The North American acid-etched glass market revenue to $403.1 million by 2030 from $237.3 million in 2020, at a 5.5% CAGR during 2021–2030

North America Acid-Etched Glass Market Research Report: By Type (Low-e Coated, Patterned, Anti-Slip, Plain), Thickness (4 mm, 5 mm, 6 mm, 8 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm), Size (1. 35 Meter Square, 3. 15 Meter Square, 6.

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
25 Meter Square), Application (Doors, Windows, Partition Walls, Shelves, Railings), End User (Residential, Commercial) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

Compared to 268,786,714 in 2018, urban dwellers in the U.S. numbered 273,975,139 in 2020, as per Worldometers.info. This factor is likely to propel the North American acid-etched glass market revenue to $403.1 million by 2030 from $237.3 million in 2020, at a 5.5% CAGR during 2021–2030. This is because moving to cities generally leads to a rise in the disposable income of people, thereby allowing them to purchase such luxuries.

COVID-19 is hampering the growth of the North American acid-etched glass market because of the lockdowns and movement restrictions implemented in the two countries. These measures have put a halt in construction activities, with most of the laborers going back to their hometowns. Similarly, the production of acid-etched glass has stopped, as factories related to non-essential stuff were shut down.

North America Acid-Etched Glass Market Segmentation Analysis

In the coming years, the low-e coated category will observe the fastest growth in the North American acid-etched glass market, based on type. Such glass has a low-emissivity coating, which reflects long-wave infrared energy, or heat, and prevents the amount of solar heat absorbed. In doing so, it raises the energy efficiency of the glazing, which is why it is fast becoming popular in the region.

The 4 mm category under the thickness segment of the North American acid-etched glass market held the largest share in the past. Acid-etched glass with a 4-mm thickness is cost-effective, which is why it is widely used in windows.

In the near future, the North American acid-etched glass market is expected to be dominated by the 1.35 meter square category, based on size. Glass of this size has multiple applications, including window panes, table tops, and shelves, which drives its consumption in the region.

The highest CAGR in the North American acid-etched glass market, of 6.1%, under segmentation by application, will be experienced by the partition walls category during this decade. Spaces that have acid-etched-glass wall partitions seem airy and well lit, which is why with the growing construction of office buildings in the region, the usage of such fixtures is rising.

In the years to come, the residential end user bifurcation will continue to generate the higher revenue for North American acid-etched glass market players. The booming population in the region, especially in urban areas, is propelling the construction of houses, thereby leading to the rising installation of acid-etched glass in this sector.

The U.S. is the larger and faster-growing country in the North American acid-etched glass market because of its larger population and construction sector than Canada. Every year, structures worth $1.3 trillion are built in the country by more than seven million people, who work for over 680,000 companies associated with various steps in the industry value chain.

The most-significant companies in the North American acid-etched glass market are Bear Glass, OcuGlass LLC, Guardian Industries Holdings LLC, Walker Glass Company Ltd., Cosmopolitan Glass INC., CARVART, General Glass International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Dillmeier Glass Company, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
