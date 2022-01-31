U.S. markets close in 4 hours

North American Dental Growth Welcomes New Chief Development Officer

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Dental Group (NADG), a leading dental support organization, has welcomed Todd Nickerson into the newly created role of Chief Development Officer (CDO). Nickerson will play a key role in attracting new partners to NADG and executing the company's growth strategy.

North American Dental Group logo (PRNewsfoto/North American Dental Group)
North American Dental Group logo (PRNewsfoto/North American Dental Group)

"NADG is in the early stages of executing an exciting and ambitious strategic growth plan," said CEO Jonathan Walker.

"NADG is in the early stages of executing an exciting and ambitious strategic growth plan," said NADG CEO Jonathan Walker. "Todd will be instrumental in helping us attract new partners that fit within our patient-first approach to group dentistry. That approach is founded on the strength of the relationships we have with our doctor partners. Todd's efforts will allow us to expand the network of doctors we support in delivering the very best oral health care services to more people across the country."

At NADG, Nickerson will be responsible for strategic business development, affiliate identification, evaluation, and transaction execution.

"I'm thrilled to have joined this team at a very pivotal time in its growth trajectory. I look forward to helping NADG by attracting best-in-class dental partners to our great organization," Nickerson said. "I have spent my entire career in the dental industry and I'm excited to leverage my experience and personal relationships to help drive sustainable growth for NADG."

Nickerson brings extensive mergers and acquisition (M&A) experience within the dental industry. He was most recently Vice President of Business Development at U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a service management company, where he was responsible for M&A and developing strategies to grow in new markets. Prior to that, he worked with Smile Source and oversaw the recruitment and retention of dental professionals and led various growth initiatives. Nickerson's other experience includes corporate development roles within OrthoSynetics, OrthoClear, and ORMCO.

NADG provides non-clinical administrative support for 240+ affiliated practices including human resources, information technology, marketing, payroll, and accounting services. The organization's clinical approach is determined by its doctor-led Professional Dental Alliance.

About North American Dental Group
North American Dental Group (NADG), based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was co-founded in 2008 by Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta. NADG was created to transform the dental experience for patients, clinicians, and support teams and today consists of a network of 240-plus supported dental practices across 15 states. The values of maintaining an emotionally intelligent approach, being thoughtful educators, and displaying a healthy bravado fuel its day-to-day patient care and operations. These founding values are alive and well as NADG celebrates its pioneer spirit by solidifying its partnership with Jacobs Holding AG. For more information, please visit: www.NADentalGroup.com.

For Information:
Reginald Fields
FieldsR@nadentalgroup.com
614-537-7943

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-dental-growth-welcomes-new-chief-development-officer-301471627.html

SOURCE North American Dental Group

