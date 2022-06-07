U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards Announces $40,000 in Charitable Donations

·2 min read

Two highly worthy causes each received $20,000 from the vehicle awards organization

DETROIT, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™ announced today it has made donations to two nonprofit organizations in partnership with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) as a continuation of its commitment to giving back.

North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards
North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards

Now in its third year providing charitable donations, NACTOY jurors voted to donate $20,000 to the John Lamm Scholarships and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The John Lamm Scholarships which support students entering automotive communications, was established in 2020 by the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance in memory of automotive journalist John Lamm. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital derives most of its funding from charitable donations so families don't have to pay for state-of-the-art, life-saving treatment for their children.

"This year, our jurors evaluated four highly worthy charities and voted to select the John Lamm Scholarships for their focus on the next generation of automotive journalists and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in recognition of its tireless efforts for those in need," said NACTOY president Gary Witzenburg. "As professional journalists, we are privileged to drive, test and evaluate the finest new cars and trucks each year, and our annual charitable contributions have already become a highlight to which we look forward every summer."

Founded in 1994, NACTOY's car, truck and utility vehicle awards are the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a single publication, website, radio or television station. They are judged by 50 highly experienced and respected professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for and contribute to a wide variety of magazines, newspapers, websites, television and radio stations.

The donations were made in partnership with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA); each organization provided $20,000 in funding.

"Our partnership with NACTOY has spanned nearly three decades, and we have done many great things together," said DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts. "We value that partnership and are thrilled that we have been able to join together once again to make these charitable donations possible."

NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year™," "North American Truck of the Year™," and "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Media Contact: 
Alli Cooke
Lambert
704.953.3633
acooke@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-car-truck-and-utility-vehicle-of-the-year-awards-announces-40-000-in-charitable-donations-301563049.html

SOURCE North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

