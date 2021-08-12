U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.64
    -3.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,388.46
    -96.51 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,758.55
    -6.58 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.86
    -11.49 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.30
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.42 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0200 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4360
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,310.32
    -2,261.60 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.43
    -51.15 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.20
    -28.94 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

North America Workplace Wellness Market Size is Expected to Reach $24.29 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers drive the growth of the North America workplace wellness market. Based on end-user, the large size organization segment would remain lucrative by 2030. By country, on the other hand, the market across the US appeared as the dominant share holder in 2020.

Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America Workplace Wellness Market was pegged at $15.75 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $24.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12863

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers drive the growth of the North America workplace wellness market. On the other hand, the huge cost that’s levied to companies impede the growth to some extent. However, significant growth potential in tele-health and telemedicine services is expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Laying off employees in the form of cost cutting has reduced workplace wellness employee enrollments in North America, which in turn has impacted the workplace wellness market negatively.

  • However, factors such as increasing modification in the workplace wellness schemes and surge in work-related stress due to work from home obligations since, employees are finding it difficult to maintain the work-life balance are expected to help the market revive soon.

The North America workplace wellness market is analyzed across type, end user, and country. Based on type, the health screening and assessment segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The stress management services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.60% from 2020 to 2030.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12863

Based on end-user, the large size organization segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.40% from 2020 to 2030.

Based on country, the U.S held the major share in 2020, generating more than four-fifths of the North America workplace wellness market. At the same time, the market across Canada would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the North America workplace wellness market report include Alphabet Inc., Healthy Contributions LLC., Novant Health, Marino Wellness, LLC., Compsych Corporation, Marlin Equity Partners, LLC (Virgin Pulse, Inc.), Modern Life, Inc. (Modern Health), Wellable Inc., Concierge Health, and Virtual Health Partners Inc. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Genome Editing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Ligation Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Laboratory Ware Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Medical Goggles Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Contrast media injectors market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Critical Care Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Esoteric Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research


Recommended Stories

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Inovio: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    Last year, as coronavirus stocks became a thing, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was one of the early front runners, and investors pinned hopes on the biotech’s potential Covid-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800. But the company has been unable to complete its program while others have progressed passed regulatory hurdles and brought their respective vaccines to market. In fact, the phase 3 portion of the U.S. trial is still on hold, as questions still remain regarding the proprietary delivery device via whic

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Why Shares of New Gold Lost Their Luster Today

    Failing to provide investors with a glittering earnings report, New Gold's (NYSEMKT: NGD) stock plunged 10% today. Failing to meet analysts' revenue estimates of $217.3 million, New Gold reported $198.2 million on the top line for the second quarter of 2021. The greater point of concern for investors, though, was management's inauspicious announcement regarding the company's Rainy River asset.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Who said technology can't deliver both dividends and growth? Here are three stocks that do just that.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]