. It includes information on the global subscription and recurring payments market development and projections, top market trends, consumer choices and other relevant data points.

  • In addition to market data, the global chapter also includes information on the various subscriptions business models, their benefits, and well as key metrics to consider when offering subscriptions to customers.

  • The rest of the report is devoted to countries of North America, namely United States and Canada. Depending on data availability, the following types of information were included: market revenues, consumer spending, penetration rates, key types of subscription, subscription providers, recurring payment service, providers, etc.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon

  • Apple Pay

  • Disney

  • Google Pay

  • HBO

  • Hulu

  • JustFab

  • NatureBox

  • Netflix

  • PayPal

  • PaySimple

  • QuickBooks Payment

  • Square

  • Stax

  • Stripe

  • Thrive Market

  • Wave

  • YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8d23h


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • TSMC Posts Record Sales as Auto, iPhone Demand Fuel Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly sales jumped to a record, underscoring how the world’s largest contract chipmaker is benefiting from an ongoing shortage in the silicon that power everything from cars to smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Thre

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? When first approaching this task, investors will often turn to names during or on the heels of an impressive rally. However, Wall Street analysts note that this isn’t always the best move. Instead, the Street’s sea

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.