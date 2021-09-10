U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

North American Adaptive Steering Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Dubbed as the next big thing in the automotive industry, adaptive steering solutions failed to live up to the hype generated in the early part of this millennium. Launched in 2003, BMW’s adaptive steering solution was touted to be a game changer.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Adaptive Steering Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149537/?utm_source=GNW


Subsequent launches by other OEMs, particularly for rear-wheel steering (RWS) and four-wheel adaptive steering (4WAS), did not help the market gain traction.However, since late 2015/early 2016, adaptive steering solutions have been making a comeback of sorts. OEMs such as Renault and Honda have reentered the market with adaptive RWS. Other manufacturers such as Audi, Cadillac, Porsche, and Ferrari have also started offering some form of adaptive RWS, while Ford has started to roll out adaptive front steering (AFS) in some of its top-selling models across Europe and North America. As the automotive industry moves toward automated driving, certain segments are expected to witness a drastic shift in demand, deployment, and technology development. One such segment is steering. Adaptive steering, which has gained traction among premium-end vehicles, primarily, is expected to be affected by such developments. Although the short-term focus is on semi-automated vehicles, this offers a window of opportunity for steering technologies, especially for AFS, which will have to compete with developments in other technologies such as steer-by-wire. This This research service deep dives into the various adaptive steering types and provides a comprehensive analysis of the technology. It analyzes market trends in North America and discusses their impact on the growth and the performance of each type of adaptive steering solution. The study also includes OEM competitive aspects such as technology penetration forecast by OEM and vehicle segment. The base year is 2021, and forecasts are provided through to 2030.
Author: Kamalesh Mohanarangam
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149537/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


