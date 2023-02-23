U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

North America and United States Packaging Market Report 2023: A $237.74 Billion Industry by 2027 - Emergence of Sustainability in Packaging & Branding Opportunities for Flexible Paper Packaging

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

North American Packing Market

North American Packing Market
North American Packing Market

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Packaging Market with Focus on the US: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America packaging market is forecasted to reach US$237.74 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.50%, for the period 2023-2027.

Factors such as rising demand for cosmetics, growing sales of entertainment equipment, accelerating consumption of single-use packaging, upsurge in goods exports and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by environmental impact of food packaging and Asia Pacific is emerging as a dominant region. A few notable trends may include accelerating production of containerboard, branding Opportunities for flexible paper packaging and emergence of sustainability in packaging.

Based on materials, the North America packaging market has been segmented into Paper, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Plastic, Metal and Others. Paper packaging occupies a dominant position in the market due to its heavy application across various end industries.

Some considerable advantages of paper packaging such as recyclability, reusability, energy saving, and conserve natural resources, make it prior choice for many industries, which would continue to propel its demand in coming years as well.

The packaging market in North America is highly competitive and consists of numerous established key players who focus on expanding their geographic reach in the region, particularly in the U.S. The key players are continuously innovating with their products and launching them to meet the demand, which is likely to support the growth of the packaging market in North America.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the North America Packaging Market with Focus on the U.S.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Paper, WestRock, Berry Global, Packaging Corporation of America, Graphic Packaging International and Sealed Air) are also presented in detail.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

77

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$215.38 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$237.74 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.5%

Regions Covered

North America

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Classes of Packaging
1.3 Types of Packaging
1.4 Difference between Flexible Packaging and Rigid Packaging
1.5 Some Consumer Trends and Packaging Implications
1.6 Five major Functions of an Ideal Packaging
1.7 Current and Future Value Chain of Packaging

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Increase in Ecommerce Sales
2.2 Upsurge in Health Products Sales
2.3 Growth in Online Food Delivery

3. North America Market Analysis
3.1 North America Packaging Market by Value
3.2 North America Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3 North America Packaging Market by Material
3.3.1 North America Paper Packaging Market by Value
3.3.2 North America Paper Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Value
3.3.4 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Value
3.3.6 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 North America Metal Packaging Market by Value
3.3.8 North America Metal Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 North America Glass Packaging Market by Value
3.3.10 North America Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.4 The U.S. Packaging Market by Value
3.5 The U.S. Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.6 The U.S. Packaging Market by Type
3.6.1 The U.S. Corrugated Packaging Market by Value
3.6.2 The U.S. Corrugated Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.6.3 The U.S. Flexible Packaging Market by Value
3.6.4 The U.S. Flexible Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.6.5 The U.S. Rigid Plastic & Bottles Market by Value
3.6.6 The U.S. Rigid Plastic & Bottles Market Forecast by Value
3.6.7 The U.S. Paperboard Packaging Market by Value
3.6.8 The U.S. Paperboard Packaging Market Forecast by Value
3.6.9 The U.S. Metal Can Market by Value
3.6.10 The U.S. Metal Can Market Forecast by Value
3.6.11 The U.S. Glass Packaging Market by Value
3.6.12 The U.S. Glass Packaging Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetics
4.1.2 Growing Sales of Entertainment Equipment
4.1.3 Accelerating Consumption of Single-Use Packaging
4.1.4 Upsurge in Goods Export
4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization
4.2 Key Trends and Developments
4.2.1 Accelerating Production of Containerboard
4.2.2 Branding Opportunities for Flexible Paper Packaging
4.2.3 Emergence of Sustainability in Packaging
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Environmental Impact of Food Packaging
4.3.2 Asia Pacific is Emerging as a Dominant Region

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1.1 North America Containerboard Market Share by Company
5.1.2 The U.S. Solid Bleached Sulfate Market Share by Company
5.1.3 The U.S. Coated Unbleached Kraft Market Share by Company
5.1.4 The U.S. Recycled Board Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

  • International Paper

  • WestRock

  • Berry Global

  • Packaging Corporation of America

  • Graphic Packaging International

  • Sealed Air

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgngrn-america?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


