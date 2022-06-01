U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

North American and European Truck ADAS Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global demand for trucks has risen with the increase in capacity, the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns. Fleets are exploring advanced technologies, primarily autonomous trucks, to increase efficiency within their supply chain.

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American and European Truck ADAS Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282531/?utm_source=GNW


Although the technology that makes trucks completely autonomous is still very nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad.Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features that will help take the first step toward achieving a working package in the near future while individually acting as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance while ensuring safer operation and higher productivity.

The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1™ and Level 2™ technologies.North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous trucks, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or testing vehicles in these regions. Rudiment-not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about deployment on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features to be a requirement for the sale and registration of trucks. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.
Author: Jagadesh Chandran
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282531/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


