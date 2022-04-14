U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

North American Bancard Receives Top Honor at ETA Transact

North American Bancard
·2 min read

Payments Company Recognized as ISO of The Year for Second Time

TROY, Michigan, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in electronic payment solutions, is pleased to announce it has been named the Electronic Transactions Association’s 2022 ISO of the Year. The announcement was made at the Visa Celebration & ETA Star Awards Event during the ETA’s annual TRANSACT conference.

According to the ETA, the Star Awards “honor individuals and companies that have made a significant difference in the payments industry through innovation, business practices, or contributions to the association.” The nominations were judged by the ETA Awards & Recognition Committee, which is made up of a panel of industry executives, who selected the finalists and winners in each category.

The ISO of the Year honor goes to the company that “moved the industry forward, exhibited high ethical standards, and met challenges with demonstrated results.” The finalists joining NAB this year were Paysafe and Maverick.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by ETA this year,” said Ryan Malloy, SVP of Partner Sales. “At NAB, we work very hard on our continued evolution and investment in our customers. Our mission is to be the easiest payments processing company to do business with and we have proven our success in this mission time and time again. I would like to thank our partners and our merchants for helping us to achieve this success.”

This is the second year that NAB has been recognized for the top ISO honor, having won the award in 2014 as well.

In addition to the Star Award, NAB’s Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing, Preet Patel, along with Signature Payments’ Partner Relations Director, Amanda Beam, were selected as part of ETA’s 2022 Forty Under 40 class. The list of honorees recognizes innovative leaders and influencers in the payments industry.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

CONTACT: Brandy Hadden North American Bancard bhadden@nabancard.com


