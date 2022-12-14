U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,022.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,146.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,833.75
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.82
    +0.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    -2.30 (-9.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0630
    -0.3960 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,814.88
    +402.39 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.45
    +14.40 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.15
    -30.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

North American Cannabis Market Sizing Data Report 2022-2026: Continuous Growth as New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, Montana and Connecticut All Enacting Cannabis Legislation

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The North American Cannabis Report with Market Sizing Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the US, adult-use sales are estimated to reach US$18.5 billion in 2022 and grow by 218% to US$58.8 billion by 2026. As adult-use markets grow, they will eat into medical markets. With that in mind, estimated sales will grow by 41.5% between 2022 and 2026, from US$9.2 billion to US$13.1 billion.

Canadian adult-use sales are estimated to experience healthy growth as well, from just over US$4 billion in 2021 to US$7.6 billion in 2026, or by 91%. The federal adult-use programme will flatten medical sales, however, which are expected to decrease by 11%, from US$440 million to US$379 million.

In 2021, the North American cannabis industry continued to grow and showed more promise than ever, with New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, Montana and Connecticut all enacting, amending or passing adult-use cannabis legislation during the year.

This state-by-state approach to legalising adult-use cannabis has especially benefited America's larger multi-state operators, who are gradually expanding into emerging state markets, acquiring licences and establishing cultivation facilities and distribution channels as new laws are implemented.

Despite a wealth of optimism for full cannabis legalisation in the United States after President Joe Biden was elected and the Democrats took control of the Senate, there has been very little movement by both House Representatives and Senators to pass new laws that would create a clearer path for the industry.

The author has combined all of this opportunity with current consumer behaviours and anticipated legislation on both the adult-use and medical sides to create sales projections from 2022 to 2026.

Expert Interviews

  • Chris Beals, Weedmaps

  • Jeffrey Raber, The Werc Shop

  • Joe Hodas, Wana Brands

  • Irwin Simon & Denise Faltischek, Tilray

Trends - North America

  • Legislation

  • COVID-19's impact

  • Adult-use demographics and product trends

  • Licit and illicit cannabis sales in Canada

  • Mergers and Acquisition

Trends - Canada

  • Canadian cannabis inventory vs. sales

  • Right sizing and retail ramp ups

  • Exports of medical cannabis from Canada

  • Legacy products and innovation

Trends - USA

  • US public opinion on cannabis legalisation

  • State-by-state legalisation update during 2021

  • Emerging US mega-markets

  • Regional patchwork of regulations

  • Hemp, CBD and persistent THC taboos

Market Sizing

  • Canada

  • USA

  • States estimated to experience rapid growth

  • Estimated medical sales in the US

  • CBD Sales in the US

Key Findings

  • The publisher estimates that, by 2026, adult-use cannabis sales will go from US$18.5 billion to US$58.8 billion in the US and the Canadian market to go from US$4 billion to US$7.6 billion.

  • The effects of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders that created sky-high adult-use cannabis sales in 2020 continued through 2021 across North America, with more record-breaking regulated sales.

  • Men still purchase the vast majority of cannabis in 2021, out-buy-ing what women buy by more than half, according to Headset. Growth is largely attributed to Generation Z consumers, whose sales share grew steadily through 2020 and 2021.

  • According to New York's Viridian Capital Advisors, there were 306 cannabis industry mergers and acquisitions in 2021, more than three times the 86 counted in 2020.

  • Florida's largest cultivator and retailer, Trulieve Cannabis, also made history in 2021 by making the largest cannabis acquisition in the US thus far: Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. for US$2.1 billion.

  • Canada's smaller craft cultivators and producers have ramped up, growing market share with premium cannabis products. Many of the country's largest LPs are downsizing and struggling to retain market share.

  • The Canadian industry is firmly in its right-sizing phase, with the market still vastly oversupplied and a glut of retail storefronts, particularly in the populous province of Ontario.

  • The federal Cannabis Act is scheduled for a review, and there are high hopes for a change to the rates of taxation, marketing restrictions and more representation of visible minorities in the workforce.

Market Sizing Data

This data includes market sizing forecasts up until 2026, a state-by-state breakdown of growth, and a description of the driving forces behind growth in key markets.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew65fc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • CVS, Walgreens to pay combined $10.7 billion for alleged opioid prescription lapses

    CVS and Walgreens agreed to a combined $10.7 billion to settle allegations they failed to adequately oversee opioid prescriptions, thus contributing to America's addiction crisis.

  • Fentanyl Awareness Campaign Urges Parents to ‘Drop the F-Bomb’ With Their Kids

    A new campaign from the Ad Council and Meta is encouraging parents of teen and young-adult children to speak to them about the dangers of fentanyl.

  • Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis

    Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.

  • Fentanyl Cuts a Bitter Swath Through Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE — Glenda O. Hampton doesn’t need to look far to witness the devastation of the fentanyl epidemic in her neighborhood on Milwaukee’s north side. She has found men lying on the curb, barely conscious, their legs splaying into the street as cars whiz by. She can count at least three people in recent months who sought treatment at the storefront rehabilitation center she runs, then relapsed and died from using fentanyl. “I’ve seen a lot of terrible drugs,” said Hampton, 68, a tiny figure s

  • Here’s the Healthiest Way to Drink Alcohol, According to a Dietitian

    A registered dietitian explains the healthiest ways to drink alcohol, including how much, how often, and myths on gluten-free, paleo drinking, and blood sugar.

  • New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws

    Future generations of New Zealanders will be banned from purchasing tobacco as part of a package of new anti-smoking laws that passed parliament on Tuesday and are among the most strict in the world. The suite of new laws include bans on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, punishable by fines up to NZ$150,000 ($95,910). The legislation will also reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products and cut the number of retailers able to sell tobacco by 90%.

  • NFTs a safe haven?

    Sales and value of NFTs sold has ticked up for the first time in seven months. Could this be a sign the NFT market is starting to mature?

  • Does JD.com, Inc. (JD) Have the Potential to Rally 41% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 40.9% in JD.com, Inc. (JD). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Old Dominion Freight Stock Shows Rising Market Leadership; Earns 82 RS Rating

    On Monday, Old Dominion Freight stock hit a key technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 82, up from 78 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Old Dominion Freight Stock A Buy?

  • Don’t forget your required minimum distribution this holiday season

    The end of the year is a busy time, but among the long list of things to do should be taking a required minimum distribution – for those who haven’t already done so, are at least 72 years old and have a retirement account. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t yet taken your required minimum distribution, now is the time to get that sorted to avoid a heavy penalty and a headache.

  • Three senior execs to leave VMware before acquisition by Broadcom

    The changes come about six months after Broadcom said it planned to buy VMware in a $61 billion deal.

  • Another Tough Year Is On The Way for South Korean IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s new listing prospects are looking rather dim in 2023 as investors continue to question inflated valuations for companies amid rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Stil

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023

    Researchers at Morgan Stanley expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index. However, given that the Case-Shiller Index rose 8.9% in the first half of 2022, Morgan Stanley anticipates a 5% decline in U.S. home values in the second half of the year. The decline in housing prices won't end there

  • China Automotive Launches New Electric Power Steering Systems For BYD

    China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CAAS) has introduced a new series of Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems for the largest Chinese EV producer BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY) BYD Auto. The company won design contracts for C-EPS, DP-EPS and R-EPS from BYD for all its series of products after 18 months of preparation between both R&D teams. DP-EPS is now officially replacing higher-cost R-EPS by BYD due to the former's superior performance in Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) and driver exper

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting; Amgen To Acquire Horizon Therapeutics

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday morning, as investors prepared for more inflation data and the Fed meeting this week.

  • Core & Main Gains As Increased Demand Drives Profit Higher

    Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 29.4% year-on-year, to $1.82 billion, beating the consensus of $1.71 billion. Gross profit margin increased 110 basis points to 27.5%, and the gross profit rose 35% to $500 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 22.9% to $231 million. Operating margin was 12.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 59% to $234 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for nine months totaled $94 million.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Britvic (BTVCY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.