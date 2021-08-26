U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,399.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,347.75
    -16.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    -0.72 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.21
    -654.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.44
    -34.09 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.24
    -21.88 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

North-American E-commerce Retail Industry to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North-America e-commerce Retail Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American e-commerce retail market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The triangular continent, North America, gives strength to the global economy besides having only 5% of the global population. The e-commerce retail market is one of them which is enjoying huge growth in the North American region. According to an estimate of the US Census Bureau, the total sales of e-commerce retail in North America increased by 7.8% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared with the first quarter of 2020 and reached $1,581.4 billion. The discounted rates of products are attracting customers to choose them over in-store purchases. Amazon occupies the major market share, although its share has been reduced recently due to increased direct brand sales. The fashion product sales contribute more to the market which includes apparel and footwear.

The North American e-commerce retail market is segmented based on product type, and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into electronics, grocery, fashion, home decor, healthcare, automobile, sports, beauty and personal care, kitchenware, and others. Apart from this, by the end-user, the market is segmented into business to business, business to customer, and customer to customer.

Geographically North America e-commerce retail market is further segmented into the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of the North America. The US contributes the highest to the growth of the e-commerce retail market and also creates significant opportunities for e-commerce retail market players followed by Mexico. The US has a significant infrastructure coupled with rising smartphone users and increasing online stores and other online shopping destinations. The US and Canada provide opportunities to the e-commerce retail companies for growth and expansion. Canadian e-commerce retail market is the second-largest market in the region with well-developed infrastructure and road connectivity.

The major companies serving the North American e-commerce market include Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., eBay Inc., Home Depot Product Authority Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Nike Inc., Shop.com, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. These market players are focused on providing more payment options such as PayPal, Alipay, Debit cards, Credit cards, and so on; still, payment through credit card was the most preferred method during COVID-19 lockdown. FedEx and DHL are the major shipping service provider to these market players.

Market Segmentation

  1. North America E-commerce Retail Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

  2. North America E-commerce Retail Market Research and Analysis by End-user

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive Research Methodology of the North America e-commerce retail market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North America e-commerce retail market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the North America e-commerce retail market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. North AmericaE-commerce Retail Market by Product Type
5.1.1. Electronics
5.1.2. Grocery
5.1.3. Fashion
5.1.4. Home Decor
5.1.5. Healthcare
5.1.6. Automobile
5.1.7. Sports
5.1.8. Beauty and Personal Care
5.1.9. Kitchenware
5.1.10. Other
5.2. North AmericaE-commerce Retail Market by End User
5.2.1. Business to Business
5.2.2. Business to Customer
5.2.3. Customer to Customer

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. United States
6.2. Canada
6.3. Rest of the North America

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Amazon.com Inc.
7.2. Apple, Inc.
7.3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
7.4. AT&T (ATT.com)
7.5. Best Buy Co., Inc.
7.6. Canaidan Tire Corp., Ltd.
7.7. Cars.com
7.8. COSTCO Wholesale Corp.
7.9. Ebay, Inc.
7.10. GameStop, Inc.
7.11. Home Depot Product Authority, LLC
7.12. Homer TLC, Inc.
7.13. HSN Holding LLC
7.14. Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC)
7.15. Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
7.16. Letgo Global BV
7.17. Market America, Inc.
7.18. Mercari, Inc.
7.19. Michaels Stores, Inc.
7.20. Nike, Inc.
7.21. Poshmark, Inc.
7.22. QVC, Inc.
7.23. Staples, Inc.
7.24. ThredUp Inc.
7.25. Tru Kids, Inc.
7.26. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
7.27. Zappos.com LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4siufy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.