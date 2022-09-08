North American Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2022-2026: Enterprise Digital Transformation, Content Consumption, and Emerging New Locations Drive Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Data centers are at the core of the digital economy. Enterprises in North America have started using third-party colocation service providers increasingly. They focus on data centers to outsource their data operations. Colocated data centers help enterprises bring processing capacity closer to the data source. In addition, using this infrastructure reduces latency.

The rising hyperscale capacity demand from cloud providers, OTT content/digital media segments, and gaming companies will increase the demand for data center colocation services.

To meet this growing demand, colocation service providers in North America focus on scaling up their capabilities in terms of space, power supply, security, cooling systems, and connectivity.

It covers a detailed overview of key trends shaping the North American market, growth opportunities, revenue forecast, drivers, and restraints.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Data Center Colocation Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics

3. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Revenue Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Demand Analysis

5. Market Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Colocation Data Center Scalability

Growth Opportunity 2: Value Proposition through Integrated Edge

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa8oqq

