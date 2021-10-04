U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.00
    -16.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,060.00
    -107.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,682.00
    -79.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.70
    -6.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.75
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -7.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1800
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,635.07
    -141.79 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.47
    -10.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

North American Artificial Grass Market Projected to Reach USD 3,298.72 Million by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Artificial Grass Market Size By Installation, By Base Material, By Application, By Infill Material, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Artificial Grass Market size was valued at USD 2,746.17 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,298.72 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global North America Artificial Grass Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global North America Artificial Grass Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Artificial grass is widely and successfully used for many sports around the world. It has been a popular choice for developing surfaces for sport and recreation activities. The artificial grass is best suited for sporting activities owing to its resilience to weather, availability for intensive use, and the consistency of its playing characteristics. Rising sports activities in schools, colleges, and universities have been the prominent driver of the artificial grass market.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global North America Artificial Grass Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global North America Artificial Grass Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global North America Artificial Grass Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global North America Artificial Grass Market.

The "North America Artificial Grass Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the market including some of the major players such as Shaw Industries Group, Tarkett, and Others.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 North America Artificial Grass Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)
3.3 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Installation (USD Million)
3.4 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Base Material (USD Million)
3.5 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Application (USD Million)
3.6 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Infill Material (USD Million)
3.7 Future Market Opportunities
3.8 North America Market Split

4 Market Outlook
4.1 North America Artificial Grass Market Outlook
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Popularity of Artificial Grass in Sports and Recreation
4.2.2 Advantages of Artificial Grass
4.3 Market Restraint
4.3.1 the Impact of Artificial Grass on Health and Environment
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Advancement in Artificial Grass
4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on the North America Artificial Grass Market

5 Market, by Installation
5.1 Overview
5.2 Flooring
5.3 Wall Cladding

6 Market, by Base Material
6.1 Overview
6.2 Polyethylene
6.3 Polypropylene
6.4 Nylon

7 Market, by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Contact Sports
7.3 Non-Contact Sports
7.4 Leisure
7.5 Landscaping

8 Market, by Infill Material
8.1 Overview
8.2 Petroleum-Based Infills
8.3 Sand Infill
8.4 Plant-Based Infills

9 Market, by Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Shaw Industries Group (Berkshire Hathaway, Inc)

  • Tarkett

  • Controlled Products.

  • Act Global

  • Matrix Turf (Hellas Construction, Inc)

  • Sportgroup.

  • Tigerturf.

  • Synlawn (Sportgroup)

  • Limonta Sport S.P.A. (Sports & Leisure Group Nv)


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyay5j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • China’s Communist Party exerting tighter control over the country’s internet giants

    "Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, ‘Your policy is going to be harmful to China’? " asks Chinese politics specialist at London institution.

  • Taiwan Says Peace Crucial to Chip Supply as China Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cos

  • Qatar Places $760 Million Order With China for Liquid-Gas Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar ordered four new liquefied natural gas tankers worth more than 2.8 billion rials ($762 million) from a Chinese shipbuilder, as demand for the fuel booms.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsState energy firm

  • OPEC+ Remains in Control of Oil Market as Ministers Meet Again

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ remains very much in control of the oil market as ministers gather for their monthly meeting. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsCrude is trading just below $80 a barrel in London, the highest in almost thr

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • Are supply-chain disruptions ‘transitory’? Odds are low so here’s where to invest, says an analyst

    Supply-chain bottlenecks that have fueled inflation fears are complex and pointing toward a new cycle of investing opportunities, according to Marko Papic, chief strategist at alternative asset manager Clocktower Group.

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels re

  • Evergrande share trading suspended as Asian markets start the week mixed

    Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Shanghai closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong’s benchmark shed more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. The company did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande’s property management unit.

  • Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-meets-output-increase-oil-prices-rally-2021-10-03 which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained. Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is facing pressure from some countries to produce more to help lower prices as demand has recovered faster than expected in certain parts of the world.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • Tesla Deliveries Surge, Defying Supply-Chain Woes

    The electric-vehicle maker provided a record number of vehicles in third quarter amid flagging global auto sales.

  • Lufthansa adds four new Airbus A350s to its fleet

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it has agreed to lease four new Airbus A350-900 long-haul passenger jets, taking on newer planes left without homes as airlines restructure their balance sheets amid the coronavirus crisis. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr announced the move by the German flag carrier on the sidelines of an airlines conference dominated by debate over emissions and heavy industry losses due to the pandemic. "Fleet modernization, in my view, is one pillar to cope with the sustainability challenges," Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group IATA.

  • American, Alaska and JetBlue join United Airlines in requiring employee vaccination

    Air carriers determine they qualify as government contractors because of the special flights, cargo hauling and other services they provide the federal government

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Shortages, shipping costs and shutdowns keep Asian economies from recapturing momentum lost in early 2000

    While business sentiment is improving in some parts of Asia as governments begin easing restrictions put in place to curb coronavirus infections, there is mounting evidence that such disruptions are slowing a return to business as usual.