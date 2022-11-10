U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

North America Vegan Cheese Market is Predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Insights on the vegan cheese market reveal that the North America market is likely to attain valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. Sales of vegan cheese market are likely to rise considerably with the market likely to clock growth at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. People's shifting eating habits and the region's rising acceptance of vegan diet are likely to bolster market value of vegan cheese market in North America. With the assistance of certain plant proteins and lipids, the vegan cheese business in North America is likely to observe considerable transformation.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, November 10, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, November 10, 2022, Press release picture

Although it could be difficult, plant-based cheese products are likely to have a difficult time replicating the nutritious qualities of dairy cheese. Therefore, businesses should concentrate on creating almond, oat, and cashew-based formulations to provide customers with essential calcium, protein, and vitamins A and B-12. The shift in attitudes toward meat-based diets is also creating business opportunities for businesses to generate profits. Vegan food and beverage trademarks are growing steadily. Vegan cheese products made with starch and coconut oil are likely to observe an increase in production.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82230

As with frozen meals, convenience foods, and vegan meat in general, vegan cheese comes under the group of highly processed foods. This is clear from the fact that the overall revenue of conventional vegan cheese is estimated to be higher than that of organic vegan cheese in the North America market. Although overtly processed vegan cheese has a great flavor and other advantages, its drawbacks, such as their high oil, fat, and salt content, could have an adverse impact on customers' health. Brands are thus placing more emphasis on organic products, which is expected to drive expansion of the vegan cheese market.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Growing in popularity are coconut, soy, and cashew as supplies for making plant-based cheese. In order to accommodate the rising demand for wholesome plant-based cheese, businesses in the North America vegan cheese market are expanding their capacity to produce tofu-based cheese slices and mozzarella-style shreds. As such, amongst all product categories, mozzarella is expected to command a major market share for vegan cheese in North America.

  • The vegan cheese market in North America is concentrating on the burgeoning category of part-time vegans. Another trend estimated to drive sales prospects for plant-based cheese options in the market is veganuary. In order to support consumers preferring a dairy-free diet, producers are making products enriched with vitamin D, calcium, protein, and probiotics.

  • Soft cheese substitutes provide enormous potential for companies in the North America vegan cheese market. Manufacturers are likely to diversify their product offerings with a variety of plant-based cheese substitutes by establishing the proper meltability and fermentation methods.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=82230

North America Vegan Cheese Market: Growth Drivers

  • In terms of value, the mozzarella category is anticipated to dominate the North America vegan cheese market in 2021. The market for mozzarella is estimated to be worth US$ 460 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% by the end of 2031.

  • In recent years, consumer inclination toward as well as capability to spend on plant-based and exotic diets have soared. In addition, the demand for innovative food substitutes has been steadily growing. Through numerous campaigns and commercials, consumers are urged to obtain their essential nutrients from various plant-based substitutes, and to some extent, their decision is supported by increasing demand for the same.

North America Vegan Cheese Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Galaxy Nutritional Foods

  • Bute Island Foods Ltd.

  • Archer Daniels Midland

  • Miyoko's Kitchen, Inc

  • So Delicious Dairy Free

  • Vermont Farmstead

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=82230

North America Vegan Cheese Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Mozzarella

  • Parmesan

  • Cheddar

  • Cream Cheese

  • Ricotta

  • Others

Form

  • Shreds

  • Blocks & Wedges

  • Slices

Nature

  • Organic

  • Conventional

End Use

  • Food Processing

  • Foodservice

  • Household/Retail

Distribution Channel

  • Business to Business

  • Business to Consumers

Browse More Food & Beverages Market Reports by TMR:

Waxy Maize Starch Market - Waxy Maize Starch Market is estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.8% during the Forecast Period 2022-2032

CBD Edibles Market - CBD Edibles Market is likely to register a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a CBD edibles market share of US$ 34.15 Bn by 2031

Acetylglucosamine Market - Acetylglucosamine Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a acetylglucosamine market share of US$ 913.4 Mn by 2031

Dulse/Palmaria Market - Dulse/Palmaria Market is likely to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a culse/palmaria market share of US$ 513.2 Mn by 2030

Decaffeinated Coffee Market - Decaffeinated Coffee Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a decaffeinated coffee market share of US$ 14.83 Bn by 2031

Hair Supplements Market - Hair Supplements Market is likely to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a hair supplements market share of US$ 2.86 Bn by 2031

Mink Oil Market - Mink Oil Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a mink oil market share of US$ 31.70 Mn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724975/North-America-Vegan-Cheese-Market-is-Predicted-to-Expand-at-a-CAGR-of-82-during-the-Forecast-Period-2021-2031-TMR-Study

