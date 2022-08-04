U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

North America Vet Compounding Pharmacies Market is expected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

North America Market Study on Vet Compounding Pharmacies: Increased Preference for Customized Medication Accelerating Market Growth

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the North America vet compounding pharmacies market is expected to witness high growth over the decade. The market is expected to increase from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2020 to over US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.5%.

A compounded drug is a modification of its original form. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers complex drugs as "Extra Label Drugs." This means that a combination drug is a custom form of FDA-approved veterinary drug. The veterinarian's composition must be done by either the veterinarian or the pharmacist who received the prescription from the veterinarian. Complex drugs are made on a case-by-case basis for specific patients or animals, and not in large quantities.

Demand for vet compounding pharmacies in North America is expected to be driven by increased pet adoption, rising awareness amongst pet owners, high cost of branded veterinary products, and growing preference of oral liquid formulations.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33001

Availability of alternative dosage forms other than the commercially available veterinary drugs is an important factor for the growing market in North America. For example, anti-parasitic drugs for cattle and antiflea drugs for dogs and cats are the most successful transdermal drugs used from compounding pharmacies. Availability of dosage forms such as transdermal drug delivery, flavored gels, flavored treats or biscuits, and others will help the market experience high growth in the future.

Expanding their product portfolios and entering into strategic partnerships and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by key players in the North America vet compounding pharmacies market. Making the products and services offered by them more personalized and customized according to every pet’s needs is another key strategy that has been adopted by key players in the region.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33001

For instance, on August 17 2018, Wedgewood Pharmacy merged with Diamondback Drugs animal-health pharmacies. The two pharmacies have the reputation of being the nation’s most trusted pharmacies, and this merger was made with the objective of expanding the product portfolio, speedy delivery of veterinary medications, and to improve and evolve their services to capture a larger market share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • CNS agents and anti-infective agents are expected to provide a lucrative market opportunity to market players.

  • While companion animals hold nearly 60% market share, revenue from pet dogs is expected to contribute a major chunk.

  • Oral formulations will account for nearly 2/3 of the market share.

  • The U.S. dominates the North America vet compounding pharmacies market, owing to the presence of key players and increased R&D activities in this field.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33001

“Increased demand for flavoured medications that are easily accessible at compounding pharmacies will fuel market expansion," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Rising need for animal compounding drugs has led leading players in the North America vet compounding pharmacies market to take initiatives such as providing home delivery services through local channel partners.

  • Wedgewood Pharmacy collaborated with Vetsource Company in order to use the Vetsource platform to ensure that Vetsource's Home-Delivery catalogue would include thousands of routinely prescribed compounded pharmaceuticals created by Wedgewood pharmacy.

  • The Golden Gate Veterinary Compounding pharmacy launched a new initiative called the 'Text-to-Refill' system, through which prescription refills were made easy for pet owners.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33001

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the North America vet compounding pharmacies market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on product (CNS agents, anti-infective agents, hormones and substitutes, anti-inflammatory agents, and others), formulation (oral, injectables, and others), animal type (companion animals and livestock animals), across countries in North America.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


