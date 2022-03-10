North American Gas Detection Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Stringent Regulatory Enforcement and Increasing Safety Awareness to Reduce on-the-Job Injuries Propel the Market Demand
Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Gas Detection Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American gas detection equipment market generated $888.8 million in revenue in 2021
Stringent regulatory enforcement and increasing safety awareness to reduce on-the-job injuries propel the market demand.
This research service assesses the current status and prospects of the North American gas detection equipment market, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic impact. The study analyzes revenues from gas detection sales at the manufacturer level in the United States and Canada between 2018 and 2026, providing an in-depth look into three product segments: fixed gas detection equipment, portable gas detection equipment, and detector tubes.
The fixed gas detection equipment segment accounted for 51.8% of revenue share in 2021, followed by the portable gas detection equipment segment at 44.2%. With connected, cloud-based solutions growing in popularity, portable gas detectors are forecast to register a slightly higher compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2026.
Detector tubes are projected to have the slowest growth among the three product segments, but their cost-effectiveness will sustain their market positioning. The United States is the dominant revenue contributor in the North American market. Increasing gas detection equipment adoption in small and mid-scale enterprises will support the country's post-pandemic market growth.
Oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and utilities are the top three end-user industries for the North American gas detection equipment market. The food and beverage industry, another key end user, is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of the high demand for equipment detecting hazardous gases, such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide.
Portable multi-gas detection equipment with data monitoring, cloud connectivity, and data analytics features will likely experience higher market acceptance in the coming years. The high injury incidence rate from multiple gas hazards in the industrial environment is expected to boost the adoption of multi-gas detection equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American Gas Detection Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Findings
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Market Definitions
Key Competitors
Company Product Matrix
Key Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels - Fixed Gas Detection Equipment
Distribution Channels - Portable Gas Detection Equipment
Distribution Channels - Detector Tubes
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Market Overview - End-User Industry
Market Overview - Sensor Technology
Technology Trends
Standards and Regulations - Certification, Installation, and Inspection
Regulatory Compliance Overview
Mergers and Acquisitions
Competitive Factors Assessment
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fixed Gas Detection Equipment
Key Growth Metrics
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Average Price Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Toxic Gas Detection Equipment
Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Toxic Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sensor Technology, Fixed Toxic Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Combustible Gas Detection Equipment
Percent Revenue Forecast by Sensor Technology, Fixed Combustible Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sensor Technology, Fixed Combustible Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Portable Gas Detection Equipment
Key Growth Metrics
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Average Price Forecast
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Single-Gas Detection Equipment
Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Single-Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology, Portable Single-Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Multi-Gas Detection Equipment
Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology, Portable Multi-Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology, Portable Multi-Gas Detection Equipment
Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Detector Tubes
Key Growth Metrics
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Average Price Forecast
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
Revenue Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeted Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost Expertise, Revenue Share, and Market Positioning
Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Sensors and Communication Technologies to Enhance Adoption of Gas Detectors
Growth Opportunity 3 - PaaS Platform to Strengthen Long-Term End-User Engagement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg852w
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900