U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.50
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,197.00
    +64.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    +36.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.00
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.32
    +0.88 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +17.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.57 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1663
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.19 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9500
    -0.3620 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,488.00
    +825.84 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.72
    +7.08 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.20
    +2.37 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

North America Thermoformed Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Process, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

North America Thermoformed Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PMMA, Bio-degradable Polymers, PE, ABS, PVC, High Impact Polystyrene, PS, PP), By Process, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Thermoformed Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Process, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176716/?utm_source=GNW

North America Thermoformed Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The North America thermoformed plastics market size is expected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of the thermoformed plastic resin in the consumer goods, food packaging, medical and healthcare, electronics, and automotive sectors is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Thermoformed plastics reduce the overall weight of the vehicles, which helps in increasing energy efficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made packaged foods and consumer electronics an intrinsic part of consumer’s lifestyles.Many thermoformed plastic manufacturing companies have already started developing their facilities to cater to the rising concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For instance, in December 2020, Placon Corporation commenced the construction of USD 15 million additional capacity at its Elkhart, Indiana facility. This is expected to house the production of custom plastic packaging for the medical and healthcare industries.

In July 2021, California-based Plastion Industries, Inc. announced to establish a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Texas. This new manufacturing facility is expected to produce components for Tesla’s forthcoming Austin factory. The facility is expected to open this fall. Plastion Industries, Inc. provides injection molding, thermoforming, and other services to industries including consumer goods, medical, and automotive. This facility is expected to provide Plastion Industries, Inc. an opportunity to strengthen its foothold in the automotive sector.

Environmental awareness has propelled many electronics companies to produce electronic devices from bio-based polymers as a part of their sustainability goals.This can prove to be one of the major driving factors for the production of thermoformed plastics over the forecast period.

In July 2021, SABIC announced the development of bio-based polycarbonate Lexan film and sheet products derived from certified renewable feedstock, which is expected to cater to the rising demand in a wide range of applications, including automotive, construction, specialty glazing, and electrical and electronics.

North America Thermoformed Plastics Market Report Highlights
• The polypropylene product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is further expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period
• The food packaging application segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2020
• In 2020, the U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 75.0%. The presence of well-established automotive manufacturing players such as Tesla, General Motors Company, and Stellant is anticipated to provide impetus to the market growth
• Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2021, Tide Rock Holdings acquired Plastics Design & Manufacturing, a heavy gauge thermoformed plastic manufacturer. This strategic initiative by Tide Rock Holdings is aimed at the expansion of its plastics manufacturing business in the western region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176716/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • Why Shares of Dynavax Technologies, Ocugen, and Valneva Are on the Move Today

    These COVID-19 vaccine developers are all moving in response to strong late-stage results for Valneva's VLA2001.

  • 2 Stocks Making Waves as the Market Treads Water

    Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) managed to buck a trend that has hurt Chinese stocks lately with good news on the regulatory front, but online real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell to levels it hasn't seen in more than a year as it made a business move that investors didn't like much. Shares of Baidu were higher by 4% early Monday afternoon. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is reportedly looking at making new rules that would force media companies like Tencent Holdings and TikTok parent company ByteDance to make their content available to third-party search engines.