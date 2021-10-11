U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

North American and European Connected Motorcycles Market Report 2021: Adopt Connected Technologies to Enhance Rider Safety and Experience & Partner with TSPs to Enable Seamless Connected Services

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American and European Connected Motorcycles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The study covers technology-oriented motorcycle developments for 2020 and 2021 and discusses technology and connectivity updates resulting from original equipment manufacturers, partnerships/collaborations, and regulatory impacts.

The connected motorcycles industry in North America and Europe is poised for growth as consumers are expected to increasingly opt for two-wheelers post-pandemic.

The study forecasts different scenarios for connected motorcycles adoption and deployment from 2021 to 2025 and analyzes growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for all participants in the connected motorcycles ecosystem, including motorcycle manufacturers, tier I companies, and technology service providers.

The connected motorcycles study for North America and Europe provides an insight into the technological development and innovations of the new decade that will transform the motorcycles industry. The current generation of motorcycles will have new technologies such as embedded connectivity, artificial intelligence, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems.

Motorcycle manufacturers are expected to strategically align themselves with connectivity service providers (tier 1 suppliers and technology service providers) through partnerships to achieve this transformation goal.

This study includes case studies on key motorcycle manufacturers and how they approach the next wave of connected use cases. For instance, BMW Motorrad's emergency call (eCall) and Damon Motorcycles's advanced warning system are indications of what motorcycle manufacturers could pursue in the coming years.

The publisher also offers an overview of how technology companies help manufacturers with connected motorcycles strategies as well as trends such as eCall, comparisons between tethered and embedded connectivity, navigation development, hardware roadmap, connected service offerings roadmap, and technology trends including eCall, telematics, and human-machine interface.

Conclusions and future market outlook are presented along with recommendations on how ecosystem participants should pursue connectivity in motorcycles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Motorcycles Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Dynamics

  • Growth Dynamics - Key Findings

  • Connected Motorcycles - Tethered and Embedded

  • Connected Motorcycles Landscape

  • Evolution of Connected Technologies in Motorcycles

  • Connected Motorcycles - Features and Services Overview

  • OEM Overview - Tethered versus Embedded Connectivity

  • OEM Remote App Landscape

  • Connectivity Transformations in Motorcycles 2020-2021

  • Embracing Embedded Connectivity with Electrification

  • Industry Initiatives - Embedded Telematics Solutions

  • Connected Motorcycles - Market Development

3. Market Overview

  • Connected Motorcycles - Value Chain

  • Connected Services Overview and OEM Initiatives

  • OEM Services Roadmap

  • Connected Motorcycles - Business Model Proposition

  • Connected Services Packaging and Pricing

4. Key Trends Transforming the Industry

  • Key Trends Defining the Future of Connected Motorcycles

  • Hardware Roadmap

  • Connected Services Delivered through the Cloud

  • Safety Services - eCall System

  • Development of Navigation Services

  • Next Frontier of Connected Technologies - V2X

  • Next Frontier of Connected Technologies - AI

  • Next Frontier of 2-Wire (2W) Technologies - CoPilotT

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Competitors

  • Analysis of Factors for Connected Motorcycles Adoption in Different Scenarios

  • Key Growth Metrics in North America

  • Key Growth Metrics in Europe

  • Growth Drivers for the Connected Motorcycles Industry

  • Growth Restraints for the Connected Motorcycles Industry

  • North America - YoY Adoption Rates and Sales

  • Europe - YoY Adoption Rates and Sales

  • Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast Assumptions in Three Different Scenarios

  • North America - Revenue Forecast for Embedded Connected Motorcycles

  • Europe - Revenue Forecast for Embedded Connected Motorcycles

  • Competitive Environment

  • Recommendations

  • Key Strategic Imperatives

6. Profiles of OEMs

  • Harley-Davidson - OEM Feature Strategy

  • Harley-Davidson - Connected Services

  • Harley-Davidson - Roadmap

  • BMW Motorrad - OEM Feature Strategy

  • BMW Motorrad - Connected Services

  • BMW Motorrad - Roadmap

  • Indian Motorcycle - OEM Feature Strategy

  • Indian Motorcycle - Connected Services

  • Indian Motorcycle - Roadmap

  • Honda - OEM Feature Strategy

  • Honda - Connected Services

  • Honda - Roadmap

  • Yamaha - OEM Feature Strategy

  • Yamaha - Roadmap

  • Zero Motorcycles - OEM Feature Strategy

  • Zero Motorcycles - Connected Services

  • Zero Motorcycles - Roadmap

  • Damon Motorcycles - OEM Feature Strategy

  • Damon Motorcycles - Roadmap

7. Profiles of Tier 1 Companies

  • Bosch

  • Continental

  • Harman

  • Panasonic

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Adopt Connected Technologies to Enhance Rider Safety and Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Partner with TSPs to Enable Seamless Connected Services

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Connectivity and Electrification Combination is Key for the Future of Motorcycling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chfuak

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-and-european-connected-motorcycles-market-report-2021-adopt-connected-technologies-to-enhance-rider-safety-and-experience--partner-with-tsps-to-enable-seamless-connected-services-301397168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

