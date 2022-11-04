North America Wood Product Markets, 2022-2026 - High Availability of Forest Reserves, Surging Demand for Office Furniture, & Rising Inclination Towards Home Repair & Remodeling

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Wood Products Market (Softwood Lumber, Oriented Strand Board & Plywood): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America wood products market is forecasted to reach US$243.9 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.75%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as growing population, escalating new residential construction, high availability of forest reserves, surging demand for wooden furniture in offices and rising inclination of population towards home repair and remodeling would drive the growth of the market.

However, the growth would be challenged by price fluctuations in North American softwood lumber and rising availability of the alternatives for wood products. A few notable trends include accelerating preference for engineered wood, upsurge in housing starts, growing investment in the development and renovation of tourism infrastructure and upswing in wood product manufacturing.

The fastest growing market in the region is the U.S. due to rising inclination of population towards home repair and remodeling, rebound in new residential construction, high presence of forest reserves in the region, increasing disposable income and upswing in wood product manufacturing on account of aesthetically pleasing properties of wood, and the perception of wood as an environmentally friendly material.

Scope of the report

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Categorization of Wood Products

1.3 Simplified Classification of Wood Products

1.4 Major Kinds of Products Made from Wood

1.5 Manufacturing Process of Lumber

1.6 Stratification of Softwood Lumber

1.7 Advantages of Wood Products

1.8 Oriented Strand Board Applications by Thickness



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Raw Wood Material Consumption

2.2 Drop in Construction Activities

2.3 Reduction in Global Real Estate Investment

2.4 Downfall in Sales of Furniture Stores

2.5 Decrease in North American OSB Shipments



3. North America Market Analysis

3.1 North America Wood Products Market by Value

3.2 North America Wood Products Market Forecast by Value

3.3 North America Wood Products Demand Volume

3.4 North America Wood Products Demand Volume Forecast

3.5 North America Wood Products Demand by Type

3.5.1 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.2 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.3 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

3.5.4 North America Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume Forecast by End-Use

3.5.5 North America Engineered Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.6 North America Engineered Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.7 North America Engineered Wood Products Demand by Type

3.5.8 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.9 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.10 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

3.5.11 North America Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Volume Forecast by End-Use

3.5.12 North America Plywood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.13 North America Plywood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.5.14 North America Plywood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

3.5.15 North America Plywood Products Demand Volume Forecast by End-Use

3.5.16 North America Other Engineered Wood Products Demand by Volume

3.5.17 North America Other Engineered Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

3.6 North America I-Joist Production by Volume

3.7 North America Laminated Veneer Lumber Production by Volume

3.8 North America Medium Density Fiberboard Production by Volume

3.9 North America Softwood Lumber Demand by Country

3.10 North America Oriented Strand Board Demand by Country

3.11 North America Plywood Demand by Country



4. Country Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.1.2 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

4.1.3 The U.S. Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.1.4 The U.S. Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

4.1.5 The U.S. Plywood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.2 Canada

4.2.1 Canada Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.2.2 Canada Softwood Lumber Wood Products Demand Volume by End-Use

4.2.3 Canada Oriented Strand Board Wood Products Demand Forecast by Volume

4.2.4 Canada Oriented Strand Board Products Demand Volume by End-Use

4.2.5 Canada Plywood Products Demand Forecast by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Escalating New Residential Construction

5.1.3 High Availability of Forest Reserve

5.1.4 Surging Demand for Wooden Furniture in Offices

5.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.6 Rising Inclination towards Home Repair & Remodeling

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Preference for Engineered Wood

5.2.2 Upsurge in Housing Starts

5.2.3 Growing Investment in the Development & Renovation of Tourism Infrastructure

5.2.4 Upswing in Wood Product Manufacturing

5.2.5 Mounting Adoption for Biomass Energy Production

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Price Fluctuations in North American Softwood Lumber

5.3.2 Rising Availability of Alternatives



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 North America Market

6.1.1 North America Softwood Lumber Market Share by Key Players

6.1.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Share by Key Players

6.1.3 North America Plywood Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Weyerhaeuser Company

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 Canfor Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Interfor Corporation

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Conifex Timber Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

