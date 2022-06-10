North American and European Truck ADAS Markets Report 2022: Collision Avoidance, Cruise Assistance, Steer Assistance, Park Assistance

Company Logo

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American and European Truck ADAS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for trucks has risen with the increase in capacity, the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns.

Fleets are exploring advanced technologies, primarily autonomous trucks, to increase efficiency within their supply chain. Although the technology that makes trucks completely autonomous is still very nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad.



Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features that will help take the first step toward achieving a working package in the near future while individually acting as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance while ensuring safer operation and higher productivity. The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1T and Level 2T technologies.



North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous trucks, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or testing vehicles in these regions. R

udiment-not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about deployment on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features to be a requirement for the sale and registration of trucks. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Truck ADAS

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Overview of Driver Assistance Systems

North America ADAS Forecast by SAE Level 1T and Level 2T

North America ADAS Forecast by Feature

Europe ADAS Forecast by SAE Level 1T and Level 2T

Europe ADAS Forecast by Feature

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

3. ADAS Features

Levels of Vehicle Automation

Automated Driving

Impact of SAE Definitions

Categorization of ADAS Features

Functionality of ADAS Features

4. ADAS Trucking Features

Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy

ADAS Features - Relevance of ADAS Features by Application

Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS

Sensors Used in ADAS Applications

ADAS Technology Roadmap, 2021-2030

Regulations

5. Collision Avoidance

Forward Collision Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Assistance - Overview

Collision Avoidance System Roadmap

Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, North America

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, North America

Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe

Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe

6. Cruise Assistance

Adaptive & Predictive Cruise Control - Overview

Cruise Assistance System Roadmap

Cruise Assistance Feature Forecast, North America

Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEM, North America

Cruise Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe

Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

7. Steer Assistance

Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assistance, and Lane Change Assistance - Overview

Steer Assistance System Roadmap

Steer Assistance Feature Forecast, North America

Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, North America

Steer Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe

Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

8. Park Assistance

Reverse/Parking/Depart Assistance Systems - Overview

Park Assistance System Roadmap

Park Assistance Feature Forecast, North America

Park Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe

9. ADAS Trucking Features

ADAS Feature Packages by Supplier

Supplier Preference Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Established ADAS Feature Standardization for Greater Market Penetration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Competitive ADAS Feature for Achievement of SAE Level 4T Autonomy

Growth Opportunity 3 - Proper Framework and Clearer Roadmap for Commercialization

11. Next Steps

12. List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhc5uz

