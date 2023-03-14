North American Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities 2023: Remanufactured Automatic and Automated Manual Transmissions Will Drive Aftermarket Growth
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the Class 4-8 transmission replacement aftermarket in North America and forecasts market size from 2023 to 2029.
The base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2019 to 2029. The study analyzes key medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) truck transmission replacement trends in the aftermarket and examines the new, used, rebuild, and remanufactured product segments. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rates, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO), including a breakdown of the transmission replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. In addition, the study looks at the competitive environment and the market share of the top participants, including supplier profiles. Traditional manual transmission will decline during the forecast period in favor of automatic and automated manual transmission, which offer enhanced performance and drivability. MD trucks are further along in the shift to automatics compared to the HD truck segment. Competitors in the transmission aftermarket are expected to shift focus from manuals in favor of automatics in the short-medium term.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Vehicle and Market Segmentation
Product Segmentation and Definitions
Key Competitors
Market Structure
Key Findings
3 Demand Analysis
VIO Forecast by Class
VIO Transmission Share
Class 4-8 Electric Truck Forecast
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
CASE Impact on the Class 4-8 Transmission Replacement Aftermarket
Summary of Trends by Transmission and Replacement Type
4 Class 4-8 Commercial Vehicle Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
Key Takeaways
Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Total Revenue and Unit Forecast
Total Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
Total Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
5 Class 4-8 Automatic Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Forecast
MD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
MD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
MD Pricing Analysis Forecast
HD Pricing Analysis Forecast
6 Class 4-8 Automated Manual Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Forecast
HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
HD Pricing Analysis Forecast
7 Class 4-8 Manual Transmission Replacement Aftermarket Forecast
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Forecast
MD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
MD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
HD Revenue Forecast by Replacement Type
HD Unit Forecast by Replacement Type
MD Pricing Analysis Forecast
HD Pricing Analysis Forecast
8 Competitive Environment and Distribution
Competitive Environment
Remanufactured Transmission Market Share
Transmission Competitor Benchmark
Distribution Analysis by Channel Type
9 Supplier Profiles
ATC Drivetrain
Dynamic Manufacturing Inc.
Certified Transmission
Jasper Engine and Transmission
ETE Reman
AWTEC
Moveras
Transaxle
Camarota
ATR
TRC
LKQ Corporation
Allison Transmission
Eaton
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity
Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification
Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing
11 Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Allison Transmission
ATC Drivetrain
ATR
AWTEC
Camarota
Certified Transmission
Dynamic Manufacturing Inc.
Eaton
ETE Reman
Jasper Engine and Transmission
LKQ Corporation
Moveras
Transaxle
TRC
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60uj42
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-class-4-8-commercial-vehicle-transmission-replacement-aftermarket-growth-opportunities-2023-remanufactured-automatic-and-automated-manual-transmissions-will-drive-aftermarket-growth-301772020.html
SOURCE Research and Markets