North American Bancard partners with HAWK:AI to optimize its AML compliance

The partnership will help NAB keep pace with ever-changing anti-money laundering regulations

MUNICH, Germany, and TROY, Michigan, USA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard Holdings, LLC (NAB), a payments technology company with an advanced product platform, and HAWK:AI (HAWK AI GmbH), a global leader in real-time transaction screening and monitoring solutions for financial institutions, today announced a partnership that will strengthen NAB’s Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) compliance through real-time transaction monitoring, applying machine learning in combination with classic rule-based approaches.

By integrating HAWK:AI’s solution, NAB seeks to improve compliance with regulatory requirements, scheme and bank sponsor rules, and to significantly increase process efficiencies by the reduction of manual investigation workload.

Remaining vigilant to the changing demands in anti-money-laundering is paramount to NAB’s continued growth, and a key factor in their decision. To meet the complex demands of their business, NAB turned to HAWK:AI for its ability to tailor the solution to existing payment systems and data sources, as well as its capacity to rapidly deploy the solution based on its cloud-first software stack.

“We believe HAWK:AI is unique in its ability to combine the right mix of methodologies to detect suspected money-laundering,” said Jim Parkinson, Chief Experience Officer at North American Bancard. “HAWK:AI was also able to work most efficiently with our Data Science, Software and Cloud infrastructure teams, successfully delivering the project under time constraints. Their payment, compliance and cloud knowledge proved invaluable.”

“Continued growth in credit card, alternative and instant payments will drive the need for better AML processes to stay on par with changing criminal behavior,” said Wolfgang Berner, Co-Founder and CPO of HAWK:AI. “This is true for any regulated financial institution and extends into payment businesses that might not yet be regulated. We are honored to be chosen to support NAB’s growth with our real-time transaction monitoring solution.”

The partnership is also significant for HAWK:AI because it catalyzes the company’s expansion into the US market. In addition to recently setting up a US-based SaaS offering, HAWK:AI is also aggressively building out its US-based team, highlighted by the recent appointment of Managing Director Michael Doron, who will be leading the firm’s US operations.

About North American Bancard Holdings

North American Bancard Holdings (NAB) is reimagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology company, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing more than $45 billion in electronic payments annually, NAB delivers functional and frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy. For more information, visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About HAWK:AI

HAWK:AI supports financial institutions with highly efficient and innovative, future-oriented solutions with the aim of improving the detection and processing of suspected cases of money laundering or terrorist financing (AML/CFT). Financial institutions use HAWK:AI to optimize regulatory AML/CFT processes. HAWK:AI product modules comprise the optimization of rules, recognition and processing of suspicious cases, filtering of false alarms as well as the transparency of crime patterns and represent a complete offer for AML compliance. HAWK:AI stands for significantly increased process efficiency, but also for a reduced compliance risk compared to conventional solutions. This is made possible by ultra-modern software architecture and the innovative use of artificial intelligence and is traceable at all times. For more information, visit www.hawk.ai.

