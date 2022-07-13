U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

North American Footwear Market Report 2022-2031: Featuring Key Players Adidas, Converse, Nike & Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Footwear Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A new study on the North America footwear market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the North America footwear market. This study offers valuable information about the North America footwear market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021 - 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Global Footwear Industry Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. Trade Analysis

5.7.1. Top 10 Exporting Countries

5.7.2. Top 10 Importing Countries

5.8. Product Analysis

5.8.1. Raw Material Analysis

5.8.2. Color Trends

5.9. Value Chain Analysis

5.10. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.10.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

5.10.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)

6. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Sports Shoes & Bellies Shoes

6.1.2. Boots

6.1.3. Sandals

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type

7. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Usage

7.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Usage, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Athletic

7.1.1.1. Running & Cross Training/Tennis Shoe

7.1.1.2. Soccer/Football Shoe

7.1.1.3. Golf Shoe

7.1.1.4. Basketball Shoe

7.1.1.5. Hiking Shoe

7.1.1.6. Baseball Shoe

7.1.1.7. Others

7.1.2. Non-Athletic

7.1.2.1. Casual Shoes

7.1.2.2. Dress Evening

7.1.2.3. Military Boots

7.1.2.4. Lite Hiking Outdoor Sandal

7.1.2.5. Formals

7.1.2.6. Others

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Usage

8. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range

8.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price Range, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Low

8.1.2. Medium

8.1.2. High

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range

9. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

9.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Men

9.1.2. Women

9.1.3. Kids

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End User

10. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. Online

10.1.1.1. Company Website

10.1.1.2. E-commerce Website

10.1.2. Offline

10.1.2.1. Specialty Stores

10.1.2.2. Mega Retail Stores

10.1.2.3.Others

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel

11. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country & Sub-region

11.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031

11.1.1. US

11.1.2. Canada

11.1.3. Mexico

11.1.4. Rest of North America

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Country

12. The US Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Country Snapshot

12.2. Impact Analysis of COVID - 19

12.3. Brand Analysis

12.4. Consumer Buying Behavior Analysis

12.5. Price Trend Analysis

12.6. Key Trends Analysis

12.7. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031

12.8. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Usage, 2017 - 2031

12.9. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price, 2017 - 2031

12.10. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2031

12.11. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

12.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis

13. Canada Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Mexico Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

16. Key Takeaways

 Companies Mentioned

  • Adidas AG

  • Burberry Group plc

  • Converse Inc.

  • Crocs Inc.

  • New Balance, Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Nike, Inc.

  • Sketchers USA Inc.

  • Fila Inc.

  • The Aldo Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2t1kp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-footwear-market-report-2022-2031-featuring-key-players-adidas-converse-nike--others-301585629.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

