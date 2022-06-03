U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    -25.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,096.00
    -127.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,762.50
    -131.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.00
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.05
    +0.18 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.43
    -0.26 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1200
    +0.2500 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,741.17
    -357.52 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.61
    -3.03 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

North American $970+ Million Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities to 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The total revenue of the wiper blades aftermarket is expected to rise from approximately $688.3 million in 2020 to an estimated $971.7 million in 2027. Growth rates will be significantly higher in beam and hybrid blades segments.

This study presents the current market size for six product segments, namely conventional blades, beam blades, hybrid blades, rear blades, winter blades, and specialty blades. Unit shipment and revenue are presented and measured at the point when the product enters one of the tracked distribution channels, including auto parts retailers, mass merchants, warehouse distributors, dealers, and online sellers.

The study also estimates market shares for the top four wiper blades suppliers: Bosch Auto Parts, ITW Global Brands, First Brands Group, and Pylon Manufacturing.

The North American wiper blades aftermarket is experiencing a major shift in demand from conventional to beam and hybrid product types. This offers significant growth potential for suppliers that can properly position their products with distributors and consumers.

The new wiper blades automakers introduced over the last decade strongly affect the sales of products sold in the aftermarket, including replacement products. Wiper blade replacement remains one of the most underperformed vehicle maintenance services, suggesting a large, hidden, and unmet market need.

The publisher bases its analysis of the North American wiper blades aftermarket on extensive interviews with suppliers and distributors. In addition, primary research is combined with ongoing customer surveys and field research to validate findings and capture key market trends. Where applicable, the study makes comparisons to the publisher's previous research on wiper blades to help identify recent trends.

Research Scope

The study has identified major growth opportunities and trends, including private labeling, brand licensing, direct importing, premium product specialization, and joint ventures establishment. The study's base year is 2020, with historical data presented from 2017 to 2019 and forecasts covering 2021 to 2027. The geographic scope of the study comprises the United States and Canada, while the vehicle scope includes passenger cars and light trucks.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the market size in terms of unit shipment and revenue? How much will the market grow over the forecast period?

  • Which product segments will drive growth and offer new opportunities to suppliers?

  • Which distribution channels account for the most sales? How will changing customer behavior affect the growth outlook of distributors?

  • How is the pricing trend for wiper blades changing? What are the factors influencing pricing?

  • Which suppliers are poised for market share growth in the next 5 to 7 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers for the Wiper Blades Aftermarket

  • Growth Restraints for the Wiper Blades Aftermarket

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Conventional Blades

  • Key Growth Metrics, Conventional Blades

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional Blades

  • Forecast Analysis, Conventional Blades

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Beam Blades

  • Key Growth Metrics, Beam Blades

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Beam Blades

  • Forecast Analysis, Beam Blades

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Blades

  • Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Blades

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Blades

  • Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Blades

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rear Blades

  • Key Growth Metrics, Rear Blades

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Rear Blades

  • Forecast Analysis, Rear Blades

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Winter Blades

  • Key Growth Metrics, Winter Blades

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Winter Blades

  • Forecast Analysis, Winter Blades

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Specialty Blades

  • Key Growth Metrics, Specialty Blades

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Specialty Blades

  • Forecast Analysis, Specialty Blades

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Market Share Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Brand Licensing to Build Credibility With Customers

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Direct Import for Cost Advantages

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Premium Products Specialization to Enhance Profitability

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Establishing Joint Ventures to Support Low-cost Production

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • Bosch Auto Parts

  • First Brands Group

  • ITW Global Brands

  • Pylon Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6otif

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-970-million-wiper-blades-aftermarket-growth-opportunities-to-2027-301560841.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Almost 100,000 people were employed at Tesla and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, its annual SEC filing showed. Tesla shares fell nearly 3% in U.S. pre-market trade on Friday and its Frankfurt-listed stock was down 3.6% after the Reuters report.

  • What OPEC+’s Production Deal Means for Global Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s hotly anticipated output meeting on Thursday underwhelmed the market, with oil prices closing up after the decision.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Ford Unleashes Heavy Artillery Against Tesla and GM

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bad Feeling. His Gloomy Outlook Adds to Recession Worries.

    Amazon set to kick off a summer of stock splits, tech takes a hit from the strong dollar, OPEC production increase helps smooth path for Biden visit, and other news to start your day.

  • Twilio Could Soon Engage the Bulls

    Shares of Twilio , the a cloud communications platform, have been in a downward trend since July but now the tide looks like it is shifting and the price action is more positive. A lower price is not a reason to buy so let's look further. The trading volume increased at the time of the early May low and that is a "tell" that investors may have come in as buyers.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive

    Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Australia's third-richest man on Friday over the value of putting an end to the pandemic-era habit of remote working. In an internal email this week, the Tesla Inc chief executive said "everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week", and "if you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned". The co-founder of Australian project management software maker Atlassian Plc, Scott Farquhar, ridiculed the directive in a series of tweets as being "like something out of the 1950s".

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • Ford wants to sell EVs online only and at a set price

    Ford said that it wants to restructure its dealership model to sell its EVs online only and at a non-negotiable price to match Tesla’s profit margins. “I feel like when that second quarter last year profit came out for Tesla and they showed like a $15,000 premium, it totally changed my world,” CEO Jim Farley said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. Farley's comments in a lengthy interview came one day before the automaker announced it would spend $3.7 billion to hire 6,200 union workers to staff several assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri in a bid to sell 2 million EVs a year by 2026.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for 2025

    With BTC’s price movements pushing market volatility to the brim, the top altcoin, ether (ETH), has had a rangebound trajectory for most of Q1 and Q2 2022.

  • Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

    The warehouse club faces higher costs in a number of areas and that's forcing it to do something members won't like.

  • We’ve seen this movie before — the biggest tech-stock gains are still ahead of us

    Back in 2007, Google and Apple were just about the only ways to get in front of the upcoming Smart Revolution because it hadn’t developed quite yet — but there were trillions of dollars in market valuation created. When I wrote that article back in 2007, Google was at $180 or so.

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. The gloves are off: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • Enerplus' Charts Are Headed North

    Enerplus Corp. is one of Canada's largest independent oil and gas producers, but it is not a household name south of the border. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new high for its move up and this positive action confirms and supports the price action. The candles do not show top reversal patterns and no significant upper shadows.