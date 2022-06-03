North American $970+ Million Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities to 2027
DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total revenue of the wiper blades aftermarket is expected to rise from approximately $688.3 million in 2020 to an estimated $971.7 million in 2027. Growth rates will be significantly higher in beam and hybrid blades segments.
This study presents the current market size for six product segments, namely conventional blades, beam blades, hybrid blades, rear blades, winter blades, and specialty blades. Unit shipment and revenue are presented and measured at the point when the product enters one of the tracked distribution channels, including auto parts retailers, mass merchants, warehouse distributors, dealers, and online sellers.
The study also estimates market shares for the top four wiper blades suppliers: Bosch Auto Parts, ITW Global Brands, First Brands Group, and Pylon Manufacturing.
The North American wiper blades aftermarket is experiencing a major shift in demand from conventional to beam and hybrid product types. This offers significant growth potential for suppliers that can properly position their products with distributors and consumers.
The new wiper blades automakers introduced over the last decade strongly affect the sales of products sold in the aftermarket, including replacement products. Wiper blade replacement remains one of the most underperformed vehicle maintenance services, suggesting a large, hidden, and unmet market need.
The publisher bases its analysis of the North American wiper blades aftermarket on extensive interviews with suppliers and distributors. In addition, primary research is combined with ongoing customer surveys and field research to validate findings and capture key market trends. Where applicable, the study makes comparisons to the publisher's previous research on wiper blades to help identify recent trends.
Research Scope
The study has identified major growth opportunities and trends, including private labeling, brand licensing, direct importing, premium product specialization, and joint ventures establishment. The study's base year is 2020, with historical data presented from 2017 to 2019 and forecasts covering 2021 to 2027. The geographic scope of the study comprises the United States and Canada, while the vehicle scope includes passenger cars and light trucks.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the market size in terms of unit shipment and revenue? How much will the market grow over the forecast period?
Which product segments will drive growth and offer new opportunities to suppliers?
Which distribution channels account for the most sales? How will changing customer behavior affect the growth outlook of distributors?
How is the pricing trend for wiper blades changing? What are the factors influencing pricing?
Which suppliers are poised for market share growth in the next 5 to 7 years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Wiper Blades Aftermarket Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers for the Wiper Blades Aftermarket
Growth Restraints for the Wiper Blades Aftermarket
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Conventional Blades
Key Growth Metrics, Conventional Blades
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional Blades
Forecast Analysis, Conventional Blades
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Beam Blades
Key Growth Metrics, Beam Blades
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Beam Blades
Forecast Analysis, Beam Blades
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Blades
Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Blades
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Blades
Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Blades
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rear Blades
Key Growth Metrics, Rear Blades
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Rear Blades
Forecast Analysis, Rear Blades
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Winter Blades
Key Growth Metrics, Winter Blades
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Winter Blades
Forecast Analysis, Winter Blades
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Specialty Blades
Key Growth Metrics, Specialty Blades
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Specialty Blades
Forecast Analysis, Specialty Blades
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Market Share Growth
Growth Opportunity 2 - Brand Licensing to Build Credibility With Customers
Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Direct Import for Cost Advantages
Growth Opportunity 4 - Premium Products Specialization to Enhance Profitability
Growth Opportunity 5 - Establishing Joint Ventures to Support Low-cost Production
