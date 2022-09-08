North American Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2022-2026: Enterprise Digital Transformation, Content Consumption, and Emerging New Locations Drive Future Growth Potential
This research service considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.
Data centers are at the core of the digital economy. Enterprises in North America have started using third-party colocation service providers increasingly. They focus on data centers to outsource their data operations. Colocated data centers help enterprises bring processing capacity closer to the data source. In addition, using this infrastructure reduces latency.
The rising hyperscale capacity demand from cloud providers, OTT content/digital media segments, and gaming companies will increase the demand for data center colocation services.
To meet this growing demand, colocation service providers in North America focus on scaling up their capabilities in terms of space, power supply, security, cooling systems, and connectivity.
It covers a detailed overview of key trends shaping the North American market, growth opportunities, revenue forecast, drivers, and restraints.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Data Center Colocation Ecosystem
Key Growth Metrics
3. Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4. Revenue Forecast
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Demand Analysis
5. Market Trends
6. Competitive Landscape
Competitive Environment
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Colocation Data Center Scalability
Growth Opportunity 2: Value Proposition through Integrated Edge
