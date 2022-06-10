North American and European Truck ADAS Markets Report 2022: Collision Avoidance, Cruise Assistance, Steer Assistance, Park Assistance
The global demand for trucks has risen with the increase in capacity, the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns.
Fleets are exploring advanced technologies, primarily autonomous trucks, to increase efficiency within their supply chain. Although the technology that makes trucks completely autonomous is still very nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad.
Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features that will help take the first step toward achieving a working package in the near future while individually acting as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance while ensuring safer operation and higher productivity. The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1T and Level 2T technologies.
North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous trucks, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or testing vehicles in these regions. R
udiment-not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about deployment on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features to be a requirement for the sale and registration of trucks. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Truck ADAS
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings
Overview of Driver Assistance Systems
North America ADAS Forecast by SAE Level 1T and Level 2T
North America ADAS Forecast by Feature
Europe ADAS Forecast by SAE Level 1T and Level 2T
Europe ADAS Forecast by Feature
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Research Scope
Research Aims and Objectives
3. ADAS Features
Levels of Vehicle Automation
Automated Driving
Impact of SAE Definitions
Categorization of ADAS Features
Functionality of ADAS Features
4. ADAS Trucking Features
Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy
ADAS Features - Relevance of ADAS Features by Application
Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS
Sensors Used in ADAS Applications
ADAS Technology Roadmap, 2021-2030
Regulations
5. Collision Avoidance
Forward Collision Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Assistance - Overview
Collision Avoidance System Roadmap
Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, North America
Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, North America
Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe
Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe
6. Cruise Assistance
Adaptive & Predictive Cruise Control - Overview
Cruise Assistance System Roadmap
Cruise Assistance Feature Forecast, North America
Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEM, North America
Cruise Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe
Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe
7. Steer Assistance
Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assistance, and Lane Change Assistance - Overview
Steer Assistance System Roadmap
Steer Assistance Feature Forecast, North America
Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, North America
Steer Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe
Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe
8. Park Assistance
Reverse/Parking/Depart Assistance Systems - Overview
Park Assistance System Roadmap
Park Assistance Feature Forecast, North America
Park Assistance Feature Forecast, Europe
9. ADAS Trucking Features
ADAS Feature Packages by Supplier
Supplier Preference Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Established ADAS Feature Standardization for Greater Market Penetration
Growth Opportunity 2 - Competitive ADAS Feature for Achievement of SAE Level 4T Autonomy
Growth Opportunity 3 - Proper Framework and Clearer Roadmap for Commercialization
11. Next Steps
12. List of Exhibits
