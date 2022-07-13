North American Footwear Market Report 2022-2031: Featuring Key Players Adidas, Converse, Nike & Others
DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Footwear Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the North America footwear market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the North America footwear market. This study offers valuable information about the North America footwear market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021 - 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Global Footwear Industry Overview
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.7. Trade Analysis
5.7.1. Top 10 Exporting Countries
5.7.2. Top 10 Importing Countries
5.8. Product Analysis
5.8.1. Raw Material Analysis
5.8.2. Color Trends
5.9. Value Chain Analysis
5.10. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.10.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)
5.10.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)
6. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type
6.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Sports Shoes & Bellies Shoes
6.1.2. Boots
6.1.3. Sandals
6.1.4. Others
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type
7. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Usage
7.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Usage, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Athletic
7.1.1.1. Running & Cross Training/Tennis Shoe
7.1.1.2. Soccer/Football Shoe
7.1.1.3. Golf Shoe
7.1.1.4. Basketball Shoe
7.1.1.5. Hiking Shoe
7.1.1.6. Baseball Shoe
7.1.1.7. Others
7.1.2. Non-Athletic
7.1.2.1. Casual Shoes
7.1.2.2. Dress Evening
7.1.2.3. Military Boots
7.1.2.4. Lite Hiking Outdoor Sandal
7.1.2.5. Formals
7.1.2.6. Others
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Usage
8. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Range
8.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price Range, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Low
8.1.2. Medium
8.1.2. High
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Range
9. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user
9.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. Men
9.1.2. Women
9.1.3. Kids
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End User
10. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
10.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Online
10.1.1.1. Company Website
10.1.1.2. E-commerce Website
10.1.2. Offline
10.1.2.1. Specialty Stores
10.1.2.2. Mega Retail Stores
10.1.2.3.Others
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel
11. North America Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country & Sub-region
11.1. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2031
11.1.1. US
11.1.2. Canada
11.1.3. Mexico
11.1.4. Rest of North America
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Country
12. The US Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Country Snapshot
12.2. Impact Analysis of COVID - 19
12.3. Brand Analysis
12.4. Consumer Buying Behavior Analysis
12.5. Price Trend Analysis
12.6. Key Trends Analysis
12.7. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2031
12.8. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Usage, 2017 - 2031
12.9. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Price, 2017 - 2031
12.10. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2031
12.11. Footwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031
12.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
13. Canada Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Mexico Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
16. Key Takeaways
Companies Mentioned
Adidas AG
Burberry Group plc
Converse Inc.
Crocs Inc.
New Balance, Inc.
PUMA SE
Nike, Inc.
Sketchers USA Inc.
Fila Inc.
The Aldo Group Inc.
