U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,979.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,505.75
    +12.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.61
    +1.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0070 (-0.24%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    +0.42 (+2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9570
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,518.46
    -95.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.69
    -12.13 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.51
    +12.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

NORTH AMERICAN FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FNCSF
North American Financial 15 Split Corp
North American Financial 15 Split Corp

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable September 9, 2022 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2022.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for August 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.72 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.43.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details

 

 

 

Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A)

$0.05625

Record Date:

August 31, 2022

Payable Date:

September 9, 2022


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com


Recommended Stories