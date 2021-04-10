U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,507.08
    +1,193.83 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

North American Fracking Activity Soars To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

Editor OilPrice.com
·5 min read

Fracking in North America has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with the count of started frac jobs reaching a 12-month high in March 2021, a Rystad Energy report shows. The number of completed wells in the Permian basin during the first quarter of 2021 exceeded the required output maintenance level, so oil production is set to rise in the current quarter – but will likely slow again later in the year.

Rystad Energy has already registered 967 started frac operations in North America for March 2021. As satellite data coverage is incomplete for the past few days, we estimate that about 97 jobs are yet to be detected if the running rate of frac activity is maintained in the remainder of the month. This will bring the final count for March to about 1,064 wells – exceeding the January 2021 activity level by about 6.5%.

Nearly all major basins are positioned for at least production maintenance in the second quarter of the year, or even some sequential production growth, as is the case with the Permian. The only exceptions are the Bakken and Anadarko regions, where operators may still struggle to cope with the base decline this quarter.

It has to be mentioned, however, that the March frac count for the Niobrara may be overestimated. While the growth in fracking activity is real, the current value is driven by detection of fracking activity on several large pads. We believe that some frac operations on these pads will in reality be spread out across several weeks during March and April.

“The Permian was disproportionally hit by the Texas winter crisis in February and activity in the region grew significantly in March. We have already detected 429 started frac operations in March, while February 2021 ended up at 260 wells. Permian oil production maintenance currently requires about 300 unconventional well completions per month, so the basin is set for production growth already in the second quarter,“ says Artem Abramov, head of shale research at Rystad Energy.

If we look at weekly frac job counts, however, we can see that frac rates are now trending downwards from March’s impressive recovery numbers. The two-week average frac count has dropped from over 100 in mid-March to 65 currently – which is below the production maintenance level. If this trend continues, the Permian production recovery in the second quarter might not be long-lasting.

In other oil regions, monthly frac activity has been fluctuating between 200 and 230 wells per month since October 2020, and this trend is not changing. The two-week average frac count grew from 51 during week 12 to 63 in week 13.

Flaring

Gas production and disposition reporting for January 2021 is now nearly complete, and we can conclude that associated wellhead gas flaring in major US liquids regions (Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford and DJ/PRB combined) posted another sequential decline in the first month of the year.

Related: Forget OPEC Production Cuts, It’s Exports That Matter

We have seen structural declines in gas flaring since early the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a significant recovery in frac activity. This trend emphasizes the industry’s commitment to gradually eliminate routine flaring and develop tight oil resources in an environmentally responsible manner.

As of January 2021, only 5.7% of gas was flared in the Bakken, whereas Permian flaring intensity fell to 1% – the same intensity as in the Eagle Ford regions, which historically have flared much lower shares of gas than the Permian.

When complete February 2021 data is published, we anticipate that we will see a temporary increase in Permian gas flaring as satellite data reveals a clear spike during the period of winter crisis. Yet it appears that gas flaring declined again in March in both the Permian and the Bakken, and we will most likely see a reported flared gas volume for March similar to the January level.

On a quarterly basis, despite a temporary increase in February 2021, we estimate that Permian total gas flaring (upstream and midstream) declined from 300 million cfd in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 270 million cfd in the first quarter of 2021 – the lowest level since 2017.

All Permian sub-basins on the Texas side are seeing sequential declines in wellhead gas flaring, while Delaware North (New Mexico) is the only major area with a modest increase, from 43 million to 45 million cfd. In fact, gas flaring in the Delaware North has gradually risen since 2020’s second quarter as activity and production levels on the Permian’s New Mexico side have remained exceptionally robust.

While wellhead gas flaring intensity is going down structurally in the Permian, some trends indicate that certain operators may be moving faster than others when it comes to ESG (environmental, social and governance issues). Private operators in the Permian accounted for about 25% of gross gas production in the basin as of 2020’s second half, but were responsible for 55% of wellhead gas flaring.

This implies that the average private operator has three to four times higher flaring intensity in the Permian than its public peers. As public producers have gradually switched to more disciplined capital programs and introduced structural changes to their gas flaring policies, they have reduced their contribution to basin-wide gas flaring from 70% in early 2018 to 45% in the second part of 2020, while their share of basin-wide gross gas production was relatively unchanged.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • 31-point second quarter disadvantage leads to Rockets’ loss to Clippers

    Despite a 10-point lead after the first quarter, a 31-point advantage by the Clippers in the second quarter leads to Houston's 126-109 loss.

  • Prince Philip Was Much More Than the Rigid Royal Enforcer

    Tim Graham/GettyThe dysfunction at the heart of the British royal family has often been ascribed to the outsized role of its domineering patriarch, Prince Philip, who has died at age 99.At moments he was a tyrannical father and vengeful ex-father-in-law, whose child rearing was condemned by his own son. Philip rarely showed what might be called a soft side, at least in public—but he was absolutely dedicated to his wife in supporting her role as queen.Although she remained devoted to him throughout their long and sometimes turbulent marriage, finding a role that would fulfill him within the marriage presented Philip with a major challenge.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.As viewers of The Crown saw, Philip was in many ways a traditional man of his times; however, he was in a marriage which defined him as number two, an adjunct.He was conflicted by his official status as the junior partner within the marriage; while he was immensely proud of his wife and the monarchy, and calmly accepted, for example, that he would always be required to literally walk “two steps behind” his wife, he was resentful at other perceived indignities inevitably foisted on him by his wife’s status.He railed, for example, when it was decreed by the government that his children’s last name would be “Windsor” and that he was “the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his own children.”The queen compensated these emasculating wounds to Philip’s pride by allowing Philip to be “the dominant force in the family” as the writer and former courtier Graham Turner put it.This dynamic hardened after the queen ascended unexpectedly early to the throne in 1952 at the age of 26; her official duties meant she was able to find very little time for her children. As Sally Bedell Smith wrote in her biography of Charles, Prince Charles: The Paradoxes and Passions of an Improbable Life: “[The queen] relied increasingly on her husband to make the major family decisions, and she depended on the nannies to supervise daily lives.”Philip was not only in charge of things like school, activity, and (later) career choices, but also dictated the overall tenor of their hands-off, nanny-reliant parenting style.Philip, who had been abandoned by his own parents, expected his children to stand on their own feet.“He took the view,” a veteran lady-in-waiting told Turner, “that it was no good trying to mould them, that the only way they’d learn was by doing it for themselves… the queen and Prince Philip brought up the children extremely toughly. Never cry when hurt, never make a fuss.”The impression of Philip as a tough, unemotional, and rather cold-hearted parent was devastatingly confirmed when Prince Charles, in 1994, gave a series of interviews to Jonathan Dimbleby for an authorized biography, The Prince of Wales. In a series of candid tirades, he publicly blamed his father for his lonely, unhappy childhood and for forcing him into a loveless marriage with Princess Diana.Dimbleby’s book, which came hot on the heels of a TV interview with Dimbleby in which he confessed to cheating on Diana, described Charles as a timid and passive young boy who was cowed by his father.Philip for his part, was upset that his son preferred the arts to sports, and was “a bit of a wimp.” He publicly humiliated him, using “mocking banter” that brought him to tears “particularly at social gatherings.”Philip’s cousin Patricia Knatchbull said that Philip was tough on Charles because he wanted to help him develop traits that would help him deal with the pressures of being the future king.Charles told Dimbleby that his dad seemed to prefer his more outgoing and “fearless” sister, Anne.Philip and Anne were certainly more attuned emotionally than Philip and Charles. A 2002 Channel 4 documentary, The Real Princess Anne, claimed that Philip encouraged her boisterous behavior as a youngster, and respected her opinionated personality.The royal author Penny Junor told that show: “Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh are actually very similar characters. In many ways I think Anne is the son he wishes he’d had.”Undoubtedly, Philip was not as tough on Edward and Andrew as he was on the boy who would be king, and neither of them have ever complained publicly about his child-rearing.Society journalist Sue Arnold told Vanity Fair, “Andrew’s romantic escapades, together with some much-publicized midshipman japes, earned him the reputation of Royal Lout-About-Town, a label that saddened his mother and annoyed his father. Secretly, however, Prince Philip admires Andrew’s macho action-man image—it reminds him of his own youth.”However Philip was disgusted, in later years, by Andrew’s unfailing ability to bring the royals into disrepute. He also loathed his unconventional post-divorce living arrangements, which saw him continue to share a home with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who he hated with a passion.Philip and Edward were never believed to be close. Philip was dismayed at Edward’s decision to pursue a career in the arts, as a theater and TV producer, and ridiculed him for the embarrassing TV show he organized featuring members of the royal family called It’s a Royal Knockout—a bit rich, given that it was Philip who oversaw the BBC documentary Royal Family in 1969 (which the queen hated so much that it was never shown on the BBC again, only recently resurfacing on YouTube).It wasn’t just Charles’ youth that he claimed his father destroyed; the book also said Prince Charles was rushed into asking Lady Diana Spencer to marry him by Philip.After they had been courting just a few months, Dimbleby said, Philip wrote to Charles saying he had one of two options: “Either to offer his hand in marriage, thereby pleasing both his family and the country, or to end the relationship immediately” for the sake of her honor.The prince “interpreted his father’s attitude as an ultimatum,” the book said, and in a “confused and anxious state of mind” he “tried to reconcile himself to the inevitable.”Robert Lacey described in his book, The Queen, how for years afterward Charles carried the offending letter around in his breast pocket and brandished it for friends to read when complaining of his lot.“At some stage when the marriage started going wrong,” Lacey writes, “he dug this letter out, folded it up and started carrying it round and showing it to everyone. It was his attempt to say that he was forced into it.”Philip remained so annoyed by Charles’ attack on him in Dimbleby’s book that seven years after it was published he quietly co-operated with Turner for an extended 10,000-word newspaper article, sometimes described as a biography, which, while not officially authorized, was well sourced and quoted Philip’s judgment of Charles as “precious, extravagant, and lacking in the dedication… to make a good king.” It was originally published in The Telegraph in 2001, but is no longer to be believed available in full online. Turner claimed Charles never learned how to handle his father’s “hectoring” manner and quoted an aide as saying: “He is quite frightened of his father, who dominates the family by being bullying and loud. Charles deals with it by disengaging. That is why he doesn’t play a bigger role in family affairs. His father often doesn’t let him get a look-in. Charles is far too sensitive.” "HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales, HRH The Prince Andrew, HRH The Prince Edward and HRH The Princess Anne at Balmoral Castle, Scotland during the Royal Family's annual summer holiday, 22nd August 1972. Part of a series of photographs taken for use during the Silver Wedding Celebrations in 1972. Lichfield Archive via Getty Images Perhaps Charles was weak, but there is little doubt that Philip could be a terrifying and intimidating patriarch.In 2004, a friend of this reporter, who was at that time a confidant of Sarah Ferguson’s, said that she would describe Prince Philip thus: “He rules that family with a rod of iron.”Philip and Fergie fell out spectacularly and he vengefully (although ultimately unsuccessfully) sought to exclude Fergie from her family’s life in the wake of her divorce from Andrew.The narrative of the tyrannical despot was certainly spread by Ferguson to almost anyone who would listen. But Philip’s supporters, and there are many, argue that his stiff-upper-lip brand of emotion-free, no-nonsense, Britishness was exactly what his generation, scarred by the horrors of World War Two, expected of their royals.It is also only fair to point out that he was also hugely supportive to both Fergie and Diana (another royal woman he was accused of bullying) when they first married into the family.Clear evidence of his warm relations with Diana was actually made public in a series of letters between Diana and Philip that were presented to an inquest investigating the death of Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed in a Paris car crash in August 1997.Philip wrote in one typewritten letter, dated 1992, as the Wales’ marriage foundered: “If invited, I will always do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability, but I am quite ready to concede that I have no talents as a marriage counsellor!!!”In her handwritten reply, Diana addressed Philip as “Dearest Pa,” and said: “I was particularly touched by your most recent letter which proved to me, if I didn’t already know it, that you really do care. You are very modest about your marriage guidance skills and I disagree with you.”Philip was also a cheerleader for Ferguson in the early years of her marriage to Andrew, which took place five years after Diana’s wedding.Fergie’s father, Major Ronald Ferguson, was Prince Philip’s polo manager and, a keen flyer himself, Philip was impressed by Fergie getting her pilot’s license in 1986, and helicopter license in 1987. She also learned horse-drawn carriage driving, with Philip, who continued carriage driving until his 98th year (when COVID, not old age, put a stop to it) as her tutor.But Philip absolutely believed, with every fiber of his being, that being a royal meant sublimating one’s own desires and wishes to the sacred task of doing one’s duty to the institution. And when he decided that Fergie and Diana had abandoned that duty, he went to war on them as ferociously and brutally as he had once protected them.He maintained a mean-spirited boycott of Fergie to the end of his days, refusing to even be in the same room with her, a vow that was only broken once, when they both attended Prince Harry’s wedding.His critics say that Philip exhibited gross double standards and was accused of having several affairs himself, most notably with showgirl Pat Kirkwood. It could be argued he exploited his wife’s predictable silence in the service of upholding the monarchy’s reputation.Other women rumored to be lovers of Philip included the actress Merle Oberon; the Duchess of York’s mother, Susan Barrantes; and Philip’s glamorous carriage-driving companion, Lady Romsey.The Duchess of Abercorn, while admitting to “a highly charged chemistry” with Philip, denied any physical relationship, adding that “the passion was in the ideas.” Philip himself explicitly denied infidelity, reportedly once telling an unidentifed female journalist: “Good God, woman, have you ever stopped to think that for years, I have never moved anywhere without a policeman accompanying me? So how the hell could I get away with anything like that?”Hypocritical or not, Philip became utterly furious with his daughters-in-law when they publicly admitted affairs (Diana) or were caught in the act like Fergie. After she was photographed sucking the toes of a Texan billionaire in 1992, he was said to have told a friend: “Everything I have worked for 40 years has been in vain.”It was, if true, a rare moment of the self-pity he despised in others, especially Charles, whose extravagance and self-indulgence drove him to distraction.All too frequently, however, Philip’s public appearances made headlines because of his outrageous and unguarded comments, which were often deeply sexist and racist in tone.In 1984, after accepting a small gift from a local woman in Kenya, he asked: “You are a woman, aren’t you?”In 1986, he told a group of British students during a royal visit to China: “If you stay here much longer, you’ll all be slitty-eyed.”In 1999, spotting an old-fashioned fuse box in a factory near Edinburgh he said: “It looks as if it was put in by an Indian.”In 2009, after looking at the name badge of businessman Atul Patel at a palace reception for British Indians, he said, “There’s a lot of your family in tonight.”In 2010, he asked female Scottish Conservative leader Annabel Goldie, “Do you have a pair of knickers made out of this?” while pointing to some tartan in Edinburgh.In 2012, he said, “I would get arrested if I unzipped that dress,” to 25-year-old council worker Hannah Jackson, who was wearing a dress with a zip running the length of its front, on a Jubilee visit to Bromley, Kent.In 2013, on meeting a Filipino nurse he said: “The Philippines must be half empty as you’re all here running the NHS.”He told Malala Yousafzai, who survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, “Children go to school because their parents don’t want them in the house.”That his racist and sexist jokes are sadly part of his legacy in the popular imagination only serves to remind us that while Philip may have believed everyone else was too sensitive, it was his own lack of sensitivity that may be construed as his greatest weakness. Ultimately, unlike the queen, he was simply not able to change with the times, or—like other royals—telegraph a relatable empathy. (For others, his ramrod bearing was a great strength, and something to be admired.) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1972. Fox Photos/Getty Images Instead, Philip took great pride in fulfilling the drudgery of royalty; whether he was meeting celebrities or opening a supermarket, he would go. His commitment to showing up meant he became a much-in-demand charitable patron: When he finally stood down from public life in 2017, he was patron, president, or a member of over 780 organizations. He was regularly cited as the hardest working royal, and the Telegraph calculated that, over his life, he carried out over 22,000 public engagements, made 637 solo overseas visits, and gave 5,493 speeches.They are amazing numbers, and there is no disputing that, for all his faults, Prince Philip made an extraordinary contribution to British public life.He had planned to live out the rest of his days at a farmhouse on the Sandringham estate, but the coronavirus meant he actually spent most of the last year of his life in lockdown with the queen at Windsor Castle.It was an extraordinary twist of fate for this most unsentimental, family-minded of men, that the last year of his life was the longest, by far, that he ever spent with his wife.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coney Island rides reopen after pandemic closure

    Coney Island's illustrious amusement parks have reopened after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them all last year. (April 9)

  • ‘Supergirl’: Peta Sergeant Joins Season 6 As New Series Regular

    EXCLUSIVE: Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the sixth and final season of the CW’s Supergirl as a new series regular. Sergeant will play Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp, wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by tragic backstory. She helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not […]

  • Cryptic Tee Higgins tweet has Bengals fans speculating about the draft and jerseys

    Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins might be dropping some hints for fans.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone’s minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — is a testament to...

  • Dire COVID predictions about end of mask mandate were way off. Let’s be glad for that

    Even Dr. Anthony Fauci was stumped about why Texas’ ”Neanderthal thinking” didn’t lead to a surge in cases.

  • The long-range forecast for the future of the world is looking dark and stormy

    A new 20-year-forecast for the world: increasingly fragmented and turbulent.The big picture: A major report put out this week by the National Intelligence Council reflects a present rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. How the next two decades will unfold depends largely on whether new technologies will ultimately unite us — or continue to divide us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Many, if not most, of those trends identified in the new report from the U.S. government are trending negative."Shared global challenges — including climate change, disease, financial crises, and technology disruptions — are likely to manifest more frequently and intensely in almost every region and country," the report's authors write.They predict that those intensifying challenges will collide with a geopolitical structure that will become increasingly fragmented and fragile, as the U.S. competes with China for global leadership while citizens of both democracies and autocracies grow more dissatisfied with their leaders.How it works: The Global Trends Report, which is compiled every four years, is an example of strategic foresight, the science — and art — of using past and present trends to produce different scenarios about the medium- and longer-term future.Rather than attempting to outright predict where we'll be in 20 years — which is all but impossible without an extremely accurate crystal ball — such efforts are meant to present policymakers with possibilities about where the world might be headed and information about the major trends that will shape the future.Details: The clearest trend lines are in demographics: Over the next 20 years, richer countries will grow older and in some cases even begin to shrink, while whatever slowing population growth exists will be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.That will produce "extensive strains on infrastructure, education, and healthcare" in megacities that aren't prepared for it, the report's authors write.Another fairly certain trend line is intensifying climate change, which my Axios colleague Andrew Freedman reports "will lead to a less secure, more crisis-prone world that will strain global institutions."The social responses to these trends are less certain, but they'll play an even more important role in what the world will look like in 2040.The scarcest resource in the decades ahead won't be oil or rare earth metals, but social trust.According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, the majority of respondents in more than half of the countries polled are pessimistic that they and their families will be better off in five years — an increase of 5% from the previous year.Even more worrying are the growing social divisions within trust, which has been exacerbated by the deeply unequal experience of the pandemic.While trust in institutions has risen over the past 20 years among the more educated and wealthy portions of the population, more than half of the rest of the public during the past decade has said the "system" is failing them.By the numbers: There is real fear that decades of global progress against extreme poverty and disease may be petering out and even reversing. About 150 million people fell out of the global middle class last year, the first time that demographic shrank since the 1990s.Raised expectations suddenly dashed by the reversal of growth is a recipe for pessimism, anger and social fragmentation — all of which could be further stoked by the spread of the internet.What's next: The report lays out five scenarios for the future, ranging from a democratic renaissance led by a stronger and more united America to a chaotic world where no country is powerful enough to counter the challenges we face.Which future we get will depend in large part on technology — AI and automation, clean energy, gene editing and more.If technological progress can jump-start economic growth for all while forestalling the worst effects of climate change, the world in 2040 will be a much easier place to navigate.If it can't, we may look back on 2020 as the good old days.What to watch: Unexpected X-factors.Should we experience something truly world-changing — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a pandemic much more severe than COVID-19, a leap forward to true artificial general intelligence — all bets for the future are off.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bitcoin Price Shoots Past $60K, Ether Hits New All-Time High in Early Saturday Trading

    The price action comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • Rattled Archegos Stocks Investable Again After $194 Billion Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks that were hammered as collateral damage in the liquidation of Archegos Capital Management are seeing a silver lining from their slump: they’re becoming investable again.Companies including U.S. media conglomerates ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., as well as apparel retailer Farfetch Ltd. saw a total of about $194 billion in market value erased as banks from New York to Zurich to Tokyo unwound leveraged equity bets by Archegos.At first, the forced selling in such a specific group of shares raised fears of potential undisclosed issues with the stocks, fueling even more losses. With that scenario now discarded, and with the dust from the Archegos blowup settling, analysts are saying investors should look at some of these names again.“Usually these dislocations where you get forced selling for non-fundamental reasons work out to be very good buying opportunities,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Purpose Investments. “The counter to that is having to figure out how much of the runup was due to the buying that shouldn’t have been there either. So you have balance that both out.”Read more: Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a DayTake ViacomCBS for example.Until late in March, the company was among the top performing stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 Index, alongside Discovery, boosted in part by optimism over its streaming strategy but also thanks to a massive play by Bill Hwang’s Archegos. The fund at one point amassed $10 billion worth of ViacomCBS shares and colossal positions in a few other companies.Read more: Bill Hwang Was a $20 Billion Whale, Then Lost It All in Two DaysSince Archegos’ blowup and after a 52% drop in ViacomCBS’s stock over the course of a week -- which in turn brought its valuation down by over 50% from a peak on March 22 -- at least six research firms have raised their ratings on the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.At Wolfe Research, analyst John Janedis said in a note that ViacomCBS shares are now a buy opportunity as the media company’s valuation appeared attractive after its selloff. He also pointed to its streaming business as a potential tailwind.A similar view is also behind Deustche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft‘s decision this week to raise Discovery’s 12-month forecast to $60 from $35. The company’s improved growth outlook warrants a higher valuation, he noted. Farfetch also got a “buy” recommendation from JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth on Thursday, who said the stock delivers a “compelling buying opportunity.”No BargainsWhile the stocks caught at the center of the Archegos crisis are definitely hurting, they aren’t exactly cheap. Their average price-to-earnings ratio -- a measure which indicates how expensive a company is -- is in line with the 10-year median, which signals how high valuations had gotten before the selloff. Aside from ViacomCBS, Discovery and Farfetch, Chinese companies like GSX Techedu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc., VipShop Holdings Ltd. and IQiyi Inc. were also caught in the crosshairs of Archegos.Determining whether the selloff has turned a once-overvalued stock into a good buy will require some digging, said Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management.“If you’ve studied the company and you understand the business and you see this price drop as overdone, then take that opportunity to buy their shares,” Schwartz said by phone. “If you haven’t done your homework and you’re thinking this is another GameStop situation, you’re going to be the sucker at the table.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘This is the single worst time to be a passive investor’: veteran investor

    Stock picking is ripe for a shift away from passive investing, which could suffer a decade of low or nonexistent returns, says Bill Smead.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street roars to new records ahead of earnings season

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning following another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • How a Chinese Billionaire Family Is Quietly Expanding Its Empire in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A mainland Chinese property family is quietly building a presence in Hong Kong by snapping up land plots and even a prominent local newspaper.Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s Kwok Ying Shing has become one of the most active Chinese tycoons in Hong Kong with a flurry of new purchases. His moves underscore Chinese elites’ growing influence in the former British colony as its status as a global financial hub shows signs of waning.Kaisa purchased four sites across the city for 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020, according to an exchange filing. One of its most recent investments was a 50% stake worth 3.2 billion yuan in a residential land plot in the up-and-coming Kai Tak neighborhood previously owned by beleaguered businessman Pan Sutong.The family’s ambitions go beyond property. Kwok Hiu Ting, the patriarch’s daughter who is in her late 20s, agreed to buy a majority stake in one of Hong Kong’s most-circulated newspapers Sing Tao News Corp Ltd. earlier this year. The deal came as a surprise to many since both Kaisa and its young heiress were little known in Hong Kong.To be sure, their presence remains small compared with the city’s homegrown property clans, who control industries from telecommunications to supermarket chains. But mainland companies are set to become more dominant as China’s recent assertive policies over Hong Kong give room for them to grow there.The government in Beijing will welcome more Chinese firms expanding in Hong Kong to boost business sentiment and create job opportunities, according to Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis. “They will recruit more in Hong Kong to help the government stabilize the negative impacts of the current situation” both economically and politically, he said.The flow of Chinese money is giving a boost to Hong Kong’s property market at a time when worries mount that capital may drain from the city. Global banks have been shedding office space in the prized business districts, while many residents are considering leaving for the U.K. under its new visa policy.A gauge of demand for office space in the city had the steepest quarterly decline on record last quarter, with negative net absorption reaching 900,000 square feet (83,600 square meters), according to Cushman & Wakefield.“The company sees attractive market potential in Hong Kong, one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area and Kaisa Group is confident about Hong Kong’s prospect in the long term,” it said in a statement. The group will keep actively exploring investment and business opportunities in the area, Kaisa added.Kwok Hiu Ting’s newspaper purchase is a personal investment, according to a spokeswoman for the property firm.Founded in 1999, the year after China formally legalized property ownership, Kaisa made its name by renovating abandoned properties, such as the 51-story Guangzhou Zhongcheng Plaza. In 2020, Kaisa ranked 25th by contracted sales in mainland China.But the developer has a checkered past. In late 2014, it was probed over alleged links to Jiang Zunyu, the former security chief of Shenzhen who was later convicted of graft, Bloomberg reported at the time.The Chinese government blocked approvals of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that was said to be linked to the investigation. Chairman Kwok resigned in December 2014 before returning four months later, pledging faster growth for the developer. Kaisa wasn’t penalized and authorities lifted the sales restrictions, which had drained cash flows and made it the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its dollar-denominated bonds.Kaisa defaulted on at least six offshore bonds between 2015 and 2016 totaling $2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it’s financing the four projects in Hong Kong with internal resources and bank loans. But it’s issuing shares to raise HK$2.6 billion ($334 million) for its purchase of a real estate project in Beijing, it said in late March.The background of Kwok and the property firm he founded with his brothers is more complicated than Hong Kong’s local tycoons, who have a long history of financial stability. Kaisa’s net debt-to-equity ratio was at 97% in 2020, compared with CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s 6.9% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s 13.6%. New World Development Co., with much higher gearing than its domestic peers, still has a ratio lower than Kaisa’s at 43%.Kaisa isn’t alone among mainland developers that are venturing into Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. have had several residential projects each put on sale in the past few years. Evergrande even purchased a huge land plot from local builder Henderson Land Development Co. about a year ago with a plan to create the city’s largest mansion.The dominance of Chinese companies in Hong Kong has been growing steadily in the past decade. In 2008, firms from the mainland made up less than 5% of space in Central’s grade A office buildings. Now they lease as much as 30% in the city’s most prestigious business district, according to Savills Plc.And that’s only going to keep rising, if Kaisa is any guide.“There are going to be more Chinese firms building a presence in Hong Kong,” said Ng.(Adds figures on Hong Kong office absorption in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco agrees $12.4 billion deal to sell stake in pipelines

    Saudi oil producer Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion deal to sell a 49% stake in its pipelines to a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners. Announced late on Friday, it is the company's largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019. The lease and leaseback agreement includes a 49% stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco's pipelines, it said in a statement.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Yields Rise After Jump in US, China Producer Prices

    Gold futures are trading sharply lower on Friday, pressured by rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar. The moves are likely being fueled by profit-taking ahead of the weekend, but some are saying that robust economic data from China boosted hopes of a swift recovery. A fast paced recovery will bring central banks closer to lifting their current easy monetary policy, which would pressure gold prices.

  • Eerie Equity Calm Puts Wall Street on High Alert for Next Spark

    (Bloomberg) -- The quietest week in stocks so far in 2021 has Wall Street wondering what will break the calm.Equity trading volume plunged as the S&P 500 marched to an all-time high, with the five-day average across U.S. exchanges dropping to 9.5 billion shares traded -- the lowest since October, according to Bloomberg data. Friday was particularly placid, with just 8.7 billion shares moving, the lowest daily total since Christmas Eve.The lull felt especially abrupt after 13 months of frenzied trading brought the fastest bear market ever and a furious rally not equaled in 90 years. Stuck-at-home traders turned online brokerages into casinos, while vaccine approvals in November sparked more euphoria, spurring investors into stocks they’d shunned for months. Since then, more than $575 billion has poured into the market, exceeding total inflows for the prior 12 years combined, according to Bank of America data.That all changed in April, and theories abound as to what’s behind it. The retail mania has cooled as economic restrictions eased. Stimulus bets got settled. A brief bout of selling sparked higher yields was becalmed by a chorus of Federal Reserve officials. Economic data is starting to help justify valuations. There are just fewer major issues left to drive massive market bets. No matter, say money managers, the tranquility won’t last.“We were going 100 miles an hour and now we’re back within the speed limit,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said by phone. “We’re going to see a resurgence of volumes and volatility because this year is going to be like no other year that people have ever seen in terms of economic growth, earnings growth, inflation, a brand-new framework for the Federal Reserve.”After a 1.4% rally Monday, the S&P 500 ground out three more records to end the week as trading volumes slowed to pre-pandemic averages. The index notched a third straight weekly gain, and the Cboe Volatility Index slipped to its lowest level in 14 months. Fading bets on Fed hikes spurred the biggest weekly drop in 5-year Treasury yields since June.Traders whipsawed by the pandemic tumult are unmoved by the calm and point to signs that more turbulence is to come. Take the VIX. At 17, it’s stubbornly elevated compared to its average of 14.9 in the seven years through 2019. Bets that the summer will bring more market chaos have pushed the spread between the VIX and implied 30-day volatility four months from now to the widest level in almost nine years.Bond markets show similar expectations for fireworks -- short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund as a percentage of shares outstanding rose to the highest level since 2017 this week, IHS Markit Ltd. data show, even as the ETF rallied.Meanwhile, Wall Street prognosticators think the advance that pushed S&P 500 to dot-com-era valuations is likely exhausted for the year. At an all-time high of 4,128.80, the index closed Friday ahead of the average year-end target of 4,099 from strategists tracked by Bloomberg.Skeptics have cited everything from rising yields to stretched valuation and potential tax hikes as reason for caution. Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup Inc. whose 2021 target sat at 3,800, expects the Fed to start rolling back monetary stimulus later this year and earnings guidance to weaken, posing headwinds for stocks and stoking volatility.“Sentiment is in very worrisome territory as is valuation, yet money flows continue to push indices higher,” Levkovich wrote in a note earlier this week. “Huge fiscal stimulus and supportive central banks have created the notion of there being no need to be risk averse,” he added. “Indeed, all developments are perceived as positive news. Yet, such one-sided views are not usually a good starting point.”Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners is feeling more optimistic. She expects the kickoff of what’s expected to be the best earnings season since 2018 to breathe life back into the stocks, with big lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. set to report next week. First-quarter profits from S&P 500 firms probably expanded 24%, led by carmakers, banks and retailers, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“Unless there’s some other craziness going, like Covid, earnings always drive the market,” said Forrest, the firm’s chief investment officer. “We are heading into earnings season and the bar has been set really low, and I think the first quarter has been pretty good, so that’s encouraging.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Fines Alibaba Record $2.8 Billion After Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after an anti-monopoly probe found it abused its market dominance, as Beijing clamps down on its internet giants.The 18.2 billion yuan penalty is triple the previous high of almost $1 billion that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. had to pay in 2015, and was based on 4% of Alibaba’s 2019 domestic revenue, according to China’s antitrust watchdog. The company will also have to initiate “comprehensive rectifications,” from protecting merchants and customers to strengthening internal controls, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.The fine -- about 12% of Alibaba’s fiscal 2020 net income -- helps remove some of the uncertainty that’s hung over China’s second-largest corporation. But Beijing remains intent on reining in its internet and fintech giants and is said to be scrutinizing other parts of billionaire founder Jack Ma’s empire, including Ant Group Co.’s consumer-lending businesses and Alibaba’s extensive media holdings.Alibaba used its platform rules and technical methods like data and algorithms “to maintain and strengthen its own market power and obtain improper competitive advantage,” the State Administration for Market Regulation concluded in its investigation. The company will likely have to change a raft of practices, like merchant exclusivity, which critics say helped it become China’s largest e-commerce operation.“The high fine puts the regulator in the media spotlight and sends a strong signal to the tech sector that such types of exclusionary conduct will no longer be tolerated,” said Angela Zhang, author of “Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism” and director of Centre for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s a stone that kills two birds.”Alibaba’s practice of imposing a “pick one from two” choice on merchants “shuts out and restricts competition“ in the domestic online retail market, according to the statement.The government action sends a clear warning to the tech sector as the government scrutinizes the influence that companies like Alibaba and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. wield over spheres from consumer data to mergers and acquisitions.The investigation into Alibaba was one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China’s internet leaders and their billionaire founders. The company has come under mounting pressure from authorities since Ma spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector in October. Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.Alibaba said it will hold a conference call Monday morning Hong Kong time to address lingering questions around the antitrust watchdog’s decree.“China’s record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory overhang that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam said, describing the fine as a small price to pay to do away with that uncertainty.”Further ActionStill, it remains unclear whether the watchdog or other agencies might demand further action. Regulators are said for instance to be concerned about Alibaba’s ability to sway public discourse and want the company to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s leading English-language newspaper.The Hangzhou-based firm will be required to implement “comprehensive rectifications,” including strengthening internal controls, upholding fair competition, and protecting businesses on its platform and consumers’ rights, the regulator said. It will need to submit reports on self-regulation to the authority for three consecutive years.“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination. To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Faced ChallengesChief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said in a memo to employees on Saturday that Alibaba always reflected and adapted when it faced challenges. He called for unity among staff, saying the company should “make self-adjustments and start over again.”The Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said in a commentary on Saturday that the punishment involves specific anti-monopoly measures regulatory authorities take to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.”“It doesn’t mean denying the significant role of platform economy in overall economic and social development, and doesn’t signal a shift of attitude in terms of the country’s support to the platform economy,” the newspaper said. “Regulations are for better development, and ‘reining in’ is also a kind of love.”(Updates with company’s comment from 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Warren Buffett would say it's not too late to refinance your mortgage

    The 90-year-old billionaire has capitalized on low interest rates — and so should you.

  • This stimulus check advice from Suze Orman seems to have caught on

    In March, Suze Orman said "don't you dare" invest your $1,400 check in the stock market.

  • Secret contracts show how China structures loans to become Africa’s “preferred” lender

    Chinese lenders use contracts to seek an advantage over other creditors in developing countries, a new report says.