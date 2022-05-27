U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,164.42
    +299.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

North American Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure 2022: Focus on Key Revenue Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure - Revenue Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2030, more than half the trucks operating in North America are expected to be powered by an electric powertrain. Light-duty vehicles are forecasted to be the early adopters, with nearly 86% share of the EV truck market in 2030. Among several EV truck charging types, AC & DC charging are expected to be the most adopted in North America. Level 2 (20kW) to Level 5 chargers (350kW) will be the predominant charging solutions in this decade, with even higher charging power developed by the end of the decade.

The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. It starts from energy generation, followed by storing and energy distribution through transmission & distributor operators to reach various hubs, after which charging stations are installed in private/public hubs to offer charging services to customers. Multiple participants are involved actively in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirement of the increasing number of electric trucks in operation. These broadly can be classified as portfolio, asset-heavy charging infrastructure, asset-light, and participants who provide charging infrastructure as a service.

To ensure that the truck operation is not affected by charging infrastructure availability, destination, depot, and en route charging are available. The choice within this will depend on each truck's operation.

For a charging operator, setting up a charging station involves several costs, such as equipment, installation, rental, maintenance, and electricity. Depreciation, marketing, and taxes are additional costs that depend on the charging operator and installed location.

The 3 major revenue models for a charging operator are asset-heavy, asset-light, and a combination of the two. The choice between these models depends on the charging operator's investment potential and the competitive landscape of the location. EV trucks will consume 130TW of electricity by 2030; 440k to 540k chargers are required to cater to this. Charging operators have several revenue opportunities to capitalize on in this decade.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

  • Electric Trucks in Operation, 2022, 2025, and 2030

  • Types of Charging Solutions

  • Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

  • Participants Involved in the Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

  • Types of Charging during Truck Operation

  • Charging Infrastructure - Costs Incurred in Installing a Charging Station

  • Charging Infrastructure - Revenue Models for Charging Operators

  • Research Scope

  • Research Aims and Objectives

  • Powertrain Technology Segmentation

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

Section 1 - Depth of Discharge, Charging Time, and Energy Consumption

  • LDT - Depth of Battery Discharge and Frequency of Charging

  • MDT - Depth of Battery Discharge and Frequency of Charging

  • HDT - Depth of Battery Discharge and Frequency of Charging

  • Charging Scenarios based on Truck Operation

  • LDT - Charging Time based on Different Levels of Chargers

  • MDT - Charging Time based on Different Levels of Chargers

  • HDT - Charging Time based on Different Levels of Chargers

  • LDT - Charger Level Preference Depending on Charging Time

  • MDT - Charger Level Preference Depending on Charging Time

  • HDT - Charger Level Preference Depending on Charging Time

  • LDT, Energy Consumption based on Level of Charger

  • MDT, Energy Consumption based on Level of Charger

  • HDT, Energy Consumption based on Level of Charger

Section 2 - Utilization Level & Number of Chargers Required

  • Utilization Levels - Low & High Utilization Scenarios

  • Total Chargers Required - Low Utilization & High Utilization Scenarios

Section 3 - Revenue Potential for Different Business Models

  • Revenue Models for a Charging Operator

Section 3.1 - Model 1, Cost & Revenue Potential

  • Level 2 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 3 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 4 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 5 Charger, Costing Model for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 2 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 3 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 4 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

  • Level 5 Charger, Revenue Potential for 1 Charging Station

Section 3.2 - Model 2, Cost & Revenue Potential

  • Cost Model for a Charging Operator - Model 2 Operation

  • Revenue Potential for a Charging Operator - Model 2 Operation

Section 3.3 - Model 3, Cost & Revenue Potential

  • Cost Model for a Charging Operator - Model 3 Operation

  • Revenue Potential for a Charging Operator - Model 3 Operation

Conclusion

  • Summary - Energy Consumption & Number of Chargers Required

  • Summary - Revenue Model Comparison

  • Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Competence of Charging Technology Vital for Market Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Inbuilt Charging Solution in Fleet Yard for Better Fleet TCO


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhed9k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


